Ισχυρός σεισμός 7,4 Ρίχτερ στην Αλάσκα- Προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι

Ισχυρός σεισμός της τάξης των 7,4 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στην περιοχή της Χερσονήσου της Αλάσκας νωρίς σήμερα το πρωί.

Σύμφωνα με το αμερικανικό ινστιτούτο γεωλογικών μελετών USGS, μετά τον ισχυρό σεισμό εκδόθηκε προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι από το Σύστημα Προειδοποίησης των ΗΠΑ.

Ο σεισμός είχε εστιακό βάθος 9,3 χιλιομέτρων, σύμφωνα με το USGS.

ALASKA: Earthquake measuring 7.4 near Sand Point. TSUNAMI WARNING for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass. If in a coastal area, keep calm and quickly move to higher ground away from the coast. (Source: NTWC/USGS) pic.twitter.com/SopOCKeC5O