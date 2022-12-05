Μογγολία: Διαδηλωτές πολιορκούν το Κοινοβούλιο

Μαζικές διαδηλώσεις συνταράσσουν την Ουλάν Μπατόρ.

Διαδηλωτές στη Μογγολία επιχείρησαν να εισβάλουν στο κυβερνητικό μέγαρο. Ο δρόμος προς την πρωθυπουργική κατοικία έχει ήδη αποκλειστεί από την αστυνομία. Οι σκηνές της έντασης έχουν κάνει τον γύρο του διαδικτύου.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες των μέσων ενημέρωσης, οι διαμαρτυρίες στη χώρα ξέσπασαν μετά από αναφορές ότι αξιωματούχοι έκλεψαν μεγάλες ποσότητες άνθρακα αξίας 1,8 δισεκατομμυρίων δολαρίων (60 τρισεκατομμύρια tugrik).

Οι διαδηλώσεις βρίσκονται πλέον στην τρίτη τους μέρα και η διάθεση των διαδηλωτών γίνεται «ολοένα και πιο επιθετική», λένε οι δημοσιογράφοι.

Σύμφωνα με τον Υπουργό Δικαιοσύνης της Μογγολίας, η κυβέρνηση της Μογγολίας ζήτησε βοήθεια από τις κινεζικές αρχές για να ερευνήσει τη μεγάλη κλοπή. Οι εξαγωγές της Μογγολίας στην Κίνα αντιπροσωπεύουν το 86% του συνόλου, με τον άνθρακα να αντιπροσωπεύει περισσότερο από το ήμισυ αυτού του αριθμού.

