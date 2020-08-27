Για το φετινό τεύχος Σεπτεμβρίου, τη μεγαλύτερη σε όγκο και σημασία έκδοση της χρονιάς, η Vogue κάλεσε τους Αφροαμερικανούς καλλιτέχνες Kerry James Marshall και Jordan Casteel να φιλοτεχνήσουν δύο ξεχωριστά εξώφυλλα.
Σε μία άνευ προηγουμένου κίνηση, το περιοδικό άφησε ελεύθερους τους καλλιτέχνες να ζωγραφίσουν ό,τι επιλέξουν, πραγματικό ή φανταστικό, με θέμα την ελπίδα, υπό την προϋπόθεση οι φιγούρες να φορούν δημιουργίες ενός από τους τέσσερις σχεδιαστές μόδας, που επέλεξε η Vogue.
«Αν πρόκειται να ζωγραφίσεις ένα πρόσωπο τόσο Μαύρο όσο αυτά που ζωγραφίζω εγώ, δεν πρέπει να είναι μόνον ένα τίποτα, σαν μια μαύρη τρύπα», δήλωσε ο Kerry James Marshall, που για την γυναικεία φιγούρα του επέλεξε μια δημιουργία Off-White του Virgil Abloh. «Αν λες "Black is beautiful", πρέπει να το δείχνεις. Και αυτό που κάνω το δείχνει με ακραίο τρόπο. Ναι, είναι μαύρο -πολύ μαύρο- και είναι πολύ όμορφο», σημείωσε ο 64χρονος καλλιτέχνης.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
For the September issue, we invited two artists, #KerryJamesMarshall and Jordan Casteel (@jordanmcasteel), to make paintings for our covers. For his cover, above, Marshall created a fictional character, as he typically does in his paintings. “I’m trying to build into her expression that she’s not dependent on the gaze of the spectator,” he says. “‘I’m here and you can see me, but I’m not here for you.’ That’s a critical element. The great word, ultimately, is going to be self-possessed. That’s what I’m aiming for.” The Black figures Marshall paints have skin so dark that it is, as he says, “at the edge of visibility.” To achieve this, Marshall begins with three different shades—carbon black, iron oxide black, also called mars black, and ivory black, also called bone black, and then adds cobalt blue, chrome green, carbazole dioxazine violet, yellow ochre, and raw sienna. “The color comes up when you stack them on top of each other,” he says. “If you’re going to be painting a face as black as I’m painting them, they can’t just be a cipher, like a black hole. They have to be mysterious but available. If you say ‘Black is beautiful,’ you have to show it. And what I’m doing is showing it at the extreme. Yes, it is black—very black—and it is very beautiful.” Tap the link in our bio to read more about the making of our September covers, which are part of our global reflection on #VogueHope. Artwork by #KerryJamesMarshall, written by Dodie Kazanjian, Vogue, September 2020
Για το δικό της εξώφυλλο, η Jordan Casteel ζωγράφισε τη σχεδιάστρια μόδας και ακτιβίστρια Aurora James, σε ένα μπλε φόρεμα Pyer Moss, θέλοντας να αποτίσει φόρο τιμής στην καινούργια πρωτοβουλία 15 Percent Pledge της σχεδιάστριας, με την οποία προκαλεί τα μεγάλα καταστήματα λιανικής να αφιερώνουν το 15% των ραφιών τους σε προϊόντα επιχειρήσεων των οποίων οι ιδιοκτήτες είναι μαύροι.
«Τη βλέπω ως φως μέσα σε πολύ σκοτάδι, και ως μια πιθανότητα ελπίδας, μια εκπρόσωπο αλλαγής σε όλες τις δημιουργικές βιομηχανίες. Πιστεύω ότι αυτό που κάνει η Aurora είναι εξαιρετικά σημαντικό όσον αφορά τη δημιουργία μιας μακροπρόθεσμης αλλαγής την οποία αξίζουν οι μαύροι και την οποία μας χρωστά η χώρα», σχολίασε η 31χρονη καλλιτέχνις.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
For our September issue, #KerryJamesMarshall and Jordan Casteel (@jordanmcasteel) were given complete freedom to decide who would be on their covers, a real or imaginary person, and how that person would be portrayed. For her Vogue cover, above, Casteel chose a real person as her subject, fashion designer Aurora James (@aurorajames), who made headlines in June with her @15percentpledge, a campaign to support Black-owned businesses. “I believe that what Aurora is doing is hugely important in creating the long-term change that Black people deserve and this country owes us,” Casteel says. “I see her as a light in a lot of darkness, and a potential for hope, a representative of change across all creative industries. What’s most exciting to me is being given artistic integrity and being able to choose the person to be my sitter—someone who reflects a portion of my own identity—and then to do that truly in the medium of my choice. This is the way that I speak to the world. And this is the way I’ve been speaking to the world and talking about the humanity of our people, talking about humanity in general. It’s a really profound experience. I do think I’m participating and a change is happening.” Tap the link in our bio to read more about the making of our September covers, which are part of our global reflection on #VogueHope. Artwork by @jordanmcasteel, Courtesy of the artist and Casey Kaplan, New York. Photo: David Schulze. The Joyner/Giuffrida Collection, San Francisco. Written by Dodie Kazanjian, Vogue, September 2020
Σύμφωνα με την Washington Post, η Άννα Γουίντουρ, τόνισε ότι η Vogue αγκαλιάζει την πρωτοβουλία 15 Percent Pledge και «θα καταβάλλει κάθε προσπάθεια στην κατεύθυνση του να είναι μαύροι το 15% των freelancers συνεργατών μας από το 2021».
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
As part of our September issue, Vogue salutes fashion’s unsung heroes: assistants, store clerks, personal shoppers, tailors, students, set designers, and dozens of others who make fashion happen, dressed in fall’s standout looks. Tap the link in our bio to read their stories. #ItTakesAnIndustry Photographed by @ethanjamesgreen, styled by @jordenbickham, @tonnegood, @gabriellak_j, @alexjordanharrington, and #CamillaNickerson, menswear editor @michael_philouze. Set design @frau.juliawagner. 1) @raisaflowers wears an @isseymiyakeusa dress 2) Damon and Ivery Henderson wear @alexandermcqueen 3) @nguanini wears a @bode jacket and scarf 4) @jordiesamerson wears a @lanvinofficial coat 5) @anjattyson wears @marineserre_official 6) Patricia Black wears a @rokhofficial coat and @ferragamo pants 7 & 8) @beautypie_micka_ wears a @walesbonner jacket, @jawaraw wears a @burberry shirt, @iam_thechong wears a @glemaud dress, and @mattbenns wears a @heronpreston jacket 9) @weiliwang83 wears a @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello bodysuit, skirt, belt, and boots 10) @marie_mag_ wears an @asata.maise coat, a @coach shirt, and a @miumiu skirt