Στέψη βασιλιά Καρόλου: «Γαλαζοαίματοι» και διάσημοι στο Αβαείο του Ουέστμινστερ

Ιστορική ημέρα η 6η Μαΐου 2023 για τη Βρετανία καθώς μετά από 70 χρόνια πραγματοποιείται βασιλική στέψη με τον Κάρολο να ανακηρύσσεται ως ο νέος βασιλιάς στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο.

Αρχηγοί κρατών, εκπρόσωποι υπερπόντιων κυβερνήσεων, υπουργοί της κυβέρνησης, πρώην πρωθυπουργοί, ξένοι βασιλείς, μέλη της βασιλικής οικογένειας, διάσημοι καλλιτέχνες ήδη έχουν αρχίσει να καταφθάνουν στο Αβαείο του Ουέστμινστερ.

Όπως έχει γίνει γνωστό, οι υψηλοί προσκεκλημένοι του βασιλιά Καρόλου είναι μόνο 2.300, ένας πολύ περιορισμένος αριθμός σε σύγκριση με τους 8.000 καλεσμένους στην τελετή στέψης της εκλιπούσης βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ το 1953.

Οι φωτογράφοι έχουν αρχίσει να δίνουν στη δημοσιότητα το πρώτο υλικό από τις λαμπερές αφίξεις. Ανάμεσα στους επώνυμους που κατεύθασαν πρώτοι ήταν η βραβευμένη με Όσκαρ, Αγγλίδα ηθοποιός Έμα Τόμσον, ο Νικ Κέιβ, ο Δήμαρχος του Λονδίνου, Sadiq Khan, η τραγουδίστρια, Κέιτι Πέρι, ο Λάιονελ Ρίτσι, το μουσικό συγκρότημα Αντ και Ντεκ.

Κέιτι Πέρι

Τζιλ Μπάιντεν

Ο δούκας και η δούκισσα του Εδιμβούργου

Το βασιλικό ζεύγος της Ολλανδίας

Ο βασιλιάς Φίλιππος και η βασίλισσα Φελίσια της Ισπανίας

Το βασιλικό ζεύγος του Βελγίου

Ο βασιλιάς και η βασίλισσα της Ιορδανίας

Το βασιλικό ζεύγος του Λεσότο

Βαλερί Αμός

Λιονέλ Ρίτσι

Έμα Τόμσον

