ΗΠΑ: Πληροφορίες για «πυρά και πολλά θύματα» στο Νέο Μεξικό

Το περιστατικό φέρεται να σημειώθηκε στην πόλη Λας Κρούσες

ΗΠΑ: Πληροφορίες για «πυρά και πολλά θύματα» στο Νέο Μεξικό
Φωτ.: Χ (πρώην Twitter)
Συναγερμός σήμανε στο Νέο Μεξικό μετά από πληροφορίες για πυρά.

Σύμφωνα με δίκτυο συνεργαζόμενο με το CBS, επικαλούμενο την αστυνομία, υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για πολλά θύματα από πυρά στην πόλη Λας Κρούσες, στο Νέο Μεξικό.

Σύμφωνα με το ρεπορτάζ, αστυνομική δύναμη βρίσκεται στο σημείο στο Γιανγκ Παρκ.

Με πληροφορίες από CBS και ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

 
 
 
