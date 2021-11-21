Εμβληματικά κτίρια σε όλον τον κόσμο φωταγωγήθηκαν με την κυανή απόχρωση της Unicef για να τιμήσουν την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Παιδιού.

 

Στην Ελλάδα, επιλέχθηκαν φέτος οι ομπρέλες του Γιώργου Ζογγολόπουλου. 

 

Η δράση πραγματοποιήθηκε ύστερα από αίτημα της UNICEF Greece, τo οποίo αποδέχθηκε το Ίδρυμα Γεωργίου Ζογγολόπουλου,- ως μοναδικός φορέας των πνευματικών δικαιωμάτων του έργου του.

 

Στο αίτημα ανταποκρίθηκαν ακόμη ο Δήμος Αθηναίων με το υδροκινητικό γλυπτό Πεντάκυκλο σε συνομιλία με το νέο σιντριβάνι της πλατείας Ομονοίας, ο δήμος Θεσσαλονίκης με τις Ομπρέλες στη Νέα Παραλία στο παραλιακό μέτωπο της Θεσσαλονίκης και ο δήμος Φιλοθέης - Ψυχικού με τις Ομπρέλες στην κεντρική είσοδό του.

 

Στη δράση συμμετείχε, επίσης, το γλυπτό Ομπρέλες που βρίσκεται στο ιστορικό ξενοδοχείο Al Alamein Hotel στην Αίγυπτο και ανήκει στον κατασκευαστικό όμιλο της EMAAR Misr των Ηνωμένων Αραβικών Εμιράτων.

 

Με το κυανό χρώμα φωτίστηκε και η γέφυρα Χαρίλαος Τρικούπης στο Ρίο-Αντίρριο ενώ από τα κτίρια που ξεχώρισαν ήταν ο Πύργος του Άιφελ στο Παρίσι και η αρχαίο πόλη της Πέτρας στην Ιορδανία.

 

Κτίρια από την Κοπεγχάγη και το Βουκουρέστι μέχρι τη Μποτσουάνα και την Γκάμπια ντύθηκαν στο κυανό χρώμα της Unicef και τίμησαν μία ακόμα χρονιά όλα τα παιδιά του κόσμου.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unicef
