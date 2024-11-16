Παρίσι: Συνελήφθη ο επιχειρηματίας που κρατούσε ομήρους τους εργαζόμενους του

Συνελήφθη ο ιδιοκτήτης του εστιατορίου, που κρατούσε όμηρους τους εργαζόμενούς του στο Παρίσι.

Νωρίτερα το απόγευμα του Σαββάτου, σήμανε συναγερμός στο 15ο διαμέρισμα του Παρισιού, όταν έγινε γνωστό πως ο ιδιοκτήτης του εστιατορίου «L'Olivier» κρατούσε όμηρους τουλάχιστον τέσσερις εργαζόμενούς του.

Η αστυνομία είχε προχωρήσει στον αποκλεισμό της περιοχής και συμβούλεψε τους πολίτες να μείνουν στα σπίτια τους. Ωστόσο σύμφωνα με τις τελευταίες πληροφορίες, ο ιδιοκτήτης συνελήφθη και οι όμηροι αφέθηκαν ελεύθεροι.

🚨🇫🇷 BREAKING NEWS: In Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, a tense situation unfolds as the son of a restaurant owner has taken four staff members hostage inside 'L’olivier' restaurant.



Armed only with a knife, he's cornered by the police with no customers at risk. The suspect has… https://t.co/iPUwSoA7QZ pic.twitter.com/1NzB1Fr3GJ — 𝕏VN (@xveritasnow) November 16, 2024

Κατά τις ίδιες πληροφορίες, όλοι είναι καλά στην υγεία τους, ωστόσο δεν έχει γίνει ακόμη γνωστός ο λόγος που τον οδήγησε σε αυτή την κίνηση.

🇫🇷 NEW: In Issy-les-Moulineaux, a suburb southwest of Paris, an armed man has barricaded himself in his father’s restaurant, “L’Olivier,” holding 4 staff members hostage.



The suspect, reportedly suicidal, claims he “plans to commit suicide."



The police have confirmed that there… pic.twitter.com/da9xdAj1Zm — Michael Khieu (@kingkhieu) November 16, 2024

🔴FRANCE 🇨🇵| Hostage taking in #Issy_les_Moulineaux : the police released the 4 employees held since 1 p.m. in the restaurant "L'Olivier" by the owner's son. The hostage taker is said to be a drug addict known to the police. A dispute with his father, 74, led to this situation. pic.twitter.com/9ISQaGvqiE — Nanana365 (@nanana365media) November 16, 2024