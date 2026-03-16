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Όσκαρ 2026: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές - Θρίαμβος για το «Μια μάχη μετά την άλλη»

Η ταινία «Μια μάχη μετά την άλλη» ξεχώρισε με έξι νίκες - Η πλήρης λίστα

The LiFO team
The LiFO team
ΟΣΚΑΡ 2026 ΝΙΚΗΤΕΣ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΧΗ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΛΗ Facebook Twitter
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Την Κυριακή 15 Μαρτίου, (Δευτέρα 16/3, ώρα Ελλάδας) πραγματοποιήθηκαν τα Όσκαρ 2026.

Το One Battle After Another ξεχώρισε με έξι νίκες, ενώ η Jessie Buckley για το Hamnet και ο Michael B Jordan για το Sinners κατέκτησαν τα Βραβεία Α' Γυναικείου και Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου αντίστοιχα.

Όσκαρ 2026: Η πλήρης λίστα με τους μεγάλους νικητές

Ακολουθεί η πλήρης λίστα με τους μεγάλους νικητές στα Όσκαρ 2026:

Best picture

  • One Battle After Another
  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • F1
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Best actress

  • Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
  • Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best actor

  • Michael B Jordan - Sinners
  • Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
  • Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best supporting actress

  • Amy Madigan - Weapons
  • Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
  • Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor

  • Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
  • Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo - Sinners
  • Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler - Sinners
  • Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
  • Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Best animated feature

  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Arco
  • Elio
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Best international feature

  • Sentimental Value
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Sirât
  • The Secret Agent
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best documentary feature

  • Mr Nobody Against Putin
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting Through the Rocks
  • The Alabama Solution
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Best original screenplay

  • Sinners - Ryan Coogler
  • Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow
  • It Was Just an Accident - Jafar Panahi
  • Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
  • Sentimental Value - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best adapted screenplay

  • One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Bugonia - Will Tracy
  • Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro
  • Hamnet - Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell
  • Train Dreams - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original song

  • Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)
  • Dear Me - Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)
  • I Lied to You - Sinners (by by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)
  • Sweet Dreams of Joy - Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)
  • Train Dreams - Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)

Best original score

  • Sinners - Ludwig Goransson
  • Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
  • Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
  • Hamnet - Max Richter
  • One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Best cinematography

  • Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw
  • Frankenstein - Dan Laustsen
  • Marty Supreme - Darius Khondji
  • One Battle After Another - Michael Bauman
  • Train Dreams - Adolpho Veloso

Best film editing

  • One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen
  • F1 - Stephen Mirrione
  • Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
  • Sentimental Value - Olivier Bugge Coutté
  • Sinners - Michael P Shawver

Best sound

  • F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta
  • Frankenstein - Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
  • One Battle After Another - José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
  • Sinners - Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
  • Sirât - Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Best visual effects

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
  • F1 - Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson
  • Jurassic World Rebirth - David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould
  • Sinners - Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean
  • The Lost Bus - Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K McLaughlin

Best production design

  • Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
  • Hamnet - Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
  • Marty Supreme - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
  • One Battle After Another - Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
  • Sinners - Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

Best casting

  • One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis
  • Hamnet - Nina Gold
  • Marty Supreme - Jennifer Venditti
  • Sinners - Francine Maisler
  • The Secret Agent - Gabriel Domingues

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
  • Kokuho - Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
  • Sinners - Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
  • The Smashing Machine - Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
  • The Ugly Stepsister - Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Best costume design

  • Frankenstein - Kate Hawley
  • Avatar: Fire and Ash - Deborah L Scott
  • Hamnet - Malgosia Turzanska
  • Marty Supreme - Miyako Bellizz
  • Sinners - Ruth E Carter

Best animated short

  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Best live action short

  • The Singers (ισοπαλία)
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva (ισοπαλία)
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Butcher's Stain
  • Jane Austen's Period Drama

Best documentary short

  • All the Empty Rooms
  • Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: Were and Are Gone
  • The Devil Is Busy
  • Perfectly a Strangeness

Η βραδιά των Όσκαρ 2026:

Με πληροφορίες από BBC

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