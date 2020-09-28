Με «τα ρούχα που φορούσε όταν γεννήθηκε» φωτογραφήθηκε η Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου ανεβάζοντας μια ολόσωμη, γυμνή φωτογραφία της στο Instagram, για να γιορτάσει τα 48α γενέθλιά της με τα 7,3 εκατομμύρια ακολούθους της.
Στη λεζάντα η διάσημη ηθοποιός δεν παρέλειψε να διαφημίσει εμμέσως και το ηλεκτρονικό της κατάστημα Goop, με ασυνήθιστα καλλυντικά και, σε αρκετές περιπτώσεις, εκκεντρικά προϊόντα ατομικής περιποίησης, όπως τα κεριά με άρωμα αιδοίου.
«Τίποτα πέρα από το κουστούμι των γενεθλίων μου σήμερα... σας ευχαριστώ όλους τόσο πολύ για τις ευχές και ευχαριστώ και το αδιανόητα καταπληκτικό ολοκαίνουργιο βούτυρο σώματος του goop», έγραψε μεταξύ άλλων η Αμερικανίδα στο μήνυμά της.
Η Πάλτροου είναι ιδιαίτερα ενεργή στα social media και συνηθίζει να ανεβάζει φωτογραφίες από πιο προσωπικές στιγμές με την αγαπημένη της κόρη της Απλ Μάρτιν, ενώ σε κάποιες από τις παρουσιάσεις προϊόντων συμμετέχει και η μητέρα της.
I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. 💝
Three generations of skin try @goop’s two newest GOOPGENES products. They are: All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream and All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream and like all goop products they are high-performance and results-driven. We clinically tested the shit out of these two products. The Nourishing Face Cream has Schisandra fruit, illipe butter, caviar lime, and squalene – highly active botanicals for ultramoisturized, soft, supple, smooth, firm, and even-toned skin. And the Nourishing Eye cream helps firm and smooth the appearance of crow’s-feet and fine lines, reducing the appearance of puffiness, and dark circles. Whether you’re an Apple or a Blythe or an in-between like me, we made these products for everyone. Clean. Holistic. Results-Driven. Link in bio to watch the full video of my mom, Apple and I talk skincare.