Ιράν: Το εντυπωσιακό φαινόμενο των πορφυρών «καταρρακτών» στο νησί Ορμούζ

Άκρως εντυπωσιακές, είναι οι εικόνες που έρχονται από τους διάσημους κόκκινους «καταρράκτες» στο Ιράν.
Δεκάδες εικόνες και βίντεο που αναρτήθηκαν στα social media, απαθανάτισαν το μοναδικό θέαμα που δημιουργείται με τους λεγόμενους «κόκκινους» καταρράκτες στο νησί Ορμούζ, στο Ιράν.
Η παραλία Silver and Red Beach στο νησί, γέμισε από τουρίστες που συγκεντρώθηκαν για να θαυμάσουν τους «κόκκινους» χείμαρρους, που κατέβαιναν σαν καταρράκτες από τους βράχους καταλήγοντας στη θάλασσα, κατά τη διάρκεια έντονης βροχής.
Heavy rain on the Iranian island of Hormuz caused red water to spill over the shore— Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) February 16, 2025
Hormuz Island in Iran is a popular tourist destination known for its colorful soil, striking landscapes, and cultural significance. Hormoz Island, Iran 🇮🇷— Nagar Mal Jangirpura (@jangirpura_n) March 4, 2025
Το εντυπωσιακό αυτό φαινόμενο είναι γνωστό στην περιοχή, καθώς το έδαφος περιέχει υψηλά επίπεδα οξειδίου του σιδήρου, δημιουργώντας την πορφυρή αυτή απόχρωση.
The shores of the Iranian island of Hormuz have turned blood red.— Still Learning (@Still_learner) March 12, 2025
WATCH | The shores of the Iranian island of #Hormuz have turned blood red.— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 16, 2025
