Τυφώνας Μίλτον: Απόκοσμα βίντεο από τη Φλόριντα - Άνεμοι σαρώνουν τα πάντα

Μπορεί ο τυφώνας Μίλτον τις τελευταίες ώρες να υποβαθμίστηκε στην κατηγορία 1 της πεντάβαθμης κλίμακα Σαφίρ- Σίμπσον, ωστόσο τα βίντεο αποτυπώνουν το καταστροφικό πέρασμά του από τη Φλόριντα.

Πλημμυρισμένοι δρόμοι, σφοδροί άνεμοι να σφυροκοπούν και να σαρώνουν οτιδήποτε βρισκόταν στο πέρασμά τους, δημιουργούν ένα απόκοσμο τοπίο, το οποίο απαθανατίζουν χιλιάδες βίντεο στα social media.

Υπενθυμίζεται πως πλέον ο τυφώνας Μίλτον βρίσκεται περίπου 105 χιλιόμετρα δυτικά - νοτιοδυτικά του Κέιπ Κανάβεραλ στη Φλόριντα, συνοδευόμενος από ανέμους που πνέουν με ταχύτητα που φτάνει τα 150 χιλιόμετρα την ώρα.

Τη δεδομένη χρονική στιγμή το βλέμμα όλων είναι στραμμένο στις επόμενες ώρες, που είναι κρίσιμες για τις ανατολικές ακτές, σύμφωνα με τις εκτιμήσεις επιστημόνων στις ΗΠΑ.

At least two people were victims of Hurricane #Milton in Florida



The hurricane made its way to the central part of Florida's west coast in the Siesta Key Island area near the city of Sarasota. 125 homes were reportedly destroyed and more than two and a half thousand other… pic.twitter.com/9AIbwaDMV4 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 10, 2024

Οι Αρχές της Τάμπα έκαναν πριν από λίγο νέα έκκληση στους κατοίκους να μείνουν προφυλαγμένοι σε ασφαλές σημείο, ενώ παράλληλα εκδόθηκε δεύτερη έκτακτη κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης για πλημμύρες στις περιοχές Τάμπα, Σεν Πίτερσμπεργκ, Ριβερβιού και Παλμέτο.

First #Florida death confirmed as 2 million people without power, death toll still unclear



Several people have died at a nursing home in Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County, due to a tornado - local police



-Scene of Hurricane #Milton#miltonhurricane #Tampa #Huracan #HurricanMilton pic.twitter.com/FfcqBK2HWE — Al Radwan🇵🇸🇱🇧 (@AlRadwan1234) October 10, 2024

Tornado damage here in Fort Myers ahead of Hurricane #Milton making landfall. Roofs completely blown off homes. People now seeking alternate shelter. Orangewood Avenue. Downed trees, power lines, fences. Power is out. Thankfully, no reported injuries.@accuweather pic.twitter.com/bqYsZB2iek — Ali Reid (@alireidtv) October 9, 2024

Who are in Needy/Homeless near Florida/Tampa

Guys if You Can Reach Atlanta then Reachout me my Cousins Can Give You Shelter for few days in Atlana



Hope needy people reaches#shailenzo #sstvi #Trump #Garime #Milton #HurricanMilton #Florida #shaviers pic.twitter.com/DQiuJuuJ1U — VJ (@Vamsitweetzz) October 10, 2024

Unbelievable! Hurricane Milton has ripped the roof off Tropicana Field, the Tampa Bay Rays’ stadium.



This place was supposed to be a refuge for thousands of evacuees and emergency workers.



Eerie reminders of Katrina with this devastation.#HurricanMilton #MILTON #MiltonFlorida pic.twitter.com/roSwzsLzIc — DLG (@SelectaDG) October 10, 2024

WATCH: Tornado in North Palm Beach sends a car flying through the air👀😱#HurricanMilton #Milton pic.twitter.com/AjqWZM7BnW — MF Free American 🇺🇸 (@mnfrakenstein) October 10, 2024

🌊 STORM SURGE IN NAPLES FLORIDA



Hurricane #Milton means serious business pic.twitter.com/L7NGhhdEcL — Brady Harris (@StormCat5_) October 9, 2024