Καταστροφικό πέρασμα ανεμοστρόβιλου στην Κίνα- Ξερίζωσε σκεπές, αναποδογύρισε νταλίκα

Βίντεο που αναρτήθηκαν στα social media δείχνουν τον ανεμοστρόβιλο που έπληξε την πόλη Foshan στην Κίνα.
Στο πέρασμά του καταστρέφει κτίρια, αυτοκίνητα και υποδομές.
Περαστικοί κατάφεραν να αποτυπώσουν σε βίντεο το καταστροφικό του πέρασμα ενώ πλάνα από κλειστό κύκλωμα δείχνουν σκεπές να πετούν στον αέρα και ηλεκτρικά καλώδια να αρπάζουν φωτιά.
Σε ένα άλλο σημείο της πόλης, βίντεο που τράβηξε συνοδηγός, δείχνει μία νταλίκα να παραδίδεται στη μανία του ανεμοστρόβιλου και να αναποδογυρίζει.
🌪️Damage as tornado hits Foshan, Guangdong, China! 🇨🇳 (June 19, 2022) 龍捲風 pic.twitter.com/5ZA9XGloyZ— sovon chowdhury (@sovonchowdhury6) June 19, 2022
Another close range video of Foshan tornado yesterday. The tornado crossed the highway and blew over a truck. pic.twitter.com/jCR9DOgvyP— CyanideCN (@CyanideCN_) June 20, 2022
🇨🇳 Un tornado ha arrasado la ciudad de Foshan, en la provincia de Guangdong, al sur de China.— ES.DECIR (@esdecirdiario) June 20, 2022
El tornado golpeó el distrito de Nanhai y se calcula que duró un minuto.
No se han registrado víctimas por el desastre. pic.twitter.com/00dX6Qn0vT
BREAKING 🇨🇳 : Pictures aftermath of the dangerous tornado that hit Foshan Guangdong, China— Zaid Ahmd (@realzaidzayn) June 20, 2022
♦️The tornado caused fires, with emergency services working to contain blazes.#China pic.twitter.com/XKoOxAl7kb
Με πληροφορίες του BBC
