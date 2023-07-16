Ισχυρός σεισμός 7,4 Ρίχτερ στην Αλάσκα- Προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι

Ισχυρός σεισμός της τάξης των 7,4 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στην περιοχή της Χερσονήσου της Αλάσκας νωρίς σήμερα το πρωί.
Σύμφωνα με το αμερικανικό ινστιτούτο γεωλογικών μελετών USGS, μετά τον ισχυρό σεισμό εκδόθηκε προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι από το Σύστημα Προειδοποίησης των ΗΠΑ.
Ο σεισμός είχε εστιακό βάθος 9,3 χιλιομέτρων, σύμφωνα με το USGS.
