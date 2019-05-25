Ο Moby έχει ζητήσει συγγνώμη από τη Νάταλι Πόρτμαν η οποία στράφηκε εναντίον του για τους ισχυρισμούς περί σχέσης μεταξύ τους. Ωστόσο αποφεύγει ξανά να διαψεύσει τον αρχικό του ισχυρισμό - κάτι που έκανε η ηθοποιός σε σκληρό τόνο.
Ο DJ και ο παραγωγός επανήλθε στο θέμα μέσω Instagram όπου δημοσίευσε δύο ξεχωριστά μηνύματα σχετικά με τη διαμάχη.«Σίγουρα δεν έχω απολαύσει την περασμένη εβδομάδα, αλλά μου υπενθύμισε μερικά πράγματα» αναφέρει στο πρώτο ποστ και συνεχίζει με γενικά ζητήματα.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I certainly haven't enjoyed this last week, but it's reminded me of a couple of things. 1-our sense of self and well-being really shouldn't come from the opinions of strangers. personally I think I'd become too reliant on external validation, especially in the form of social media. trust me, that has ended.. and: 2-my problems are tiny and insignificant, especially in a world where over 100 billion animals are killed by and for humans every year, and where we're facing largely unprecedented environmental destruction and degradation. for a long time my primary goal has been to be a better, and more effective, activist. who knows, maybe the insanity of this last week will somehow help me to do that. it certainly does seem that for me(or any of us) to obsess over social media when the world is truly falling apart is an un-ethical waste of time. -moby p.s-a reminder; none of our concerns will matter if the climate keeps rising, the rainforest keeps disappearing, and species continue to go extinct. social media won't sustain us in a world that doesn't support human life.
Στο δεύτερο, με τίτλο "Μια συγγνώμη από τον Moby", ο μουσικός μιλάει ειδικά για όσα αναφέρει το απόσπασμα από το βιβλίο του "Then It Fell Apart", το οποίο περιγράφει τη σχέση του με την Πόρτμαν και προκάλεσε αντιδράσεις.
«Καθώς έχει περάσει αρκετός καιρός, συνειδητοποίησα ότι αρκετή από την κριτική εναντίον μου σε σχέση με τη Νάταλι Πόρτμαν είναι δικαιολογημένη», γράφει. «Επίσης, αναγνωρίζω πλήρως ότι ήταν πραγματικά αδιανόητο από μένα να μην την ενημερώσω για την ένταξή της στο βιβλίο εκ των προτέρων, και εξίσου παράλογο για μένα να μην σέβομαι πλήρως την αντίδρασή της».
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid. I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction. I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress. I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released. So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand. Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago. Moby
Η δήλωση αναφέρεται επίσης στη μεγάλη διαφορά ηλικίας μεταξύ των δύο, κάτι που αποτέλεσε μέρος της αντιπαράθεσης. «Επίσης, δέχομαι ότι δεδομένης της διαφοράς ηλικίας - σχεδόν 14 χρόνια - θα έπρεπε να είχα συμπεριφερθεί με μεγαλύτερη υπευθυνότητα και σεβασμό όταν η Νάταλι και εγώ συναντηθήκαμε για πρώτη φορά σχεδόν πριν από 20 χρόνια».
Ο Μoby λέει επίσης πως λυπάται αν προκάλεσε αναστάτωση στην Πόρτμαν την οποία όπως δηλώνει θαυμάζει μεταξύ άλλων για τη δημιουργικότητά της. Ωστόσο θα πρέπει να τονιστεί πως ούτε και τώρα παραδέχεται πως δεν είχαν σχέση και δεν τάσσεται με όσα η Πόρτμαν διέψευσε κατηγορηματικά.