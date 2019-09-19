Η σύζυγος του Άλεκ Μπάλντουιν, Χιλάρια, αποκάλυψε πως είναι έγκυος ξανά, πέντε μήνες μετά την αποβολή που είχε.
Η 35χρονη yoga instructor, που έχει ήδη τέσσερα παιδιά με τον 61χρονο ηθοποιό, έκανε την ανακοίνωση μέσω Instagram, δημοσιεύοντας ένα βίντεο από το υπερηχογράφημα, και σημείωσε πως είναι ακόμη στις πρώτες εβδομάδες της εγκυμοσύνης της. Στο μήνυμά της, παραδέχθηκε επίσης πως υποφέρει από εξάντληση και ναυτίες αυτούς του πρώτους μήνες, γράφοντας χαρακτηριστικά: «Δεν θέλω να υποκρίνομαι πως νιώθω καλά».
Στην ανάρτησή της η Χιλάρια δήλωσε πιο ευτυχισμένη από ποτέ που άκουσε «τον δυνατό χτύπο της καρδιάς του μωρού», ιδίως επειδή έρχεται τόσο σύντομα μετά την αποβολή της. «Είναι ακόμη πολύ νωρίς, αλλά μάθαμε πως υπάρχει ένα ανθρωπάκι μέσα μου. Ο χτύπος της καρδιάς του με κάνει τόσο χαρούμενη- ειδικά λόγω της απώλειας που βιώσαμε την άνοιξη. Είμαστε πολύ ενθουσιασμένοι και δεν θέλουμε να κρύψουμε την εγκυμοσύνη», σημείωσε η Χιλάρια.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
It is still very early...but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me 💛. The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy—especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea...and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok. My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders 💛
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
When you’ve had so many babies, 6 minutes pregnant = looking like 6 months pregnant 🤦🏻♀️🤰🏻🍉
Το ζευγάρι παντρεύτηκε το 2012 και έχουν μαζί τέσσερα παιδιά -την 6χρονη Κάρμεν, τον 4χρονο Ραφαέλ, τον 3χρονο Λεονάρντο και τον 15 μηνών Ρομέο. Ο Άλεκ Μπάλντουιν έχει επίσης μια 23χρονη κόρη, την Άιρλαντ, με την πρώην γυναίκα του, Κιμ Μπάσιντζερ. Ωστόσο οι δυο τους έχουν μιλήσει πολλές φορές ανοιχτά για την επιθυμία τους να μεγαλώσουν κι άλλο την οικογένειά τους, με τον γνωστό ηθοποιό να αποκαλύπτει πριν από μερικές εβδομάδες πως η γυναίκα του ήθελε «και άλλο παιδί».
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Η νέα εγκυμοσύνη της Χιλάρια έρχεται μόλις πέντε μήνες μετά από μια παρόμοια εξομολόγησή της στο Instagram, μόνο που τότε αποκάλυψε πως είχε μια αποβολή στο πρώτο τρίμηνο. Δημοσιεύοντας μια φωτογραφία της με εσώρουχα, στην οποία κρατούσε την ελαφρώς φουσκωμένη κοιλιά της, είχε γράψει: «Μάλλον έχω αποβολή. Θέλω να σας πως πως προφανώς είχα μια μια αποβολή. Πάντα έλεγα στον εαυτό μου πως αν έμενα ξανά έγκυος, θα το μοιραζόμουν μαζί σας από νωρίς, ακόμη και αν αυτό θα σήμαινε το να βιώσω την απώλειά μου δημοσίως».
Λίγες ημέρες αργότερα, επιβεβαίωσε επισήμως το δυσάρεστο νέο, εξηγώντας πως πήγε στον γιατρό για υπερηχογράφημα, αλλά εκεί διαπίστωσαν πως δεν χτυπούσε η καρδιά του μωρού. «Δεν υπήρχε χτύπος σήμερα, οπότε τελείωσε... αλλά εδώ έχω μερικές πολύ δυνατές καρδιές. Είμαι περιτριγυρισμένη με αγάπη και νιώθω τυχερή. Μαζί είμαστε πιο δυνατοί», είχε γράψει σε άλλο μήνυμά της, που συνόδευε μια οικογενειακή φωτογραφία με τα παιδιά της.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Thank you for your support and thank you for your stories. I want to assure you that I know I will be ok. I have perspective to understand sadness and loss in the grand scheme of things. Emotionally I am processing it all...being able to be open with you has been extremely healing. I was very nervous to share, and am so relieved that it was received with such love. I am grateful that you listened and I’m grateful that I have these tiny partners to go through this with. I don’t know what I would do without my community. Thank you for making my world a brighter place and for your sharing. I know that you didn’t have to and am humbled and honored by your openness. I don’t know about you, but I find it extremely comforting to know that I am not alone on this difficult journey ❤️ #neveralone
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Since so many of you have been asking, I want to tell you that I am doing well. It has been 2 weeks since the d&c and I am physically starting to feel like myself again. Emotionally I am ok too...when we choose to become parents, we take a big risk with our hearts. Never do we love so intensely—and this is scary, but so worth it. This time, when I opened my heart up to another baby, he or she didn’t stay very long. But I love this little soul deeply and wholly. We all have a purpose in life, and I believe my little one left positivity in it’s short life. I felt a deep provocation to share what was going on and, in being so open, some great conversations emerged. Creating a positive from a negative, this little flicker of life left it’s mark. This is an issue that so many suffer with in silence...because those are the rules we follow. As I have said to so many: this experience wasn’t just about me and my journey, it is about anyone, perhaps you, or someone you know, who has suffered a loss. It is about continuing a conversation, knowing we need not have shame or fear...so that we can heal...and those who will unfortunately follow will have a community to turn to. I came forward to share and create a spark...please help me turn this spark into a lasting flame 🔥. (What you are seeing in the video is the first sonogram of the baby I lost...before we could see and hear the heart. In the lower left corner you can see the flicker. I don’t have a video of the heartbeat we witnessed a few times before it stopped...I want to share this because I feel like this little soul was mighty in the wave it provoked 💛)