Pitchfork: Αυτά είναι τα 250 καλύτερα τραγούδια των 90s

Το Pitchfork διάλεξε τα 250 κορυφαία τραγούδια της δεκαετίας του ‘90 και η λίστα προκάλεσε πολλές συζητήσεις.

Από τη μία τα τραγούδια που επέλεξαν οι συντάκτες του αμερικανικού μουσικού περιοδικού «ξύπνησαν» αναμνήσεις. Από την άλλη, άνοιξαν συζητήσεις όχι τόσο για το ποια μπήκαν στη λίστα, αλλά για την τελική κατάταξη των τραγουδιών.

Για το Pitchfork, το κορυφαίο τραγούδι της δεκαετίας του ‘90 είναι το «Fantasy» της Mαράια Κάρεϊ. Στη δεύτερη θέση βρίσκεται το «Hyperballad» της Bjork και ακολουθεί το «Are You That Somebody?» της Aaliyah.

Αυτά είναι τα 250 καλύτερα τραγούδια των 90s σύμφωνα με το Pitchfork

1. Mariah Carey: “Fantasy (Remix)” [ft. Ol’ Dirty Bastard] (1995)

2. Björk: “Hyperballad” (1995)

3. Aaliyah: “Are You That Somebody?” (1998)

4. Liz Phair: “Fuck and Run” (1993)

5. Missy Elliott: “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” (1997)

6. Nirvana: “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (1991)

7. Aphex Twin: “Windowlicker” (1997)

8. Destiny’s Child: “Say My Name” (1999)

9. The Notorious B.I.G.: “Juicy” (1994)

10. Bikini Kill: “Rebel Girl” (1992)

11. Daft Punk: “Around the World” (1997)

12. Lauryn Hill: “Doo Wop (That Thing)” (1998)

13. Mazzy Star: “Fade Into You” (1993)

14. Fiona Apple: “Criminal” (1996)

15. Mobb Deep: “Shook Ones, Pt. II” (1995)

16. George Michael: “Freedom! ’90” (1990)

17. Portishead: “Sour Times” (1994)

18. Pulp: “Common People” (1995)

19. Sinéad O’Connor: “Nothing Compares 2 U” (1990)

20. Underworld: “Born Slippy (Nuxx)” (1996)

21. Beastie Boys: “Sabotage” (1994)

22. The Breeders: “Cannonball” (1993)

23. Cher: “Believe” (1998)

24. Radiohead: “Paranoid Android” (1997)

25. A Tribe Called Quest: “Can I Kick It?” (1990)

26. Ginuwine: “Pony” (1996)

27. Dr. Dre: “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” [ft. Snoop Dogg] (1992)

28. Britney Spears: “...Baby One More Time” (1998)

29. Massive Attack: “Teardrop” (1998)

30. Brandy / Monica: “The Boy Is Mine” (1998)

31. Nine Inch Nails: “Closer” (1994)

32. TLC: “No Scrubs” (1999)

33. Alanis Morissette: “You Oughta Know” (1995)

34. OutKast: “SpottieOttieDopaliscious” (1998)

35. Lauryn Hill: “Ex-Factor” (1998)

36. Aaliyah: “One in a Million” (1996)

37. Stardust: “Music Sounds Better With You” (1998)

38. Fiona Apple: “Paper Bag” (1999)

39. Mary J. Blige: “Real Love” (1992)

40. Pavement: “Gold Soundz” (1994)

41. Geto Boys: “Mind Playing Tricks on Me” (1991)

42. Sade: “No Ordinary Love” (1992)

43. The Cranberries: “Dreams” (1992)

44. D’Angelo: “Brown Sugar” (1995)

45. 2Pac: “California Love” [ft. Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman] (1996)

