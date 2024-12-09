Συρία: Η στιγμή που απελευθερώνονται εκατοντάδες κρατούμενοι από τις υπόγειες φυλακές Σεντνάγια

Απελευθερώνονται σταδιακά κρατούμενοι που ήταν φυλακισμένοι και υπέμεναν βασανιστήρια στις υπόγειες φυλακές της Συρίας.

Τις τελευταίες ώρες μετά την πτώση του καθεστώτος του Άσαντ, δεκάδες βίντεο έχουν έρθει στο φως της δημοσιότητας από κρατούμενους που απελευθερώνονται μεταξύ άλλων, από τη διαβόητη υπόγεια φυλακή Σεντνάγια στη Συρία.

Ομάδες ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων, υποστηρίζουν ότι χιλιάδες άνθρωποι βασανίστηκαν και πέθαναν στα υπόγεια κελιά της φυλακής κοντά στη Δαμασκό. Οι αντάρτες ζήτησαν από πρώην δεσμοφύλακες να τους δώσουν τους ηλεκτρονικούς κωδικούς για να ανοίξουν τις πόρτες των κελιών που κρατούσαν τους κρατούμενους.

Saidnaya prison is filled with hidden cells dug into the ground and concrete. Rescuers have been knocking through walls looking for missing prisoners all day.

This is the moment some thought they heard a voice behind a wall in one of these hidden cells. Pandemonium.#Syria #Assad pic.twitter.com/TOaODOpZhV — Gareth Browne (@BrowneGareth) December 8, 2024

This is incredible. Three underground floors of the notorious Sednaya Prison near Damascus remain inaccessible.



Thousands of detainees are still trapped in their cells, unaware that the Assad regime has fallen.

pic.twitter.com/Lh9JobKIK1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 9, 2024

Μάλιστα, στις οθόνες του κλειστού κυκλώματος της φυλακής διακρίνονται σχεδόν 100.000 κρατούμενοι, οι οποίοι σταδιακά απελευθερώνονται. Στις συγκεκριμένες φυλακές, χιλιάδες υποστηρικτές της αντιπολίτευσης λέγεται ότι βασανίστηκαν αλλά και εκτελέστηκαν από το καθεστώς Άσαντ.

Κατά τις ίδιες πληροφορίες, οι επιζώντες -όπως διακρίνεται και στα βίντεο- κρατούνταν σε άθλιες και απάνθρωπες συνθήκες.

🔴The secret door of the Red Prison in #Saydnaya, three floors underground, was opened and more than 30,000 prisoners were taken out on the first floor alone. There are still thousands of people on the floors, and work is underway to open the second floor.#Syria pic.twitter.com/iFnResjPFg — Ülküm Gözde Gündoğdu (@Ulkumgozde) December 8, 2024

Come out

Come out

Bashar has fallen

You are free



Unbelievable scenes from Syria’s notorious Sednaya prison



There are entire underground floors that are not accessible yet, that’s where revolutionaries have been held for yearspic.twitter.com/fkTrAg2OiN — Dima Khatib (@Dima_Khatib) December 9, 2024

