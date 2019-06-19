Ο σχεδιαστής Μarcelo Burlon ζήτησε δημόσια συγγνώμη για τον χαρακτηρισμό «ανθρώπινη τουαλέτα» που χρησιμοποίησε για τη Μαντόνα.
Την Κυριακή, η Μαντόνα φωτογραφήθηκε σε αεροδρόμιο ντυμένη με ρούχα County of Milan, του brand στο οποίο διευθυντής δημιουργικού είναι ο Ιταλός σχεδιαστής Burlon.
Σε απάντηση της ενδυματολογικής επιλογής της Mαντόνα, ο Burlon κοινοποίησε τις φωτογραφίες της στο Facebook με μια συνοδευτική λεζάντα στην οποία αναφέρεται στη Madonna ως «la cessa», λέξη που στην ιταλική αργκό σημαίνει «ανθρώπινη τουαλέτα» ή και «πολύ άσχημη».
«Και ήρθε τελικά η ώρα που η Μαντόνα, "la cessa" φόρεσε County of Milan» έγραψε ο σχεδιαστής στα ιταλικά. «Θέλω να εγγυηθώ ότι κανένας δεν της τα έδωσε δωρεάν, αλλά τα πλήρωσε με τα χρήματά σας» πρόσθεσε.
Ο λογαριασμός Diet Prada στο Instagram ξεμπρόστιασε τον σχεδιαστή και έγραψε «Ο Μαρσέλο Μπουρλόν αποδεικνύει ότι είναι ανθρώπινο σκουπίδι» είπε.
Ο Ιταλός σχεδιαστής διέγραψε τελικά τη δημοσίευση από τον λογαριασμό του και κοινοποίησε τις ίδιες φωτογραφίες στο Instagram.
«Επέκρινα τη Μαντόνα για το ντύσιμο της και είπα... για εκείνη. Θα ήθελα μόνο να ζητήσω συγγνώμη και τίποτα άλλο».
Σε μια πιο μακροσκελή απόπειρα συγνώμης στο Instagram, ο Βurlon είπε ότι λυπάται για το «τεράστιο λάθος» του, προσθέτοντας ότι από την εμπειρία του έμαθε ότι «τα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης» είναι ένα εργαλείο που μπορεί συχνά να χρησιμοποιηθεί για ένα επιπόλαιο αστείο. «Αλλά αυτό που έμαθα σήμερα είναι ότι αυτό δεν πρέπει ποτέ να είναι σε βάρος άλλου προσώπου ή ομάδας ανθρώπων», είπε.
Ο σχεδιαστής δήλωσε επίσης ότι η απόφασή του να αναφερθεί στη Μαντόνα με τον απαξιωτικό χαρακτηρισμό ήταν «τυχαία και ανεύθυνη».
«Έκανα ένα αφελές και ηλίθιο λάθος, αλλά η ρίζα αυτού δεν πρέπει να παρερμηνευθεί ως μισογυνισμός γιατί αυτό δεν ήταν σε καμία περίπτωση το κίνητρό μου» είπε. «Όλοι όσοι είναι κοντά μου μπορούν να βεβαιώσουν ότι, πάντα προσπαθούσα να ζήσω αποτελεσματικά τη ζωή μου χωρίς φύλο, ηλικία ή προκαταλήψεις που βασίζονται στη φυλή. Δεν είμαι τέλειος και μαθαίνω κι εγώ καθημερινά από το περιβάλλον μου, γι 'αυτό θα ήθελα ειλικρινά να υπογραμμίσω ότι δεν υπήρξε κακή πρόθεση με βάση το φύλο ή την ηλικία στη δημοσίευσή μου».
Παρά την απολογία ο σχεδιαστής εξακολουθεί και δέχεται αρνητικά σχόλια για τη συμπεριφορά του.