Donald Trump was greeted with jeers and boos today as he visited Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s coffin in Washington DC. The crowd outside the supreme court building had gathered to honour the liberal justice, but when Trump appeared near the casket he was greeted with loud booing and chants of "Vote him out!" The moment highlighted the public flashpoint Ginsburg’s death has become ahead of the November 3 presidential election. Trump has vowed to fill her seat in a move Democrats have decried as treacherous and hypocritical after Republicans blocked Barack Obama’s nominee for the court 10 months before the election in 2016.