ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
Διεθνή

Ο τυφώνας Ίαν σάρωσε τη Φλόριντα, με ανέμους έως 241 χλμ.- Εικόνες καταστροφής

Περίπου 2 εκατομμύρια έμειναν χωρίς ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα

Newsroom
Newsroom
Σκάφος σε καταιγίδα Facebook Twitter
Φωτ.: Getty Images
0

Ο τυφώνας Ίαν σάρωσε τη Φλόριντα με καταστροφική «μανία», με θυελλώδεις ανέμους και καταρρακτώδεις βροχές. 

Η ταχύτητα των ανέμων έφτασε τα 241 χιλιόμετρα την ώρα και το πέρασμα του τυφώνα μετέτρεψε ειδυλλιακές παραλίες και παράκτιες πόλεις σε μια ζώνη καταστροφής, καλυμμένη από το νερό της θάλασσας. 

Ο τυφώνας Ίαν σάρωσε τη Φλόριντα, με ανέμους έως 241 χλμ.- Εικόνες καταστροφής Facebook Twitter

Αυτοκίνητα παρασύρθηκαν από τα ορμητικά νερά, που σε κάποιες κοινότητες έφτασαν στο ύψος των στεγών των σπιτιών. Το νερό ξεπέρασε ακόμη και τα 3 μέτρα, δήλωσε ο κυβερνήτης της πολιτείας, Ρον ΝτεΣάντις. 

Αεροδρόμια έκλεισαν και ακύρωσαν όλες τις πτήσεις για σήμερα, Πέμπτη, Κατοικίες καταστράφηκαν, δέντρα ξεριζώθηκαν ή κόπηκαν στη μέση. Περίπου 2 εκατομμύρια νοικοκυριά και επιχειρήσεις έμειναν χωρίς ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα. 

Έως και 76 εκατοστά βροχής αναμενόταν να πέσει σε τμήματα της κεντρικής Φλόριντα καθώς ο τυφώνας συνεχίζει την πορεία του. Πιθανόν είναι ένας από τους ισχυρότερους τυφώνες που έχουν πλήξει ποτέ τη Φλόριντα, δήλωσε ο ΝτεΣάντις. 

Διεθνή

Tags

0

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Anna Romandash: «Οι Ρώσοι χρησιμοποιούν τις πρακτικές του Χίτλερ πολύ αποτελεσματικά και δεν το κρύβουν»

Anna Romandash / «Οι Ρώσοι χρησιμοποιούν τις πρακτικές του Χίτλερ πολύ αποτελεσματικά και δεν το κρύβουν»

Η βραβευμένη Ουκρανή δημοσιογράφος περιγράφει την κατάσταση που επικρατεί στη χώρα της και απαντά για το αν η Ουκρανία θα γίνει το Βιετνάμ της Ρωσίας.
ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΤΑΖΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ

σχόλια

Δεν υπάρχει δυνατότητα σχολιασμού

ΘΕΜΑΤΑ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

THE GOOD LIFO ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

 
 