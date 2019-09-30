Ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι, που κάνει δεκαήμερη περιοδεία στην Αφρική, ανέλαβε τον λογαριασμό του National Geographic στο Instagram, κάτι που κάνει για πρώτη φορά κάποιο μέλος της βασιλικής οικογένειας.
Ο Χάρι θα είναι guest editor στη νέα καμπάνια «Looking Up» του περιοδικού στα social media, που στόχο έχει «να ευαισθητοποιήσει σχετικά με τον ζωτικό ρόλο των δέντρων στο οικοσύστημα του πλανήτη, μέσα από την κοινοποίηση φωτογραφιών δέντρων από όλο τον κόσμο», ανακοίνωσε το Παλάτι.
Ο 35χρονος πρίγκιπας θα δημοσιεύσει εικόνες από φωτογράφους του National Geographic, οι οποίες «αναδεικνύουν τα ντόπια δέντρα και την κοινή μας ευθύνη στο να διατηρήσουμε αυτό που έχουμε και τόσο απελπισμένα χρειαζόμαστε για να επιβιώσουμε», προστίθεται στη ανακοίνωση.
Photo by @peteressick | “I absolutely love this from @peteressick. It is a stunning view of a strangler fig as it twists around another tree to head upwards toward the sun, precisely why it got its name! Thanks for sharing this, Peter, and for #LookingUp” - Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex @sussexroyal Peter’s image was taken in the Yidney Scrub Rainforest on Fraser Island, Australia. ...Today The Duke of Sussex @sussexroyal is guest-editing the @natgeo feed, in an effort to raise awareness around Queens Commonwealth Canopy, in which almost 50 countries have dedicated indigenous forests for conservation or have committed to planting millions of new trees to combat climate change. The images being posted today are all ‘looking up’ at trees from below to highlight the vital role trees play in the Earth’s ecosystem. Post your images of trees, add the #lookingup, and at the end of the day, The Duke will share a selection of the most beautiful images that you post from across the world on @sussexroyal Instagram stories.
Στην πρώτη του ανάρτηση ο νεαρός πρίγκιπας δημοσίευσε μια φωτογραφία που τράβηξε στο Μαλάουι. Σε αυτήν φαίνεται ξαπλωμένος στο έδαφος με την φωτογραφική μηχανή στραμμένη προς τον ουρανό.
Ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι όσο θα διαχειρίζεται τον λογαριασμό του National Geographic στο Instagram θα ζητήσει από τους 123 εκατομμύρια followers να κοινοποιήσουν και δικές τους φωτογραφίες από δέντρα.
«Γεια σε όλους! Είμαι τόσο χαρούμενος που έχω την ευκαιρία να συνεχίζω την συνεργασία με το National Geographic και να διαχειρίζομαι τον λογαριασμό τους, έναν από τους αγαπημένους μου. Στο πλαίσιο αυτό, σας προσκαλώ να γίνεται μέρος της καμπάνιας "Looking Up". Για το ξεκίνημα, αυτή είναι η φωτογραφία που τράβηξα σήμερα από δέντρα μπαομπάμπ», έγραψε στο μήνυμά του ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι.
Photo by @sussexroyal | We are pleased to announce that Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex @sussexroyal is guest-curating our Instagram feed today! “Hi everyone! I’m so happy to have the opportunity to continue working with @NatGeo and to guest-curate this Instagram account; it’s one of my personal favourites. Today I’m in Liwonde National Park, Malawi an important stop on our official tour of southern Africa, planting trees for the Queens Commonwealth Canopy. As part of this takeover, I am inviting you to be a part of our ‘Looking Up’ social campaign. To help launch the campaign, here is a photograph I took today here in Liwonde of Baobab trees. “#LookingUp seeks to raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the Earth’s ecosystem, and is an opportunity for all of us to take a moment, to appreciate the beauty of our surroundings. So, join us today and share your own view, by looking up! Post images of the trees in your local community using the hashtag #LookingUp. I will be posting my favourite images from @NatGeo photographers here throughout the day, and over on @sussexroyal I will be sharing some of my favourite images from everything you post. I can’t wait to see what you see when you’re #LookingUp 🌲 🌳” ••• His Royal Highness is currently on an official tour to further the Queens Commonwealth Canopy, which was launched in 2015. Commonwealth countries have been invited to submit forests and national parks to be protected and preserved as well as to plant trees. The Duke has helped QCC projects in the Caribbean, U.K., New Zealand, Australia, Botswana, Malawi, and Tonga. Now, almost 50 countries are taking part and have dedicated indigenous forests for conservation and committed to planting millions of new trees to help combat climate change. The Duke’s longtime passion for trees and forests as nature’s simple solution to the environmental issues we face has been inspired by the work he has been doing on behalf of his grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, for many years.