Η 18χρονη κόρη του Λουκ Πέρι απάντησε σε όσους την κατηγορούν για την στάση της στα social media μετά τον θάνατο του πατέρα της και τον τρόπο που πενθεί.
«Ναι, είμαι πληγωμένη και λυπημένη και κλαίω και είμαι εκτός εαυτού με αυτό που του συνέβη. Αλλά δεν σκοπεύω να καθίσω στο δωμάτιό μου και να κλαίω μέρα νύχτα μέχρι το ίντερνετ να κρίνει κατάλληλο για εμένα για πράξω διαφορετικά», έγραψε η Σόφι Πέρι σε μήνυμά της στο Instagram. «Και αν γνωρίζατε τον μπαμπά μου θα ξέρατε πως δεν θα ήθελε να το κάνω. Οπότε μην το κάνετε και εσείς», πρόσθεσε.
Ο Λουκ Πέρι, που έγινε διάσημος με τον ρόλο του «Ντίλαν» στο «Χτυποκάρδια στο Μπέβερλι Χιλς» πέθανε σε ηλικία 52 ετών μετά από σύντομη νοσηλεία του στο νοσοκομείο για εγκεφαλικό επεισόδιο που είχε υποστεί.
Στο μήνυμά της, η 18χρονη Σόφι τόνισε επίσης πως εξαρχής δεν ζήτησε «όλη αυτήν την προσοχή». «Όσοι από εσάς με κατακρίνετε για την γλώσσα μου, τα ρούχα μου και ακόμη πιο αηδιαστικά, τον τρόπο που πενθώ, κάνετέ μου την χάρη και απλώς σταματήστε να με ακολουθείτε», σημείωσε.
«Είμαι 18. Βρίζω σαν ναύτης και μερικές φορές ντύνομαι σαν πόρνη. Στηρίζω σκοπούς και εσείς ίσως όχι. Και κυρίως σκοπεύω να γελάω και να χαμογελάω και να ζω την κανονική ζωή μου», πρόσθεσε.
Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice. And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs. I’m 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not. And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life. YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the fuck up over it. But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldnt want me to. So you shouldn’t either. So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It’s a waste of both of your time.
Η Σόφι Πέρι βρισκόταν στο Μαλάουι πριν τον θάνατο του πατέρα της από όπου επέστρεψε εσπευσμένα για να είναι μαζί με την οικογένειά της.
Λίγο μετά τον θάνατό του, είχε δημοσιεύσει στο Instagram μια φωτογραφία με την μητέρα της με αφορμή την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα της Γυναίκας. Στη λεζάντα την αποκαλούσε «βράχο για όποιον πενθεί σε αυτήν την οικογένεια» και «την πιο δυνατή, γλυκιά και καταπληκτική γυναίκα».
Η Μίνι Σαρπ, που υποδυόταν την Έμιλι στην ταινία «Teen Wolf Too» του 1987, παντρεύτηκε τον Λουκ Πέρι το 1993. Πήραν διαζύγιο το 2003 και είχαν μαζί δυο παιδιά, τον Τζακ και την Σόφι.
You all know my dad is a super star, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really fucking lucky in the parental department because this is my mom. Minnie. Who also happens to be my best friend. Wow, how cliche, I know. And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now. She’s the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents? I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute shit situation without you. None of us could. Oh. And I was just informed it was national women’s day, how fitting for a post on my kick ass mama. #happynationalwomensday
Μια ημέρα μετά τον θάνατό του είχε δημοσιεύσει μια φωτογραφία με τον πατέρα της, όπου μεταξύ άλλων ευχαριστούσε τον κόσμο για την συμπαράσταση. «Δεν είμαι πολύ σίγουρη τι πρέπει να πω ή να κάνω σε αυτήν την περίπτωση, είναι κάτι που δεν έχεις καν διδαχθεί πώς να διαχειριστείς, ειδικά όταν συμβαίνει σε κοινή θέα. Οπότε δικαιολογείστε με», έγραφε στο μήνυμά της.
A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.