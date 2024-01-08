«Poor Things»: Χρυσές Σφαίρες στον Γιώργο Λάνθιμο και την Έμα Στόουν

Μεγάλος κερδισμένος στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2024 ο Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν και η ταινία του Oppenheimer, που απέσπασε 4 βραβεία αυτά της καλύτερης δραματικής ταινίας, σκηνοθεσίας, Α΄ ανδρικού ρόλου για τον Κίλιαν Μέρφι και Β' γυναικείου Ρόλου για τον Ρόμπερτ Νταουνι Τζ.

Στο τηλεοπτικό μέτωπο, το «Succession» κέρδισε τέσσερα κορυφαία βραβεία, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της καλύτερης δραματικής σειράς. Το σόου ολοκλήρωσε τις τέσσερις σεζόν του τον Μάιο. Το «The Bear», η ιστορία ενός εστιατορίου στο Σικάγο που αγωνίζεται να κρατήσει τις πόρτες του ανοιχτές, κέρδισε τρία βραβεία, μεταξύ των οποίων καλύτερης κωμικής σειράς και καλύτερου πρωταγωνιστή και ηθοποιού σε μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία για τους Jeremy Allen White και Ayo Edebiri.

Αναλυτικά τα βραβεία στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2024

Κινηματογραφικές κατηγορίες

Καλύτερη δραματική ταινία

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Καλύτερη κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“American Fiction” (MGM)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“May December” (Netflix)

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Καλύτερος σκηνοθέτης

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Καλύτερο σενάριο

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου (Δράμα)

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”

Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου (Δράμα)

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου (κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ)

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman – “May December”

Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου (Κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ)

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Καλύτερη μουσική

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”

Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

Καλύτερη μη αγγλόφωνη ταινία

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France

“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland

“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy

“Past Lives” (A24) — United States

“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain

“The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom

Καλύτερο τραγούδι

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas

“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Καλύτερο animation

“The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)

“Elemental” (Disney)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Suzume” (Toho Co.)

“Wish” (Disney)

Κινηματογραφικό επίτευγμα της χρονιάς στο box-office

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ ΟΘΟΝΕΣ Poor Things: Η μεγάλη υπόθεση τού να είσαι γυναίκα

Τηλεοπτικές κατηγορίες

Καλύτερη τηλεοπτική σειρά (δράμα)

“1923” (Paramount+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

Καλύτερη τηλεοπτική σειρά (κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)

Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε τηλεοπτική σειρά (δράμα)

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ Όσκαρ 2024: Αυτές είναι οι βραχείες λίστες των υποψηφιοτήτων σε 10 κατηγορίες

Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε τηλεοπτική σειρά (δράμα)

Helen Mirren — “1923”

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook — “Succession”

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”

Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε τηλεοπτική σειρά (κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ)

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε τηλεοπτική σειρά (κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ)

Bill Hader — “Barry”

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel — “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

Καλύτερος Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε τηλεοπτική σειρά

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Καλύτερος Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε τηλεοπτική σειρά

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”

Abby Elliott — “The Bear”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογία ή Τηλεταινία

“Beef”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία για Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογία ή Τηλεταινία

Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm — “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun — “Beef”

Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία για Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογία ή Τηλεταινία

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef”

Καλύτερο stand-up

Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”