Στα χρώματα της Ουκρανίας Πύργος του Άιφελ, Empire State Building και άλλα κτίρια- Για τον ένα χρόνο πολέμου

Κτίρια-σύμβολα σε πολλά σημεία του κόσμου, μνημεία, αλλά και απλά δημόσια κτίρια έχουν «βαφτεί» στα χρώματα της χώρας

Φωτ.: EPA
Ακριβώς ένα χρόνο μετά τη ρωσική εισβολή που οδήγησε στο ξέσπασμα του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία, ο πλανήτης αποτίει φόρο τιμής. 

Κτίρια-σύμβολα σε πολλά σημεία του κόσμου, μνημεία, αλλά και απλά δημόσια κτίρια έχουν «βαφτεί» στα χρώματα της χώρας με αφορμή την έναρξη του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία, ενώ πληθώρα εκδηλώσεων έχουν προγραμματιστεί σε όλα τα μήκη και τα πλάτη του πλανήτη.

Σε όλο τον κόσμο πραγματοποιήθηκαν ολονυκτίες με αφορμή τη συμπλήρωση ενός έτους από την αφετηρία του πολέμου της Ουκρανίας. Ολονυκτίες με κεριά πραγματοποιήθηκαν στη Νέα Υόρκη. To Empire State Building βάφτηκε στα ουκρανικά χρώματα. 

O Πύργος του Άιφελ στο Παρίσι «ντύθηκε» επίσης σε κίτρινο και μπλέ φόντο από τα χρώματα της ουκρανικής σημαίας.

Ως φόρο τιμής στην Ουκρανία, το Γαλλικό Ινστιτούτο της Βουδαπέστης, στις όχθες του Δούναβη έκανε το ίδιο. 

Παράλληλα στη Βαρσοβία διαδηλωτές βγήκαν στους δρόμους για να απαιτήσουν τον τερματισμό της βίας.

Στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο η κυβέρνηση ανακοίνωσε σε εθνικό επίπεδο ενός λεπτού σιγή. Χθες βράδυ στην πλατεία Τραφάλγκαρ χιλιάδες κόσμου έδωσε το παρών για να στείλε ένα ακόμη μήνυμα.

Επίσης ο δρόμος μπροστά από τη ρωσική πρεσβεία στο Λονδίνο βάφτηκε επίσης με τα χρώματα της ουκρανικής σημαίας. 

Στην Νέα Ζηλανδία απέτισαν φόρο τιμής στα θύματα του πολέμου. Στο Ουέλινγκτον πραγματοποιήθηκε σχετική εκδήλωση μνήμης.  

Ρίχνοντας στο νερό ηλίανθους, που είναι το εθνικό λουλούδι της Ουκρανίας και έχει γίνει σύμβολο αντίστασης στη ρωσική εισβολή, οι Νεοζηλανδοί έστειλαν μήνυμα ειρήνης και αλληλεγγύης.

Στην Πορτογαλία το κοινοβούλιο ντύθηκε και αυτό στα ουκρανικά χρώματα. 

Παράλληλα 5000 κεριά σε σχήμα καρδιάς άναψαν στη Βιέννη για να αποτίσουν φόρο τιμής με αφορμή την επέτειο του ενός χρόνου πολέμου στην Ουκρανία. 

Η αντίθεση στον πόλεμο μέσα στη Ρωσία σε αριθμούς ένα χρόνο μετά

Διεθνή / Το αντιπολεμικό κίνημα μέσα στη Ρωσία, έναν χρόνο μετά

Υπάρχει αντιπολεμικό κίνημα στη Ρωσία; Πώς επιβιώνει, πώς εκφράζεται και πώς αντιμετωπίζεται από τις Αρχές; Απαντούν ο Ρώσος πολιτικός ακτιβιστής Αρτιόμ Προλιούμπνικοφ και η Ουκρανή σύντροφός του, η ψυχολόγος-ψυχοθεραπεύτρια Γιούλια Λέιτες.
ΘΟΔΩΡΗΣ ΑΝΤΩΝΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ

