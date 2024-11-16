ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
Παρίσι: Συνελήφθη ο επιχειρηματίας που κρατούσε ομήρους τους εργαζόμενους του

Λήξη συναγερμού στο 15ο διαμέρισμα του Παρισιού

Συνελήφθη ο ιδιοκτήτης του εστιατορίου, που κρατούσε όμηρους τους εργαζόμενούς του στο Παρίσι.

Νωρίτερα το απόγευμα του Σαββάτου, σήμανε συναγερμός στο 15ο διαμέρισμα του Παρισιού, όταν έγινε γνωστό πως ο ιδιοκτήτης του εστιατορίου «L'Olivier» κρατούσε όμηρους τουλάχιστον τέσσερις εργαζόμενούς του.

Η αστυνομία είχε προχωρήσει στον αποκλεισμό της περιοχής και συμβούλεψε τους πολίτες να μείνουν στα σπίτια τους. Ωστόσο σύμφωνα με τις τελευταίες πληροφορίες, ο ιδιοκτήτης συνελήφθη και οι όμηροι αφέθηκαν ελεύθεροι.

Κατά τις ίδιες πληροφορίες, όλοι είναι καλά στην υγεία τους, ωστόσο δεν έχει γίνει ακόμη γνωστός ο λόγος που τον οδήγησε σε αυτή την κίνηση.

