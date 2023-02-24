Στα χρώματα της Ουκρανίας Πύργος του Άιφελ, Empire State Building και άλλα κτίρια- Για τον ένα χρόνο πολέμου

Ακριβώς ένα χρόνο μετά τη ρωσική εισβολή που οδήγησε στο ξέσπασμα του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία, ο πλανήτης αποτίει φόρο τιμής.

Κτίρια-σύμβολα σε πολλά σημεία του κόσμου, μνημεία, αλλά και απλά δημόσια κτίρια έχουν «βαφτεί» στα χρώματα της χώρας με αφορμή την έναρξη του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία, ενώ πληθώρα εκδηλώσεων έχουν προγραμματιστεί σε όλα τα μήκη και τα πλάτη του πλανήτη.

Σε όλο τον κόσμο πραγματοποιήθηκαν ολονυκτίες με αφορμή τη συμπλήρωση ενός έτους από την αφετηρία του πολέμου της Ουκρανίας. Ολονυκτίες με κεριά πραγματοποιήθηκαν στη Νέα Υόρκη. To Empire State Building βάφτηκε στα ουκρανικά χρώματα.

The Empire State Building shines in yellow and blue tonight, the colors of the Ukraine flag, in support of the Ukraine population.



More information on how to help the people of Ukraine can be found at https://t.co/XZqDvUC3tn.



📷: dantvusa/IG pic.twitter.com/wBCxw91n4B — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) February 23, 2023

O Πύργος του Άιφελ στο Παρίσι «ντύθηκε» επίσης σε κίτρινο και μπλέ φόντο από τα χρώματα της ουκρανικής σημαίας.

Ως φόρο τιμής στην Ουκρανία, το Γαλλικό Ινστιτούτο της Βουδαπέστης, στις όχθες του Δούναβη έκανε το ίδιο.

As a tribute to Ukraine, to the valour of its fighters, to the fortitude of its citizens, to the victims of this sinister war, the French Institute in Budapest, on the banks of the Danube, is lit up this evening & until Sunday in 🇺🇦 @francediplo#SlavaUkrainii #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/GrxwLTapuY — Claire Legras (@ClaireLegrasB) February 23, 2023

Παράλληλα στη Βαρσοβία διαδηλωτές βγήκαν στους δρόμους για να απαιτήσουν τον τερματισμό της βίας.

Στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο η κυβέρνηση ανακοίνωσε σε εθνικό επίπεδο ενός λεπτού σιγή. Χθες βράδυ στην πλατεία Τραφάλγκαρ χιλιάδες κόσμου έδωσε το παρών για να στείλε ένα ακόμη μήνυμα.

As the world marks one year of Russia's war against Ukraine, a large number of people gathered at London's Trafalgar Square to hold vigil https://t.co/Ljwhse2uYY pic.twitter.com/YKIn1haQFT — Reuters (@Reuters) February 24, 2023

Επίσης ο δρόμος μπροστά από τη ρωσική πρεσβεία στο Λονδίνο βάφτηκε επίσης με τα χρώματα της ουκρανικής σημαίας.

Instead of a thousand words.



Street in front of the Russian embassy, London, UK.



Done by: @ByDonkeys



Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Io69sYCmRm — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 23, 2023

Solidarity with Ukraine ✊

(Russian Embassy, London) pic.twitter.com/efRXKgDuqV — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) February 23, 2023

Στην Νέα Ζηλανδία απέτισαν φόρο τιμής στα θύματα του πολέμου. Στο Ουέλινγκτον πραγματοποιήθηκε σχετική εκδήλωση μνήμης.

Peace for Ukraine: Dawn Gathering hosted by @EUinNZ



Today marks one year since Russia's illegal and illegitimate invasion of Ukraine.



In Wellington, we pay tribute to the victims of this disastrous and unjustified conflict. Together, we #StandWithUkraine #SlavaUkraini 🇺🇦🌻 pic.twitter.com/gXgwEbcwmI — France in New Zealand 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@AmbafranceNZ) February 23, 2023

Ρίχνοντας στο νερό ηλίανθους, που είναι το εθνικό λουλούδι της Ουκρανίας και έχει γίνει σύμβολο αντίστασης στη ρωσική εισβολή, οι Νεοζηλανδοί έστειλαν μήνυμα ειρήνης και αλληλεγγύης.

Ukraine’s national flower floats in Wellington Harbour to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the war. #Ukraine #anniversary Tune in to @SkyNewsAust as I tell the story of a beautiful mother who’s joined her daughter in NZ but longs to return to her home. pic.twitter.com/ptOmHs8bUn — Jessica Maggio (@jbmaggio) February 23, 2023

Στην Πορτογαλία το κοινοβούλιο ντύθηκε και αυτό στα ουκρανικά χρώματα.

Portuguese Parliament lit up in blue and yellow, in tribute and support to #Ukraine. #SlavaUkraini! pic.twitter.com/xdjbLQShtk — Ana Gomes (@AnaMartinsGomes) February 23, 2023

Παράλληλα 5000 κεριά σε σχήμα καρδιάς άναψαν στη Βιέννη για να αποτίσουν φόρο τιμής με αφορμή την επέτειο του ενός χρόνου πολέμου στην Ουκρανία.

🕯️ 5000 heart-shaped candles were lit up in Vienna to pay tribute to the suffering of millions of Ukrainian children caused by the Russian war against #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/qOqJsGr5vE — Bella (@bellachange1) February 23, 2023