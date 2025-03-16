ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
Ιράν: Το εντυπωσιακό φαινόμενο των πορφυρών «καταρρακτών» στο νησί Ορμούζ

Φωτογραφίες και βίντεο αποτυπώνουν το θέαμα - «Κόκκινοι» χείμαρροι διακρίνονται να κατεβαίνουν από τους βράχους προς τη θάλασσα

LifO Newsroom
Φωτ. από το φαινόμενο στο νησί Ορμούζ στο Ιράν / Χ
Άκρως εντυπωσιακές, είναι οι εικόνες που έρχονται από τους διάσημους κόκκινους «καταρράκτες» στο Ιράν.

Δεκάδες εικόνες και βίντεο που αναρτήθηκαν στα social media, απαθανάτισαν το μοναδικό θέαμα που δημιουργείται με τους λεγόμενους «κόκκινους» καταρράκτες στο νησί Ορμούζ, στο Ιράν.

Η παραλία Silver and Red Beach στο νησί, γέμισε από τουρίστες που συγκεντρώθηκαν για να θαυμάσουν τους  «κόκκινους» χείμαρρους, που κατέβαιναν σαν καταρράκτες από τους βράχους καταλήγοντας στη θάλασσα, κατά τη διάρκεια έντονης βροχής.

Το εντυπωσιακό αυτό φαινόμενο είναι γνωστό στην περιοχή, καθώς το έδαφος περιέχει υψηλά επίπεδα οξειδίου του σιδήρου, δημιουργώντας την πορφυρή αυτή απόχρωση.

 

