Εμβληματικά κτίρια σε όλον τον κόσμο φωταγωγήθηκαν με την κυανή απόχρωση της Unicef για να τιμήσουν την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Παιδιού.

Στην Ελλάδα, επιλέχθηκαν φέτος οι ομπρέλες του Γιώργου Ζογγολόπουλου.

Η δράση πραγματοποιήθηκε ύστερα από αίτημα της UNICEF Greece, τo οποίo αποδέχθηκε το Ίδρυμα Γεωργίου Ζογγολόπουλου,- ως μοναδικός φορέας των πνευματικών δικαιωμάτων του έργου του.

Στο αίτημα ανταποκρίθηκαν ακόμη ο Δήμος Αθηναίων με το υδροκινητικό γλυπτό Πεντάκυκλο σε συνομιλία με το νέο σιντριβάνι της πλατείας Ομονοίας, ο δήμος Θεσσαλονίκης με τις Ομπρέλες στη Νέα Παραλία στο παραλιακό μέτωπο της Θεσσαλονίκης και ο δήμος Φιλοθέης - Ψυχικού με τις Ομπρέλες στην κεντρική είσοδό του.

Στη δράση συμμετείχε, επίσης, το γλυπτό Ομπρέλες που βρίσκεται στο ιστορικό ξενοδοχείο Al Alamein Hotel στην Αίγυπτο και ανήκει στον κατασκευαστικό όμιλο της EMAAR Misr των Ηνωμένων Αραβικών Εμιράτων.

Με το κυανό χρώμα φωτίστηκε και η γέφυρα Χαρίλαος Τρικούπης στο Ρίο-Αντίρριο ενώ από τα κτίρια που ξεχώρισαν ήταν ο Πύργος του Άιφελ στο Παρίσι και η αρχαίο πόλη της Πέτρας στην Ιορδανία.

Κτίρια από την Κοπεγχάγη και το Βουκουρέστι μέχρι τη Μποτσουάνα και την Γκάμπια ντύθηκαν στο κυανό χρώμα της Unicef και τίμησαν μία ακόμα χρονιά όλα τα παιδιά του κόσμου.

Παγκόσμια Ημέρα για τα Δικαιώματα του Παιδιού στη Γέφυρα (20/11). pic.twitter.com/W11t0pSM2D — gefyra news (@gefyra_news) November 20, 2021

They have taken breaths away across the world, from the @MuseumModernArt, to the @Tate or the @CentrePompidou. Today, Constantin Brancusi’s sculptures are seen in a new light in the artist’s country of birth, Romania, for #WorldChildrensDay. A blue ray of hope, #ForEveryChild. pic.twitter.com/Xpjqu7jF6l — UNICEF Romania (@UNICEFRomania) November 20, 2021

Go blue! 💙💙💙



The iconic Akwaba statue lights up in blue to celebrate World Children's Day. ✨



Together, let's reimagine a better future for every child in Côte d'Ivoire. #WorldChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/3IrPH7Q7lT — UNICEF Côte d'Ivoire (@UNICEF_CIV) November 20, 2021

Douala New Freedom Monument lights in #blue to shed light on the issues affecting children's lives and to remind people that the promise made to children 32 years ago must be renewed.#WorldChildrensDay.#GoBlu pic.twitter.com/Ic4MNyH1KF — UNICEF Cameroon (@unicefcameroon) November 20, 2021

Historic Petra went blue in celebration of #WorldChildrensDay, to show support for children’s rights and the need to empower the youth, because #BigChangesStartSmall. 💙 pic.twitter.com/eP6q7VyLSZ — UNICEF Jordan (@UNICEFJordan) November 20, 2021

You have resisted climate change and preserved your beauty for centuries. Now you shine BLUE for children 💙 THANK YOU! #WorldChildrensDay #DünyaÇocukGünü @TCKulturTurizm pic.twitter.com/E4HgxG9meb — UNICEF Türkiye (@unicefturk) November 20, 2021

Trojan Horse in Çanakkale looks fantastic with BLUE lights for children tonight! 💙 THANK YOU! #WorldChildrensDay @tckulturturizm @ckalebelediye pic.twitter.com/9obUB30mhi — UNICEF Türkiye (@unicefturk) November 20, 2021

Rani Ki Vav, this most beautiful stepwell in Gujarat, goes blue to mark #WorldChildrensDay.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/b9sHK0nzTz — UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) November 20, 2021