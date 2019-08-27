Tα βραβεία MTV Video Music Awards 2019 φιλοξενήθηκαν στο Prudential Center στο Νιου Τζέρσεϊ και πολλά μεγάλα ονόματα της μουσικής και της βιομηχανίας του θεάματος περπάτησαν στο κόκκινο χαλί ή βρέθηκαν στη σκηνή.

Η Lizzo, η Camila Cabello, η Missy Elliott και η Τaylor Swift ερμήνευσαν ζωντανά επιτυχίες τους ενώ μοντέλα, ηθοποιοί, σελέμπριτις και πολλοί τραγουδιστές - υποψήφιοι και μη για βραβείο - βρέθηκαν στις θέσεις των καλεσμένων.

Lizzo

Cardi B

Η Cardi B κέρδισε το βραβείο Best Hip Hop και η Taylor Swift το μεγάλο βραβείο του Video of the Year.

Οι νικητές σε βασικές κατηγορίες:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records

Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Halsey – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – Republic Records

Shawn Mendes– Island Records

Lenny Kravitz

Halsey

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records

Drake – "In My Feelings" – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ava Max – Atlantic Records

H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

ROSALÍA – Columbia Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care" – Atlantic Records

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records

Lil Kim

Βella Hadid

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Bazzi – Atlantic Records

CNCO – RCA Records

H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lauv – LAUV/AWAL

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

BEST POP

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records

5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" – Interscope Records

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me" – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

Khalid - "Talk" - RCA Records

Gigi Hadid

Camila Cabelo

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B – "Money" – Atlantic Records

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World" – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher" – We The Best/Epic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE" – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack

BEST R&B

Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music

Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" – RCA Records

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been" – MBK/RCA Records

Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man" – RCA Records

Ella Mai – "Trip" – 10 Summers/Interscope Records

Jonas Brothers

Bebe Rexha

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records

BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love" – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records

Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love" – Epic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog" – Republic Records

NCT 127 – "Regular" – SM Entertainment

EXO – "Tempo" – SM Entertainment

BEST LATIN

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records

Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" – Universal Music Latino

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" – OVO Sound/Warner Records

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough" – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma – "Mala Mía" – Sony Music US Latin

Heidi Klum

Adriana Lima

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" – Disruptor/Columbia Records

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki" – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records

Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier" – Capitol Records

Silk City & Dua Lipa ft. Diplo & Mark Ronson– "Electricity" – Columbia Records



BEST ROCK

WINNER: Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" – Elektra Music Group

The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It" – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" – Island Records

Imagine Dragons – "Natural" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Lenny Kravitz – "Low" – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.

twenty one pilots – "My Blood" – Elektra Music Group

Taylor Swift

Oι αδελφές Hadid

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

Halsey – "Nightmare" – Capitol Records

The Killers – "Land of the Free" – Island

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

John Legend – "Preach" – Columbia Records

Lil Dicky – "Earth" – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG

BEST GROUP

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

CNCO

Jonas Brothers

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don't We

SONG OF SUMMER

Ariana Grande, Social House – "boyfriend"

Billie Eilish – "bad guy"

DaBaby – "Suge"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"

Jonas Brothers – Sucker"

Khalid – "Talk"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Lil Tecca – "Ransom"

Lizzo – "Truth Hurts"

Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter"

Post Malone ft. Young Thug – "Goodbyes"

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – "The London"