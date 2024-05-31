Έκρηξη ηφαιστείου στην Ισλανδία: Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες από τα ποτάμια λάβας

Η λάβα συνεχίζει να εκτοξεύεται από το ηφαιστειακό σύστημα στη χερσόνησο Ρεϊκιάνες, στην Ισλανδία, μετά από μια ισχυρή έκρηξη που σημειώθηκε την Τετάρτη.

Η πόλη Γκρίνταβικ, η οποία έχει απειληθεί πολλές φορές από τότε που ξεκίνησαν οι εκρήξεις στην περιοχή τον Δεκέμβριο, εκκενώθηκε για άλλη μια φορά. Το παγκοσμίου φήμης γεωθερμικό σπα Blue Lagoon αναγκάστηκε επίσης να κλείσει.

Ωστόσο, η ηφαιστειακή δραστηριότητα λέγεται ότι μειώθηκε σημαντικά μετά την αρχική έκρηξη.

Βίντεο που δημοσιεύθηκαν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης αποτυπώνουν την τρομακτική γοητεία των κατακόκκινων ποταμών λάβας που ξεχύνονται από το υπέδαφος.

