ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
Διεθνή

Έκρηξη ηφαιστείου στην Ισλανδία: Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες από τα ποτάμια λάβας

Βίντεο που δημοσιεύθηκαν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης αποτυπώνουν την τρομακτική γοητεία των κατακόκκινων ποταμών λάβας στην Ισλανδία

Newsroom
Newsroom
Έκρηξη ηφαιστείου στην Ισλανδία: Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες από τα ποτάμια λάβας Facebook Twitter
Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες από τα ποτάμια λάβας στο Ρέικιανες
0

Η λάβα συνεχίζει να εκτοξεύεται από το ηφαιστειακό σύστημα στη χερσόνησο Ρεϊκιάνες, στην Ισλανδία, μετά από μια ισχυρή έκρηξη που σημειώθηκε την Τετάρτη.

Η πόλη Γκρίνταβικ, η οποία έχει απειληθεί πολλές φορές από τότε που ξεκίνησαν οι εκρήξεις στην περιοχή τον Δεκέμβριο, εκκενώθηκε για άλλη μια φορά. Το παγκοσμίου φήμης γεωθερμικό σπα Blue Lagoon αναγκάστηκε επίσης να κλείσει.

Ωστόσο, η ηφαιστειακή δραστηριότητα λέγεται ότι μειώθηκε σημαντικά μετά την αρχική έκρηξη.

Βίντεο που δημοσιεύθηκαν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης αποτυπώνουν την τρομακτική γοητεία των κατακόκκινων ποταμών λάβας που ξεχύνονται από το υπέδαφος.

Διεθνή

Tags

0

ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ

ΔΙΑΒΑΖΟΝΤΑΙ ΤΩΡΑ

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Ευρωεκλογές 2024: Oı νικητές του Βραβείου Ζαχάρωφ καλούν τους Ευρωπαίους να ψηφίσουν και να υπερασπιστούν τη δημοκρατία

Ευρωεκλογές 2024 / Ευρωεκλογές 2024: Oı νικητές του Βραβείου Ζαχάρωφ καλούν τους Ευρωπαίους να ψηφίσουν και να υπερασπιστούν τη δημοκρατία

Σε βίντεο οι πρόσφατοι νικητές του Βραβείου Ζαχάρωφ για την Ελευθερία της Σκέψης στέλνουν το μήνυμά τους στους πολίτες της ΕΕ, ενόψει των Ευρωεκλογών
THE LIFO TEAM
Και η Γερμανία λέει «ναι» στο να χρησιμοποιήσει η Ουκρανία δικά της όπλα

Διεθνή / Το Βερολίνο επιτρέπει στην Ουκρανία να χρησιμοποιεί γερμανικά όπλα κατά στόχων στη Ρωσία

Ανησυχία για κλιμάκωση - Ο Γερμανός ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος δήλωσε ότι οι Ουκρανοί μπορούν να χρησιμοποιούν όπλα από το Βερολίνο για να πλήξουν στρατιωτικούς στόχους σε ρωσικό έδαφος
NEWSROOM
Ισπανία: Η τέως βασίλισσα Σοφία καλωσόρισε τα δύο νέα πάντα του ζωολογικού κήπου της Μαδρίτης

Διεθνή / Ισπανία: Η τέως βασίλισσα Σοφία καλωσόρισε τα δύο νέα πάντα του ζωολογικού κήπου της Μαδρίτης

Ο Τζιν Σι και η Ζου Γιου έφτασαν από την Κίνα στον ζωολογική κήπο της Μαδρίτης στις 29 Απριλίου - Το γιγάντια πάντα είναι οι καλύτεροι «πρέσβεις» του Πεκίνου στο εξωτερικό
ΕΥΑ ΠΑΥΛΑΤΟΥ
Βουλευτής απειλεί την Ουκρανία με «ασύμμετρη απάντηση» αν η Ρωσία δεχτεί επίθεση με όπλα των ΗΠΑ

Διεθνή / Βουλευτής απειλεί την Ουκρανία με «ασύμμετρη απάντηση» αν η Ρωσία δεχτεί επίθεση με όπλα των ΗΠΑ

Ο Ρώσος βουλευτής Καρταπόλοφ είπε ότι η απόφαση του Μπάιντεν να επιτρέψει περιορισμένες πυραυλικές επιθέσεις εντός της Ρωσίας με αμερικανικά όπλα δεν θα επηρεάσει την εισβολή
NEWSROOM
Γαλλία: Το Ελιζέ ανακοίνωσε πως η Ρωσία δεν έχει προσκληθεί στην επέτειο της Απόβασης στη Νορμανδία

Διεθνή / Γαλλία: Το Ελιζέ ανακοίνωσε πως η Ρωσία δεν έχει προσκληθεί στην επέτειο της Απόβασης στη Νορμανδία

Η γαλλική προεδρία ανακοίνωσε ότι κανένας εκπρόσωπος του Κρεμλίνου δεν έχει προσκληθεί στις εκδηλώσεις μνήμης για τα 80 χρόνια από την απόβαση στην Νορμανδία
ΕΥΑ ΠΑΥΛΑΤΟΥ
 
 