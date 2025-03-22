ΗΠΑ: Πληροφορίες για «πυρά και πολλά θύματα» στο Νέο Μεξικό

Συναγερμός σήμανε στο Νέο Μεξικό μετά από πληροφορίες για πυρά.

Σύμφωνα με δίκτυο συνεργαζόμενο με το CBS, επικαλούμενο την αστυνομία, υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για πολλά θύματα από πυρά στην πόλη Λας Κρούσες, στο Νέο Μεξικό.

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: MULTIPLE VICTIMS IN LAS CRUCES PARK SHOOTING—POLICE ON SCENE



At least one person is dead and several others wounded after gunfire erupted at Young Park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, tonight.



Las Cruces police are actively investigating and have secured the area.