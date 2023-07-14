Ισχυρός σεισμός στο Μεξικό

Ισχυρός σεισμός 6,4 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε σήμερα κοντά στην ακτή της πολιτείας Τσιάπας στο Μεξικό.
Σύμφωνα με το Γερμανικό Ερευνητικό Κέντρο Γεωεπιστημών (GFZ) ο σεισμός είχε εστιακό βάθος 10 χιλιόμετρα.
Μέχρι στιγμής, οι αρχές δεν έχουν αναφέρει ζημιές στην περιοχή, ενώ το Εθνικό Κέντρο Τσουνάμι των ΗΠΑ δεν έχει εκδώσει προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι.
Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες του Γεωλογικού Ινστιτούτου των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών (USGS), ο σεισμός ήταν 6,3 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ. Το βάθος του σεισμού στα ανοικτά των ακτών του El Palmarcito ήταν 35 χιλιόμετρα ενώ το επίκεντρό του υπολογίζεται κοντά σε αυτό που προκάλεσε τον καταστροφικό σεισμό του 2017 στο Μεξικό.
#BREAKING #earthquake #Mexico An Strong earthquake off the west coast of Mexico! Earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hit the area near the coast of the Mexican state of Chiapas today. pic.twitter.com/IPInEuPDz2— Central Antenna (@LIVENEWSPAGE) July 14, 2023
🌐 6.3-magnitude quake strikes off Mexican coast— Börsenberichte (@BoersenDE) July 14, 2023
𝐁𝐀𝐇𝐀 https://t.co/2Svfeux9jz
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck off the coast of Mexico on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake's epicenter was registered …
Just 30 minutes ago, M6.3 #earthquake offshore the Pacific coast of Chiapas, Mexico. Also felt in Oaxaca (Mexico), Guatemala and even Belize.https://t.co/gZiLkDGpJnhttps://t.co/WksdhFbcYY— José R. Ribeiro (@JoseRodRibeiro) July 14, 2023
The destructive September 2017 Mw8.2 EQ happened very near
👇https://t.co/77N9MJnttr pic.twitter.com/3pSYsC90j1