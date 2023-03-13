Όσκαρ 2023: To «Everything Everywhere All at Once» καλύτερη ταινία- Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τα βραβεία

Το «Everything Everywhere All at Once» με 11 υποψηφιότητες είχε όλα τα φόντα για να αναδειχθεί η καλύτερη ταινία της χρονιά στα φετινά 95α Βραβεία Όσκαρ. Και το έκανε κερδίζοντας, μεταξύ αυτών και το Όσκαρ Καλύτερης ταινίας.

Οι Daniel Kwan και Daniel Scheinert απέσπασαν το βραβείο σκηνοθεσίας και πρωτότυπου σεναρίου επίσης για το «Everything Everywhere All at Once» αφήνοντας πίσω τους συνυποψηφίους τους.

Στα αναμενόμενα της βραδιάς και το Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου που απέσπασε ο Brendan Fraser, για το «The Whale» την ταινία που του έδωσε τη δυνατότητα να δείξει τις ερμηνευτικές του ικανότητες, και να αλλάξει ολοσχερώς την μέχρι σήμερα καριέρα του.

Στην αντίστοιχη γυναικεία κατηγορία, η Michelle Yeoh κέρδισε το Όσκαρ Α΄ Γυναικείου ρόλου για την ερμηνεία της στην ταινία «Everything Everywhere All at Once» και έγινε η πρώτη καλλιτέχνιδα ασιατικής καταγωγής που το καταφέρνει.

H Jamie Lee Curtis επίσης για το «Everything Everywhere All at Once» τα κατάφερε και κέρδισε το πρώτο της Όσκαρ στην κατηγορία Β' γυναικείου ρόλου, ενώ την αντίστοιχη ανδρική κατηγορία κέρδισε ο Ke Huy Quan.

‘EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE’ takes home seven Academy Awards. #Oscars



• Best Picture

• Best Director

• Best Original Screenplay

• Best Actress

• Best Supporting Actor

• Best Supporting Actress

• Best Film Editing pic.twitter.com/NwZTqsn1OY — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 13, 2023

Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες στα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023:

Καλύτερη ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Tár (Focus Features)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Σκηνοθεσία

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Α' Ανδρικός ρόλος

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Β' Ανδρικός ρόλος

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Β' Γυναικείος ρόλος

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Πρωτότυπο σενάριο

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Διασκευασμένο σενάριο

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μεγάλου μήκους

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Διεθνής ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front (Γερμανία)

Argentina, 1985 (Αργεντινή)

Close (Βέλγιο)

EO (Πολωνία)

The Quiet Girl (Ιρλανδία)

Ντοκιμαντέρ μεγάλου μήκους

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Ταινία μικρού μήκους

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Πρωτότυπη μουσική

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Πρωτότυπο τραγούδι

Applause (Tell It Like a Woman)

Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu (RRR)

This Is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Ήχος

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλλιτεχνική διεύθυνση

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Φωτογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Κοστούμια

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Μοντάζ

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Οπτικά εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick.