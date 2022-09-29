Ο τυφώνας Ίαν σάρωσε τη Φλόριντα, με ανέμους έως 241 χλμ.- Εικόνες καταστροφής

Ο τυφώνας Ίαν σάρωσε τη Φλόριντα με καταστροφική «μανία», με θυελλώδεις ανέμους και καταρρακτώδεις βροχές.

Η ταχύτητα των ανέμων έφτασε τα 241 χιλιόμετρα την ώρα και το πέρασμα του τυφώνα μετέτρεψε ειδυλλιακές παραλίες και παράκτιες πόλεις σε μια ζώνη καταστροφής, καλυμμένη από το νερό της θάλασσας.

Hurricane Ian plowed into Florida’s southwestern coast with 150-mile-per-hour winds and a 12-foot storm surge that submerged cars, knocked over houses and trapped some residents of Fort Myers Beach and nearby towns.



Follow the latest update here: https://t.co/x2ZbW1pHb1 pic.twitter.com/CuHCQpVtw8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 28, 2022

Αυτοκίνητα παρασύρθηκαν από τα ορμητικά νερά, που σε κάποιες κοινότητες έφτασαν στο ύψος των στεγών των σπιτιών. Το νερό ξεπέρασε ακόμη και τα 3 μέτρα, δήλωσε ο κυβερνήτης της πολιτείας, Ρον ΝτεΣάντις.

"There is debris flying everywhere. Trees are down. It almost feels like it's actually getting worse... There is debris crashing all around us and the winds are quite strong."



CNN's @randikayeCNN on the back side of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida. https://t.co/hdhUtEIbKM pic.twitter.com/u0ZlOeHFGZ — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2022

Αεροδρόμια έκλεισαν και ακύρωσαν όλες τις πτήσεις για σήμερα, Πέμπτη, Κατοικίες καταστράφηκαν, δέντρα ξεριζώθηκαν ή κόπηκαν στη μέση. Περίπου 2 εκατομμύρια νοικοκυριά και επιχειρήσεις έμειναν χωρίς ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα.

All flights tomorrow are cancelled and the airport terminal is closed. Contact your airline for rebooking options. pic.twitter.com/dACEMgaDiS — JAXairport (@JAXairport) September 29, 2022

CNN’s Brian Todd shows a roof almost completely ripped off a home outside St. Petersburg, Florida, as the area was hit by strong winds from Hurricane Ian https://t.co/9xUGaIOtW3 pic.twitter.com/0V5SjdjOEi — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2022

Firefighters in Naples, Florida, waded through waist-high water to unload their fire truck after Hurricane Ian flooded the garage at the station.



Latest storm updates: https://t.co/hXHJQ9LkkP pic.twitter.com/gXmzsbqFhi — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 29, 2022

Έως και 76 εκατοστά βροχής αναμενόταν να πέσει σε τμήματα της κεντρικής Φλόριντα καθώς ο τυφώνας συνεχίζει την πορεία του. Πιθανόν είναι ένας από τους ισχυρότερους τυφώνες που έχουν πλήξει ποτέ τη Φλόριντα, δήλωσε ο ΝτεΣάντις.