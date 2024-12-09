ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Συρία: Η στιγμή που απελευθερώνονται εκατοντάδες κρατούμενοι από τις υπόγειες φυλακές Σεντνάγια

Χιλιάδες άνθρωποι βασανίστηκαν και θανατώθηκαν στα υπόγεια κελιά της φυλακής Σεντνάγια

LifO Newsroom
LifO Newsroom
Συρία: Η στιγμή που απελευθερώνονται εκατοντάδες κρατούμενοι από τις διαβόητες υπόγειες φυλακές
Η στιγμή της απελευθέρωσης των κρατούμενων στις υπόγειες φυλακές της Συρίας / X
Απελευθερώνονται σταδιακά κρατούμενοι που ήταν φυλακισμένοι και υπέμεναν βασανιστήρια στις υπόγειες φυλακές της Συρίας.

Τις τελευταίες ώρες μετά την πτώση του καθεστώτος του Άσαντ, δεκάδες βίντεο έχουν έρθει στο φως της δημοσιότητας από κρατούμενους που απελευθερώνονται μεταξύ άλλων, από τη διαβόητη υπόγεια φυλακή Σεντνάγια στη Συρία. 

Ομάδες ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων, υποστηρίζουν ότι χιλιάδες άνθρωποι βασανίστηκαν και πέθαναν στα υπόγεια κελιά της φυλακής κοντά στη Δαμασκό. Οι αντάρτες ζήτησαν από πρώην δεσμοφύλακες να τους δώσουν τους ηλεκτρονικούς κωδικούς για να ανοίξουν τις πόρτες των κελιών που κρατούσαν τους κρατούμενους.

Μάλιστα, στις οθόνες του κλειστού κυκλώματος της φυλακής διακρίνονται σχεδόν 100.000 κρατούμενοι, οι οποίοι σταδιακά απελευθερώνονται. Στις συγκεκριμένες φυλακές, χιλιάδες υποστηρικτές της αντιπολίτευσης λέγεται ότι βασανίστηκαν αλλά και εκτελέστηκαν από το καθεστώς Άσαντ.

Κατά τις ίδιες πληροφορίες, οι επιζώντες -όπως διακρίνεται και στα βίντεο- κρατούνταν σε άθλιες και απάνθρωπες συνθήκες. 

