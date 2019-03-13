Η 18χρονη κόρη του Λουκ Πέρι απάντησε σε όσους την κατηγορούν για την στάση της στα social media μετά τον θάνατο του πατέρα της και τον τρόπο που πενθεί. 

 

«Ναι, είμαι πληγωμένη και λυπημένη και κλαίω και είμαι εκτός εαυτού με αυτό που του συνέβη. Αλλά δεν σκοπεύω να καθίσω στο δωμάτιό μου και να κλαίω μέρα νύχτα μέχρι το ίντερνετ να κρίνει κατάλληλο για εμένα για πράξω διαφορετικά», έγραψε η Σόφι Πέρι σε μήνυμά της στο Instagram. «Και αν γνωρίζατε τον μπαμπά μου θα ξέρατε πως δεν θα ήθελε να το κάνω. Οπότε μην το κάνετε και εσείς», πρόσθεσε. 

 

Ο Λουκ Πέρι, που έγινε διάσημος με τον ρόλο του «Ντίλαν» στο «Χτυποκάρδια στο Μπέβερλι Χιλς» πέθανε σε ηλικία 52 ετών μετά από σύντομη νοσηλεία του στο νοσοκομείο για εγκεφαλικό επεισόδιο που είχε υποστεί. 

 

Στο μήνυμά της, η 18χρονη Σόφι τόνισε επίσης πως εξαρχής δεν ζήτησε «όλη αυτήν την προσοχή». «Όσοι από εσάς με κατακρίνετε για την γλώσσα μου, τα ρούχα μου και ακόμη πιο αηδιαστικά, τον τρόπο που πενθώ, κάνετέ μου την χάρη και απλώς σταματήστε να με ακολουθείτε», σημείωσε. 

 

«Είμαι 18. Βρίζω σαν ναύτης και μερικές φορές ντύνομαι σαν πόρνη. Στηρίζω σκοπούς και εσείς ίσως όχι. Και κυρίως σκοπεύω να γελάω και να χαμογελάω και να ζω την κανονική ζωή μου», πρόσθεσε. 

 

View this post on Instagram

Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice. And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs. I’m 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not. And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life. YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the fuck up over it. But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldnt want me to. So you shouldn’t either. So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It’s a waste of both of your time.

A post shared by Sophie Perry (@lemonperry) on


Η Σόφι Πέρι βρισκόταν στο Μαλάουι πριν τον θάνατο του πατέρα της από όπου επέστρεψε εσπευσμένα για να είναι μαζί με την οικογένειά της. 

 

Λίγο μετά τον θάνατό του, είχε δημοσιεύσει στο Instagram μια φωτογραφία με την μητέρα της με αφορμή την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα της Γυναίκας. