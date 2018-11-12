Οι Τζέραρντ Μπάτλερ και Μάιλι Σάιρους είδαν τις περιουσίες τους να καίγονται ολοσχερώς από τις πυρκαγιές στην Καλιφόρνια, ενώ δεκάδες ακόμη διάσημοι, ανάμεσά του η Lady Gaga, Γουίλ Σμιθ και Κιμ Καρντάσιαν, εγκατέλειψαν εκτάκτως τα σπίτια τους επειδή πλησίαζαν οι φλόγες. 

 

Ο Τζέραρντ Μπάτλερ δημοσίευσε στο Instagram βίντεο από το καμένο σπίτι του στο Μαλιμπού. «Επέστρεψα στο σπίτι μου μετά την εκκένωση. Συγκλονιστικές στιγμές στην Καλιφόρνια. Δέος όπως πάντα για το θάρρος, το πνεύμα και την θυσία των πυροσβεστών», ακούγεται να λέει στο βίντεο ο διάσημος ηθοποιός, ενώ πίσω του φαίνονται τα αποκαΐδια του σπιτιού και του φορτηγού του. 

 

Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org. Link in bio.

Η Μάιλι Σάιρους αποκάλυψε επίσης τη Κυριακή πως το καταστράφηκε το σπίτι της. «Εντελώς συντετριμμένη από τις φωτιές στην κοινότητά μου. Είμαι από τους τυχερούς. Τα ζώα μου και η αγάπη της ζωής μου κατάφεραν να διαφύγουν με ασφάλεια και αυτό είναι το  μόνο που μετράει τώρα», έγραψε σε μήνυμά της στο Twitter.

 

«Το σπίτι μου δεν υπάρχει πια αλλά οι αναμνήσεις που μοιράστηκα με την οικογένεια και τους φίλους μου παραμένουν. Είμαι ευγνώμων για όλα όσα μου απέμειναν. Στέλνω την αγάπη και την ευγνωμοσύνη μου στους πυροσβέστες και τους αστυνομικούς του Λος Άντζελες», προσθέτει η τραγουδίστρια. 

 

 


Οι Κιμ Καρντάσιαν, Κάνιε Γουεστ και η υπόλοιπη οικογένεια επίσης αναγκάστηκαν να εγκαταλείψουν τα σπίτια τους στο Μπέβερλι Χιλς λόγω της φωτιάς που επεκτεινόταν συνεχώς, όπως και οι Γουίλ Σμιθ, Lady Gaga, Μάρτιν Σιν, Cher, Γκιγιέρμο Ντελ Τόρο, Σάνον Ντόχερτι, Πιρς Μπρόσναν και πολλοί άλλοι- οι περιουσίες τελικά γλίτωσαν από τις φλόγες.  

 

Hope everyone is safe!

Συνολικά 31 άνθρωποι έχουν χάσει τη ζωή τους στην Καλιφόρνια από τις φονικές πυρκαγιές. 