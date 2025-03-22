ΗΠΑ: Πληροφορίες για «πυρά και πολλά θύματα» στο Νέο Μεξικό

Συναγερμός σήμανε στο Νέο Μεξικό μετά από πληροφορίες για πυρά.
Σύμφωνα με δίκτυο συνεργαζόμενο με το CBS, επικαλούμενο την αστυνομία, υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για πολλά θύματα από πυρά στην πόλη Λας Κρούσες, στο Νέο Μεξικό.
🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: MULTIPLE VICTIMS IN LAS CRUCES PARK SHOOTING—POLICE ON SCENE— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 22, 2025
At least one person is dead and several others wounded after gunfire erupted at Young Park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, tonight.
Las Cruces police are actively investigating and have secured the area.… pic.twitter.com/bs4uGuHWsR
NEW MEXICO SHOOTING UPDATE: Police have responded to a mass shooting at Young Park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with one fatality confirmed and multiple injuries reported. Local media indicate at least five people may have been shot, though exact casualty figures remain unclear.… pic.twitter.com/mjTqhQY3zT— The Risk Intelligence Group (@riskintelgroup) March 22, 2025
Σύμφωνα με το ρεπορτάζ, αστυνομική δύναμη βρίσκεται στο σημείο στο Γιανγκ Παρκ.
Με πληροφορίες από CBS και ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