46. Orbital: “Halcyon + On + On” (1993)

47. Deee-Lite: “Groove Is in the Heart” (1990)

48. Digable Planets: “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” (1992)

49. Mariah Carey: “Always Be My Baby” (1995)

50. Janet Jackson: “If” (1993)

51. Le Tigre: “Deceptacon” (1999)

52. Juvenile: “Back That Azz Up” [ft. Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne] (1999)

53. Frankie Knuckles: “The Whistle Song” (1991)

54. TLC: “Creep” (1994)

55. Madonna: “Ray of Light” (1998)

56. Erykah Badu: “On & On” (1997)

57. Daniel Johnston: “Some Things Last a Long Time” (1990)

58. A Tribe Called Quest: “Scenario” (1991)

59. Whitney Houston: “I Will Always Love You” (1992)

60. Moodymann: “Shades of Jae” (1999)

61. Built to Spill: “Carry the Zero” (1999)

62. Warren G / Nate Dogg: “Regulate” (1994)

63. Arthur Russell: “This Is How We Walk on the Moon” (1994)

64. The Cardigans: “Lovefool” (1996)

65. Elliott Smith: “Between the Bars” (1997)

66. DMX: “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” (1998)

67. Robin S.: “Show Me Love” (1993)

68. Hole: “Violet” (1994)

69. Foo Fighters: “Everlong” (1997)

70. Everything But the Girl: “Missing (Todd Terry Remix)” (1995)

71. Pete Rock / C.L. Smooth: “They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)” (1992)

72. Natalie Imbruglia: “Torn” (1997)

73. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: “Tha Crossroads” (1996)

74. Ghost Town DJ’s: “My Boo (Hitman’s Club Mix)” (1996)

75. Annie Lennox: “Walking on Broken Glass” (1992)

76. PJ Harvey: “Rid of Me” (1993)

77. A Tribe Called Quest: “Check the Rhime” (1991)

78. My Bloody Valentine: “Only Shallow” (1991)

79. Dr. Dre: “Still D.R.E.” [ft. Snoop Dogg] (1999)

80. Pépé Bradock: “Deep Burnt” (1999)

81. The Chicks: “Wide Open Spaces” (1998)

82. Radiohead: “Karma Police” (1997)

83. Innerzone Orchestra: “Bug in the Bass Bin” (1996)

84. Erykah Badu: “Tyrone (Live)” (1997)

85. OutKast: “Rosa Parks” (1998)

86. Sleater-Kinney: “One More Hour” (1997)

87. CeCe Peniston: “Finally” (1991)

88. Massive Attack: “Unfinished Sympathy” (1991)

89. Camp Lo: “Luchini AKA This Is It” (1997)

90. Sonic Youth: “Kool Thing” (1990)

91. Busta Rhymes: “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” (1997)

92. Chaka Demus / Pliers: “Murder She Wrote” (1992)

93. Björk: “Human Behaviour” (1993)

94. Guided by Voices: “Game of Pricks” (1995)

95. Queen Latifah: “U.N.I.T.Y.” (1993)

96. Toni Braxton: “You’re Makin’ Me High” (1996)

97. Beck: “Loser” (1994)

98. The Notorious B.I.G.: “Mo Money Mo Problems” [ft. Puff Daddy and Mase] (1997)

99. Selena: “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” (1994)

100. The Orb: “Little Fluffy Clouds” (1990)

101. Smashing Pumpkins: “1979” (1995)

102. Master P: “Make ’Em Say Uhh!” [ft. Fiend, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, and Mystikal] (1998)

103. Weezer: “Say It Ain’t So” (1994)

104. Adina Howard: “Freak Like Me” (1995)

105. The Aztec Mystic: “Knights of the Jaguar” (1999)

106. Depeche Mode: “Enjoy the Silence” (1990)

107. Fugees: “Killing Me Softly” (1996

108. Crystal Waters: “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)” (1991)

109. Belle and Sebastian: “The State I Am In” (1996)

110. Janet Jackson: “Together Again” (1997)

111. Isolée: “Beau Mot Plage” (1998)

112. Ol’ Dirty Bastard: “Got Your Money” [ft. Kelis] (1999)

113. R.E.M.: “Nightswimming” (1992)

114. Bonnie “Prince” Billy: “I See a Darkness” (1998)

115. Madonna: “Vogue” (1990)

116. The Pharcyde: “Passin’ Me By” (1992)

117. Dawn Penn: “You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)” (1994)

118. Rage Against the Machine: “Killing in the Name” (1992)

119. Salt-N-Pepa: “Shoop” (1993)

120. DJ Shadow: “Midnight in a Perfect World” (1996)

121. Radiohead: “Let Down” (1997)

122. Method Man: “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By” [ft. Mary J. Blige] (1995)

123. Bell Biv DeVoe: “Poison” (1990)

124. Silver Jews: “Wild Kindness” (1998)

125. Goldie: “Inner City Life” (1994)

126. 2Pac: “Keep Ya Head Up” (1993)

127. Shania Twain: “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” (1997)

128. MF DOOM: “Rhymes Like Dimes” (1999)

129. Green Day: “Basket Case” (1994)

130. Jeff Mills: “The Bells” (1997)

131. Fugees: “Ready or Not” (1996)

132. Sonic Youth: “Tunic (Song for Karen)” (1990)

133. The Roots: “You Got Me” [ft. Erykah Badu and Eve] (1999)

134. k.d. lang: “Constant Craving” (1992)

135. Craig Mack: “Flava in Ya Ear (Remix)” [ft. The Notorious B.I.G., LL Cool J, Rampage, and Busta Rhymes] (1994)

136. Pavement: “Summer Babe” (1992)

137. OutKast: “Elevators (Me & You)” (1996)

138. Soho: “Hot Music” (1990)

139. Souls of Mischief: “93 'Til Infinity” (1993)

140. Nirvana: “All Apologies” (1993)

141. Ice Cube: “It Was a Good Day” (1992)

142. Beltram: “Energy Flash” (1990)

143. Elliott Smith: “Say Yes” (1997)

144. Sheryl Crow: “If It Makes You Happy” (1996)

145. The Notorious B.I.G.: “Hypnotize” (1997)

146. Janet Jackson: “That’s the Way Love Goes” (1993)

147. Neil Young: “Harvest Moon” (1992)

148. Eminem: “My Name Is...” (1999)

149. Elastica: “Connection” (1994)

150. Three 6 Mafia: “Tear Da Club Up” (1997)

151. Origin Unknown: “Valley of the Shadows” (1993)

152. Superchunk: “Slack Motherfucker” (1990)

153. En Vogue: “Free Your Mind” (1992)

154. UGK: “One Day” (1996)

155. The Verve: “Bitter Sweet Symphony” (1997)

156. De La Soul: “A Rollerskating Jam Named ‘Saturdays’” (1991)

157. The Cure: “Friday I’m in Love” (1992)

158. No Doubt: “Just a Girl” (1995)

159. Public Enemy: “Welcome to the Terrordome” (1990)

160. Yo La Tengo: “Autumn Sweater” (1997)

161. Kelis: “Caught Out There” (1999)

162. R.E.M.: “Losing My Religion” (1991)

163. Big Pun: “Still Not a Player” (1998)

164. Smashing Pumpkins: “Mayonaise” (1993)

165. Galaxy 2 Galaxy: “Jupiter Jazz” (1993)

166. De La Soul: “Stakes Is High” (1996)

167. Oasis: “Don’t Look Back in Anger” (1995)

168. Beenie Man: “Who Am I” (1998)

169. Ace of Base: “The Sign” (1993)

170. Puff Daddy: “All About the Benjamins” [ft. the Notorious B.I.G., Lil’ Kim, Jadakiss, and The Lox] (1997)

171. Slowdive: “Alison” (1993)

172. En Vogue: “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” (1992)

173. Elliott Smith: “Waltz #2 (XO)” (1998)

174. Noreaga: “Superthug” (1998)

175. Galaxie 500: “Fourth of July” (1990)

176. The Prodigy: “Firestarter” (1997)

177. Garth Brooks: “Friends in Low Places” (1990)

178. Raekwon: “Ice Cream” [ft. Method Man, Ghostface Killah, and Cappadonna] (1995)

179. Metallica: “Enter Sandman” (1991)

180. Usher: “You Make Me Wanna…” (1997)

181. Dr. Octagon: “Blue Flowers” (1996)

182. Spice Girls: “Wannabe” (1996)

183. Yo-Yo: “You Can't Play With My Yo-Yo” [ft. Ice Cube] (1991)

184. Wilco: “Via Chicago” (1999)

185. SWV: “Right Here (Human Nature Remix)” (1992)

186. Ghostface Killah: “Daytona 500” [ft. Raekwon, Cappadonna, and Force M.D.s] (1996)

187. Double 99: “Ripgroove” (1997)

188. Cocteau Twins: “Cherry-Coloured Funk” (1990)

189. Groove Theory: “Tell Me” (1995)

190. Gang Starr: “Mass Appeal” (1993)

191. My Bloody Valentine: “When You Sleep” (1991)

192. Tony! Toni! Toné!: “Feels Good” (1990)

193. Aimee Mann: “Save Me” (1999)

194. The Sundays: “Here’s Where the Story Ends” (1990)

195. Björk: “Venus as a Boy” (1993)

196. Fiona Apple: “Sleep to Dream” (1996)

197. L7: “Pretend We’re Dead” (1992)

198. Acen: “Trip II the Moon (Pt. 1 and 2)” (1992)

199. Helium: “Pat’s Trick” (1995)

200. Maxwell: “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)” (1996)

201. Hole: “Doll Parts” (1994)

202. Mos Def: “Ms. Fat Booty” (1999)

203. Cat Power: “Cross Bones Style” (1998)

204. Da Brat: “Funkdafied” (1994)

205. New Radicals: “You Get What You Give” (1998)

206. Mark Morrison: “Return of the Mack” (1996)

207. Teenage Fanclub: “The Concept” (1991)

208. Belly: “Feed the Tree” (1993)

209. The KLF: “3 a.m. Eternal (Live at the S.S.L.)” (1991)

210. Temple of the Dog: “Hunger Strike” (1991)

211. Whitney Houston: “I’m Every Woman” (1992

212. 4 Non Blondes: “What’s Up?” (1992)

213. Lil’ Kim: “Big Momma Thang” (1996)

214. Garbage: “Stupid Girl” (1995)

215. Blackstreet: “No Diggity” [ft. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen] (1996)

216. Blink-182: “Dammit” (1997)

217. Shanice: “I Love Your Smile” (1991)

218. Third Eye Blind: “Semi-Charmed Life” (1997)

219. Elvis Crespo: “Suavemente” (1999)

220. Blur: “Girls & Boys” (1994)

221. Veruca Salt: “Seether” (1994)

222. RuPaul: “Supermodel (You Better Work)” (1992)

223. The La’s: “There She Goes” (1990)

224. Luniz: “I Got 5 on It” (1995)

225. Jawbox: “Savory” (1994)

226. Alice in Chains: “Would?” (1992)

227. Goodie Mob: “Cell Therapy” (1995)

228. Soundgarden: “Black Hole Sun” (1994)

229. Boyz II Men: “Motownphilly” (1991)

230. Cornershop: “Brimful of Asha” (1997)

231. Celine Dion: “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” (1996)

232. Brian Eno / John Cale: “Lay My Love” (1990)

233. Cypress Hill: “How I Could Just Kill a Man” (1991)

234. Korn: “Freak on a Leash” (1999)

235. Tracy Chapman: “Give Me One Reason” (1995)

236. Broadcast: “Echo’s Answer” (1999)

237. Gin Blossoms: “Hey Jealousy” (1992)

238. Blur: “Song 2” (1997)

239. JAY-Z: “Dead Presidents II” (1996)

240. Pearl Jam: “Corduroy” (1994)

241. Robyn: “Show Me Love” (1995)

242. Naughty by Nature: “Feel Me Flow” (1995)

243. Dismemberment Plan: “You Are Invited” (1999)

244. Deborah Cox: “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” (1998)

245. Refused: “New Noise” (1998)

246. Wilson Phillips: “Hold On” (1990)

247. Fugazi: “Smallpox Champion” (1993)

248. Ani DiFranco: “Both Hands” (1990)

249. Wu-Tang Clan: “Triumph” (1997)

250. Len: “Steal My Sunshine” (1999)