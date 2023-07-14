Ισχυρός σεισμός στο Μεξικό

Ισχυρός σεισμός 6,4 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε σήμερα κοντά στην ακτή της πολιτείας Τσιάπας στο Μεξικό.

Σύμφωνα με το Γερμανικό Ερευνητικό Κέντρο Γεωεπιστημών (GFZ) ο σεισμός είχε εστιακό βάθος 10 χιλιόμετρα.

Μέχρι στιγμής, οι αρχές δεν έχουν αναφέρει ζημιές στην περιοχή, ενώ το Εθνικό Κέντρο Τσουνάμι των ΗΠΑ δεν έχει εκδώσει προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες του Γεωλογικού Ινστιτούτου των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών (USGS), ο σεισμός ήταν 6,3 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ. Το βάθος του σεισμού στα ανοικτά των ακτών του El Palmarcito ήταν 35 χιλιόμετρα ενώ το επίκεντρό του υπολογίζεται κοντά σε αυτό που προκάλεσε τον καταστροφικό σεισμό του 2017 στο Μεξικό.

An Strong earthquake off the west coast of Mexico! Earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hit the area near the coast of the Mexican state of Chiapas today.

6.3-magnitude quake strikes off Mexican coast

𝐁𝐀𝐇𝐀 https://t.co/2Svfeux9jz



An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck off the coast of Mexico on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.



The quake's epicenter was registered … — Börsenberichte (@BoersenDE) July 14, 2023