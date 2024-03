Εκατόμβη νεκρών στη Μόσχα: Βίντεο από την ανάκριση υπόπτου - «Μου έδωσαν 500.000 ρούβλια»

BREAKING: INTERROGATION VIDEO OF MOSCOW TERROR SUSPECT



HE CLAIMS HE WAS RECRUITED VIA TELEGRAM:



'Police: “What did you do in Crocus?”



Suspect: “Shot.”



Police: “Whom?”



Suspect: “People.”



Police: “For what?”



Suspect: “For money. Half a million Rubles.”



Police: “Where did… pic.twitter.com/EBBPahAXQv