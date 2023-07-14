ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
Ισχυρός σεισμός στο Μεξικό

Δεν έχει εκδοθεί προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι

Μεξικό: Σεισμός 6,3 Ρίχτερ κοντά στην ακτή της πολιτείας Τσιάπας
Ισχυρός σεισμός 6,4 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε σήμερα κοντά στην ακτή της πολιτείας Τσιάπας στο Μεξικό.

Σύμφωνα με το Γερμανικό Ερευνητικό Κέντρο Γεωεπιστημών (GFZ) ο σεισμός είχε εστιακό βάθος 10 χιλιόμετρα.

Μέχρι στιγμής, οι αρχές δεν έχουν αναφέρει ζημιές στην περιοχή, ενώ το Εθνικό Κέντρο Τσουνάμι των ΗΠΑ δεν έχει εκδώσει προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες του Γεωλογικού Ινστιτούτου των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών (USGS), ο σεισμός ήταν 6,3 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ. Το βάθος του σεισμού στα ανοικτά των ακτών του El Palmarcito ήταν 35 χιλιόμετρα ενώ το επίκεντρό του υπολογίζεται κοντά σε αυτό που προκάλεσε τον καταστροφικό σεισμό του 2017 στο Μεξικό.

