Ο Moby έχει ζητήσει συγγνώμη από τη Νάταλι Πόρτμαν η οποία στράφηκε εναντίον του για τους ισχυρισμούς περί σχέσης μεταξύ τους. Ωστόσο αποφεύγει ξανά να διαψεύσει τον αρχικό του ισχυρισμό - κάτι που έκανε η ηθοποιός σε σκληρό τόνο.

Ο DJ και ο παραγωγός επανήλθε στο θέμα μέσω Instagram όπου δημοσίευσε δύο ξεχωριστά μηνύματα σχετικά με τη διαμάχη.«Σίγουρα δεν έχω απολαύσει την περασμένη εβδομάδα, αλλά μου υπενθύμισε μερικά πράγματα» αναφέρει στο πρώτο ποστ και συνεχίζει με γενικά ζητήματα.

Στο δεύτερο, με τίτλο "Μια συγγνώμη από τον Moby", ο μουσικός μιλάει ειδικά για όσα αναφέρει το απόσπασμα από το βιβλίο του "Then It Fell Apart", το οποίο περιγράφει τη σχέση του με την Πόρτμαν και προκάλεσε αντιδράσεις.

«Καθώς έχει περάσει αρκετός καιρός, συνειδητοποίησα ότι αρκετή από την κριτική εναντίον μου σε σχέση με τη Νάταλι Πόρτμαν είναι δικαιολογημένη», γράφει. «Επίσης, αναγνωρίζω πλήρως ότι ήταν πραγματικά αδιανόητο από μένα να μην την ενημερώσω για την ένταξή της στο βιβλίο εκ των προτέρων, και εξίσου παράλογο για μένα να μην σέβομαι πλήρως την αντίδρασή της».

Η δήλωση αναφέρεται επίσης στη μεγάλη διαφορά ηλικίας μεταξύ των δύο, κάτι που αποτέλεσε μέρος της αντιπαράθεσης. «Επίσης, δέχομαι ότι δεδομένης της διαφοράς ηλικίας - σχεδόν 14 χρόνια - θα έπρεπε να είχα συμπεριφερθεί με μεγαλύτερη υπευθυνότητα και σεβασμό όταν η Νάταλι και εγώ συναντηθήκαμε για πρώτη φορά σχεδόν πριν από 20 χρόνια».

Ο Μoby λέει επίσης πως λυπάται αν προκάλεσε αναστάτωση στην Πόρτμαν την οποία όπως δηλώνει θαυμάζει μεταξύ άλλων για τη δημιουργικότητά της. Ωστόσο θα πρέπει να τονιστεί πως ούτε και τώρα παραδέχεται πως δεν είχαν σχέση και δεν τάσσεται με όσα η Πόρτμαν διέψευσε κατηγορηματικά.