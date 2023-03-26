ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Ρωσία: Έκρηξη από drone δημιούργησε κρατήρα

Δύο παιδιά τραυματίστηκαν

Ρωσία: Έκρηξη από drone στην περιοχή της Τούλα – Δύο παιδιά τραυματίστηκαν
Φωτ.: twitter
Η έκρηξη που σημειώθηκε στο κέντρο της πόλης Κιρεγέφσκι στη Ρωσία κοντά στην Τούλα οφείλεται σε drone, μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων TASS επικαλούμενο πηγές των υπηρεσιών ασφαλείας.

Το drone ήταν ένα ουκρανικό TU-141 γεμάτο εκρηκτικά, μετέδωσε το ίδιο πρακτορείο.

Η έκρηξη δημιούργησε κρατήρα, τραυματίζοντας δύο παιδιά και προκαλώντας ζημιές σε τρεις κατοικίες σύμφωνα με τις υπηρεσίες Πρώτων Βοηθειών.

Εκπρόσωπος των υπηρεσιών δήλωσε ότι τα παιδιά φέρουν τραύματα από θραύσματα και δεν βρίσκονται σε κίνδυνο.

