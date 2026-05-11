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BAFTA TV Αwards 2026: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές - Τέσσερα βραβεία στο Adolescence

Η τελετή των BAFTA TV Awards 2026 ανέδειξε για ακόμη μία χρονιά τη δύναμη της βρετανικής τηλεόρασης και τη διεθνή επιρροή των σύγχρονων τηλεοπτικών παραγωγών

The LiFO team
The LiFO team
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Τα BAFTA TV Awards 2026 πραγματοποιήθηκαν χθες, Κυριακή 10 Μαΐου, στο Royal Festival Hall του Λονδίνου, με παρουσιαστή τον γνωστό κωμικό Greg Davies.

Η τελετή των BAFTA TV Awards 2026 ανέδειξε για ακόμη μία χρονιά τη δύναμη της βρετανικής τηλεόρασης και τη διεθνή επιρροή των σύγχρονων τηλεοπτικών παραγωγών, με τους φετινούς νικητές να αποδεικνύουν ότι το κοινό συνεχίζει να αναζητά δυνατές ιστορίες, ποιοτική υποκριτική και πρωτότυπο περιεχόμενο.

Μεγάλος νικητής της βραδιάς ήταν η σειρά Adolescence του Netflix, η οποία απέσπασε τέσσερα σημαντικά βραβεία. Η σειρά κέρδισε το βραβείο Καλύτερης Μίνι Σειράς, ενώ ο Stephen Graham τιμήθηκε με το βραβείο Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου για την ερμηνεία του. Παράλληλα, οι Owen Cooper και Christine Tremarco βραβεύτηκαν για τους υποστηρικτικούς τους ρόλους, επιβεβαιώνοντας τη μεγάλη επιτυχία της παραγωγής.

Στην κατηγορία της καλύτερης δραματικής σειράς επικράτησε το Code of Silence, ενώ η Narges Rashidi απέσπασε το βραβείο Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου για τη συμμετοχή της στη σειρά Prisoner 951. Στις κωμικές κατηγορίες ξεχώρισε το Amandaland, το οποίο κέρδισε το βραβείο Καλύτερης Κωμικής Σειράς. Οι Katherine Parkinson και Steve Coogan τιμήθηκαν για τις ερμηνείες τους.

Bafta TV Αwards 2026: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές

Drama series

A Thousand Blows (Disney+)
Blue Lights (BBC One)
Code of Silence (ITV1)
This City Is Ours (BBC One)

Limited drama

Adolescence (Netflix) 
I Fought the Law (ITV1)
Trespasses (Channel 4)
What It Feels Like for a Girl (BBC Three)

International

The Bear (Disney+)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Severance (Apple TV)
The Studio (Apple TV) 
The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Leading actress

Aimee Lou Wood, Film Club (BBC Three)
Erin Doherty, A Thousand Blows (Disney+)
Jodie Whittaker, Toxic Town (Netflix)
Narges Rashidi, Prisoner 951 (BBC One) 
Sheridan Smith, I Fought the Law (ITV1)
Siân Brooke, Blue Lights (BBC One)

Leading actor

Colin Firth, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth (Sky Atlantic)
Ellis Howard, What It Feels Like for a Girl (BBC Three)
James Nelson-Joyce, This City Is Ours (BBC One)
Matt Smith, The Death of Bunny Munro (Sky Atlantic)
Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix) 
Taron Egerton, Smoke (Apple TV)

Actor in a comedy

Jim Howick, Here We Go (BBC One)
Jon Pointing, Big Boys (Channel 4)
Lenny Rush, Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)
Mawaan Rizwan, Juice (BBC Three)
Oliver Savell, Changing Ends (ITV1)
Steve Coogan, How Are You? Its Alan (Partridge) (BBC One) 

Actress in a comedy

Diane Morgan, Mandy (BBC Two)
Jennifer Saunders, Amandaland (BBC One)
Katherine Parkinson, Here We Go (BBC One) 
Lucy Punch, Amandaland (BBC One)
Philippa Dunne, Amandaland (BBC One)
Rosie Jones, Pushers (Channel 4)

