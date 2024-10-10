ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
Τυφώνας Μίλτον: Απόκοσμα βίντεο από τη Φλόριντα - Άνεμοι σαρώνουν τα πάντα

Πρωτοφανείς εικόνες - Κρίσιμες οι επόμενες ώρες

LifO Newsroom
LifO Newsroom
Φωτ. Getty
Μπορεί ο τυφώνας Μίλτον τις τελευταίες ώρες να υποβαθμίστηκε στην κατηγορία 1 της πεντάβαθμης κλίμακα Σαφίρ- Σίμπσον, ωστόσο τα βίντεο αποτυπώνουν το καταστροφικό πέρασμά του από τη Φλόριντα.

Πλημμυρισμένοι δρόμοι, σφοδροί άνεμοι να σφυροκοπούν και να σαρώνουν οτιδήποτε βρισκόταν στο πέρασμά τους, δημιουργούν ένα απόκοσμο τοπίο, το οποίο απαθανατίζουν χιλιάδες βίντεο στα social media.

Υπενθυμίζεται πως πλέον ο τυφώνας Μίλτον βρίσκεται περίπου 105 χιλιόμετρα δυτικά - νοτιοδυτικά του Κέιπ Κανάβεραλ στη Φλόριντα, συνοδευόμενος από ανέμους που πνέουν με ταχύτητα που φτάνει τα 150 χιλιόμετρα την ώρα

Τη δεδομένη χρονική στιγμή το βλέμμα όλων είναι στραμμένο στις επόμενες ώρες, που είναι κρίσιμες για τις ανατολικές ακτές, σύμφωνα με τις εκτιμήσεις επιστημόνων στις ΗΠΑ.

Οι Αρχές της Τάμπα έκαναν πριν από λίγο νέα έκκληση στους κατοίκους να μείνουν προφυλαγμένοι σε ασφαλές σημείο, ενώ παράλληλα εκδόθηκε δεύτερη έκτακτη κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης για πλημμύρες στις περιοχές Τάμπα, Σεν Πίτερσμπεργκ, Ριβερβιού και Παλμέτο.

