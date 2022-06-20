ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
Καταστροφικό πέρασμα ανεμοστρόβιλου στην Κίνα- Ξερίζωσε σκεπές, αναποδογύρισε νταλίκα

Βίντεο από την περιοχή δείχνουν την μανία στο πέρασμά του

Φωτ.: Twitter
Βίντεο που αναρτήθηκαν στα social media δείχνουν τον ανεμοστρόβιλο που έπληξε την πόλη Foshan στην Κίνα.

Στο πέρασμά του καταστρέφει κτίρια, αυτοκίνητα και υποδομές.

Περαστικοί κατάφεραν να αποτυπώσουν σε βίντεο το καταστροφικό του πέρασμα ενώ πλάνα από κλειστό κύκλωμα δείχνουν σκεπές να πετούν στον αέρα και ηλεκτρικά καλώδια να αρπάζουν φωτιά.

Σε ένα άλλο σημείο της πόλης, βίντεο που τράβηξε συνοδηγός, δείχνει μία νταλίκα να παραδίδεται στη μανία του ανεμοστρόβιλου και να αναποδογυρίζει.

 

Με πληροφορίες του BBC
 

