Ρωσία: Έκρηξη από drone δημιούργησε κρατήρα

Η έκρηξη που σημειώθηκε στο κέντρο της πόλης Κιρεγέφσκι στη Ρωσία κοντά στην Τούλα οφείλεται σε drone, μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων TASS επικαλούμενο πηγές των υπηρεσιών ασφαλείας.

Το drone ήταν ένα ουκρανικό TU-141 γεμάτο εκρηκτικά, μετέδωσε το ίδιο πρακτορείο.

Η έκρηξη δημιούργησε κρατήρα, τραυματίζοντας δύο παιδιά και προκαλώντας ζημιές σε τρεις κατοικίες σύμφωνα με τις υπηρεσίες Πρώτων Βοηθειών.

💥 “Fcked up, in all the houses everything was fcked up!”



A strong explosion sounded in the #Tula reg, #Russia, local residents report a crater that has appeared



The 💥sounded in Kireevsk (a city 35 km from Tula). Residents speculate that a drone could have caused the explosion pic.twitter.com/kFinjfTYqf