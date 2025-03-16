Ιράν: Το εντυπωσιακό φαινόμενο των πορφυρών «καταρρακτών» στο νησί Ορμούζ

Άκρως εντυπωσιακές, είναι οι εικόνες που έρχονται από τους διάσημους κόκκινους «καταρράκτες» στο Ιράν.

Δεκάδες εικόνες και βίντεο που αναρτήθηκαν στα social media, απαθανάτισαν το μοναδικό θέαμα που δημιουργείται με τους λεγόμενους «κόκκινους» καταρράκτες στο νησί Ορμούζ, στο Ιράν.

Η παραλία Silver and Red Beach στο νησί, γέμισε από τουρίστες που συγκεντρώθηκαν για να θαυμάσουν τους «κόκκινους» χείμαρρους, που κατέβαιναν σαν καταρράκτες από τους βράχους καταλήγοντας στη θάλασσα, κατά τη διάρκεια έντονης βροχής.

Heavy rain on the Iranian island of Hormuz caused red water to spill over the shore

The island's soil is rich in iron oxide,which causes the red beaches👇 pic.twitter.com/BJH63qNZeV — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) February 16, 2025

Hormuz Island in Iran is a popular tourist destination known for its colorful soil, striking landscapes, and cultural significance. Hormoz Island, Iran 🇮🇷



Tourism🌴 pic.twitter.com/LJn4lVKNpQ — Nagar Mal Jangirpura (@jangirpura_n) March 4, 2025

Το εντυπωσιακό αυτό φαινόμενο είναι γνωστό στην περιοχή, καθώς το έδαφος περιέχει υψηλά επίπεδα οξειδίου του σιδήρου, δημιουργώντας την πορφυρή αυτή απόχρωση.

The shores of the Iranian island of Hormuz have turned blood red.



This is all due to heavy rainfall and high levels of iron oxide in the soil, which gives the water a red colour. pic.twitter.com/19t7IwzhbR — Still Learning (@Still_learner) March 12, 2025

WATCH | The shores of the Iranian island of #Hormuz have turned blood red.



This is all due to heavy rainfall and high levels of iron oxide in the soil, which gives the water a red colour.#Viral #ViralVideo #TrendingNow | @prathibhatweets pic.twitter.com/MzqDqnuAQk — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 16, 2025

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ ΔΙΕΘΝΗ Ιράν: Οι αρχές χρησιμοποιούν drones και κάμερες ασφαλείας για να επιβάλουν τη χιτζάμπ