Supporting actor

Ashley Walters, Adolescence (Netflix)
Fehinti Balogun, Down Cemetery Road (Apple TV)
Joshua McGuire, The Gold (BBC One)
Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix) 
Paddy Considine, MobLand (Paramount+)
Rafael Mathé, The Death of Bunny Munro (Sky Atlantic)

Supporting actress

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence (Netflix) 
Chyna McQueen, Get Millie Black (Channel 4)
Emilia Jones, Task (Sky Atlantic)
Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Reunion (BBC One)

Entertainment

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
Last One Laughing UK (Prime Video) 
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)
Would I Lie to You? (BBC One)

Entertainment performance

Amanda Holden, Alan Carr, Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job (BBC One)
Bob Mortimer, Last One Laughing UK (Prime Video) 
Claudia Winkleman, The Celebrity Traitors (BBC One)
Lee Mack, The 1% Club (ITV1)
Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs … (Sky Max)
Romesh Ranganathan, Romesh: Can’t Knock the Hustle (Sky Max)

Scripted comedy

Amandaland (BBC One) 
Big Boys (Channel 4)
How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) (BBC One)
Things You Should Have Done (BBC Three)

Specialist factual

Belsen: What They Found (BBC Two)
Simon Schama: The Road to Auschwitz (BBC Two) 
Surviving Black Hawk Down (Netflix)
Vietnam: The War That Changed America (Apple TV)

Reality

The Celebrity Traitors (BBC One) 
The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4)
Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)
Virgin Island (Channel 4)

Current affairs

Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War (Exposure) (ITV1)
The Covid Contracts: Follow the Money (ITV1)
Gaza: Doctors Under Attack (Channel 4) 
Undercover in the Police: Panorama (BBC One)

Short form

Donkey (BBC Three)
Hustle and Run (Channel 4) 
Rocket Fuel (BBC Three)
Zoners (BBC Three)

Factual entertainment

The Assembly (ITV1)
Go Back to Where You Came From (Channel 4) 
Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars (Apple TV)
Race Across the World (BBC One)

Factual series

Bibaa & Nicole: Murder in the Park (Sky Documentaries)
Educating Yorkshire (Channel 4)
See No Evil (Channel 4) 
The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed (ITV1)

Live event coverage

Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 (BBC One)
Last Night of the Proms: Finale (BBC One)
VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember (BBC One) 

News coverage

BBC Newsnight: Grooming Survivors Speak (BBC Two)
Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War (Channel 4) 
Sky News: Gaza: Fight for Survival (Sky News)

Single documentary

Grenfell: Uncovered (Netflix) 
Louis Theroux: The Settlers (BBC Two)
One Day in Southport (Channel 4)
Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire (BBC Two)

Soap

Casualty (BBC One)
Coronation Street (ITVX)
EastEnders (BBC One) 

Sports coverage

The 2025 Ryder Cup (Sky Sports Main Event)
The FA Cup Final (BBC One)
Uefa Women’s Euro 2025 (BBC One)
Wimbledon 2025 (BBC One)

Daytime

The Chase (ITV1)
Lorraine (ITV1)
Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC Two)
Scam Interceptors (BBC One) 

Children’s non-scripted

A Real Bug’s Life (Disney+)
BooSnoo! (Sky Kids)
Deadly 60: Saving Sharks (CBBC)
World.War.Me (Sky Kids Investigates) 

Children’s scripted

Crongton (BBC iPlayer) 
Horrible Science (BBC iPlayer)
Shaun the Sheep (CBBC)
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Cartoon Network)

Memorable moment

Adolescence: Jamie snaps at the psychologist (Netflix)
Big Boys: “I didn’t make it, did I?” (Channel 4)
Blue Lights: the police are warned of an ambush plot to silence a key witness (BBC One)
The Celebrity Traitors: Alan Carr wins (BBC One) 
Last One Laughing UK: Bob Mortimer and Richard Ayoade’s speed date (Prime Video)
What It Feels Like for a Girl: Byron leaves for Brighton to start uni, where she introduces herself as Paris (BBC)

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