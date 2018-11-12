Οι Τζέραρντ Μπάτλερ και Μάιλι Σάιρους είδαν τις περιουσίες τους να καίγονται ολοσχερώς από τις πυρκαγιές στην Καλιφόρνια, ενώ δεκάδες ακόμη διάσημοι, ανάμεσά του η Lady Gaga, Γουίλ Σμιθ και Κιμ Καρντάσιαν, εγκατέλειψαν εκτάκτως τα σπίτια τους επειδή πλησίαζαν οι φλόγες.

Ο Τζέραρντ Μπάτλερ δημοσίευσε στο Instagram βίντεο από το καμένο σπίτι του στο Μαλιμπού. «Επέστρεψα στο σπίτι μου μετά την εκκένωση. Συγκλονιστικές στιγμές στην Καλιφόρνια. Δέος όπως πάντα για το θάρρος, το πνεύμα και την θυσία των πυροσβεστών», ακούγεται να λέει στο βίντεο ο διάσημος ηθοποιός, ενώ πίσω του φαίνονται τα αποκαΐδια του σπιτιού και του φορτηγού του.





Η Μάιλι Σάιρους αποκάλυψε επίσης τη Κυριακή πως το καταστράφηκε το σπίτι της. «Εντελώς συντετριμμένη από τις φωτιές στην κοινότητά μου. Είμαι από τους τυχερούς. Τα ζώα μου και η αγάπη της ζωής μου κατάφεραν να διαφύγουν με ασφάλεια και αυτό είναι το μόνο που μετράει τώρα», έγραψε σε μήνυμά της στο Twitter.

«Το σπίτι μου δεν υπάρχει πια αλλά οι αναμνήσεις που μοιράστηκα με την οικογένεια και τους φίλους μου παραμένουν. Είμαι ευγνώμων για όλα όσα μου απέμειναν. Στέλνω την αγάπη και την ευγνωμοσύνη μου στους πυροσβέστες και τους αστυνομικούς του Λος Άντζελες», προσθέτει η τραγουδίστρια.

Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) 12 Νοεμβρίου 2018

all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet....

Donate $ , Time , Supplies

I love you more than ever , Miley — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) 12 Νοεμβρίου 2018





Οι Κιμ Καρντάσιαν, Κάνιε Γουεστ και η υπόλοιπη οικογένεια επίσης αναγκάστηκαν να εγκαταλείψουν τα σπίτια τους στο Μπέβερλι Χιλς λόγω της φωτιάς που επεκτεινόταν συνεχώς, όπως και οι Γουίλ Σμιθ, Lady Gaga, Μάρτιν Σιν, Cher, Γκιγιέρμο Ντελ Τόρο, Σάνον Ντόχερτι, Πιρς Μπρόσναν και πολλοί άλλοι- οι περιουσίες τελικά γλίτωσαν από τις φλόγες.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Hope everyone is safe! Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kim Kardashian Snapchat 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) στις 9 Νοέ, 2018 στις 4:53 πμ PST

I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe 🙏🏼 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 9 Νοεμβρίου 2018

Fire Fighters, I love you and thank you for doing all that you can to keep us safe! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 9 Νοεμβρίου 2018

Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that’s all that matters pic.twitter.com/RPPBTsKNd6 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 10 Νοεμβρίου 2018

I’m so grateful I love you and god bless you to all the firefighters and first responders who continue fighting this fire. You risk your lives for us, and I’m so humbled by your bravery. You are our heroes. #WoolsleyFire — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 11 Νοεμβρίου 2018

Just an update: Bleak House (I am told this morning) seems to be fine. Just minor smoke damage. I am aware about how much this fire has taken, how much has been lost- this is humbling and a blessing. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 11 Νοεμβρίου 2018

Fire is not far away. I’m afraid

... Kinda numb. So Many homes lost mine is just one home.

I’d rather work on something

Positive Like 🌲🎅🏼Swag😥 — Cher (@cher) 9 Νοεμβρίου 2018

Συνολικά 31 άνθρωποι έχουν χάσει τη ζωή τους στην Καλιφόρνια από τις φονικές πυρκαγιές.