Το National Geographic δημοσίευσε μία συνταρακτική φωτογραφία ενός πιθανού θύματος της νόσου COVID-19 σε μια προσπάθεια να προειδοποιήσει σχετικά με τους κινδύνους της πανδημίας.
Την φωτογραφία τράβηξε ο Joshua Irwandi και δείχνει μια σορό πάνω σε ένα κρεβάτι, σε ένα νοσοκομείο της Ινδονησίας.
Μετά τον θάνατο του ασθενούς, οι νοσοκόμες τύλιξαν την σορό με πλαστικό και έβαλαν απολυμαντικό για να εμποδίσουν την εξάπλωση του ιού.
Photo by @joshirwandi The body of a suspected COVID-19 victim lies in an Indonesian hospital. After the patient died, nurses wrapped the body in layers of plastic and applied disinfectant to help prevent the spread of the virus. I took this photograph to raise awareness of the danger of coronavirus, to appreciate the work of the medical staff in Indonesia and around the world who risk their lives to save ours, and to remember that we must remain steadfast and united in the face of this pandemic of our lifetime. This image was published in Nat Geo’s August cover story on how past pandemics have left their mark. This work was created with the National Geographic Society COVID-19 Emergency Fund and @forhannafoundation Young Talent Grant. Click the link in bio to read more about the image. To see more of my work follow @joshirwandi.
«Τράβηξα την φωτογραφία για να ευαισθητοποιήσω σχετικά με τους κινδύνους του κορωνοϊού, για να τιμήσω το έργο του ιατρικού προσωπικού στην Ινδονησία και σε όλο τον κόσμο που ρισκάρουν τη ζωή τους για να σώσουν τη δική μας και για να υπενθυμίσω πως πρέπει να παραμείνουμε ενωμένοι απέναντι στην πανδημία», εξηγεί ο Joshua Irwandi.
«Το να φωτογραφίζω θύματα του κορωνοϊού στην Ινδονησία είναι το πιο σπαρακτικό και ανατριχιαστικό πράγμα που έχω κάνει ποτέ. Εκείνη τη στιγμή το μόνο που σκεφτόμουν είναι πως ό,τι συνέβη σε αυτόν τον άνθρωπο μπορεί εύκολα να συμβεί σε ανθρώπους που αγαπώ, που όλοι μας αγαπάμε», λέει ο φωτογράφος.
«Γιατροί και νοσοκόμοι είναι οι πραγματικοί ήρωες αυτής της ιστορίας και ο μόνος τρόπος να εκτιμήσουμε την δουλειά τους είναι ακολουθώντας τις οδηγίες τους», σημειώνει ο Joshua Irwandi, τονίζοντας πως «καθώς οδηγούμαστε στο δεύτερο κύμα της πανδημίας, ο κόσμος πρέπει να συνειδητοποιήσει πως δεν πρέπει να παίρνουν το ζήτημα ελαφρά».
To photograph the victims of coronavirus in Indonesia is the most heartbreaking, most eerie photography I have ever done. In my mind at the time I only thought what happened to this person may well happen to people I love, people we all love. I’ve witnessed first hand how the doctors and nurses are continuously risking their lives to save ours. They are the true heroes of this story, and the only way to appreciate their work is to follow what they advise us. We felt it was absolutely crucial that this image must be made. To understand and connect to the human impact of this devastating virus. The image is published here today as a reminder and a warning, of the ever looming danger. To inform us of the human cost of coronavirus and how world governments have let matters get so far. As we head towards the second wave of the pandemic, people must realise they cannot take this matter lightly. This photograph accompanies an article that appears in the National Geographic Magazine @natgeo in the new upcoming August 2020 issue. LINK IN BIO. It is also the first time I’d see the image in print. There are many people to thank, most notably @kayaleeberne, in which this is the first print NG story she edited; @jamesbwellford for reacting on the story from early on; @andritambunan, @kkobre, and @paullowephotography for their advice; and last but not least my mentor @geertvankesterenphoto for his unrelenting support since day one. I would like to dedicate this to the medical staff – whose selfless efforts allow us to continue to live. I am truly humbled to be in their midst countering this pandemic. And to my late Uncle Felix who, two years before he passed away earlier this year, sent me an email: ‘Keep on taking pictures and never fail to report to let the world know what has really happened.’ Please share this story and please act. This is the pandemic of our lifetime. We must win this battle. Supported by the @forhannafoundation and @insidenatgeo COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Journalist. @natgeointhefield #natgeo #joshuairwandi #natgeoemergencyfund #documentaryphotography #photography #covid19 #covidstories #nationalgeographicsociety #pandemic #stayathome
Τα κρούσματα μόλυνσης από κορωνοϊό παγκοσμίως ξεπέρασαν τα 15 εκατομμύρια, σύμφωνα με την καταμέτρηση του πρακτορείου ειδήσεων Reuters, καθώς η πανδημία συνεχίζει να επιταχύνεται.
Το σύνολο των 15.009.213 μολύνσεων ως σήμερα είναι τουλάχιστον τριπλάσιο από τον αριθμό των περιπτώσεων βαριάς γρίπης που καταγράφονται ετησίως, με βάση δεδομένα του Παγκόσμιου Οργανισμού Υγείας, ενώ ο απολογισμός των θυμάτων της πανδημίας μέχρι στιγμής, που έχει υπερβεί τους 616.000 νεκρούς σε επτά μήνες, τείνει προς το υψηλότερο επίπεδο του φάσματος των θανάτων που προκαλούν οι πιο βαριές μορφές γρίπης κάθε χρόνο.