“Do remember they can’t cancel the spring.” Happy and truly grateful 🙏 that the great David Hockney has allowed us to share this poignant and positive message and beautiful spring drawing - sent from his current complete lockdown in Normandy. This - and many sunny days ahead, according to the Danish weather forecast - gives some welcome respite in a time when we must help each other keep our spirits up! • [Do remember they can’t cancel the spring - courtesy of ©David Hockney] • #davidhockney #daffodils #letsstayintouch #springisonitsway #louisianamuseum #hopespringseternal2018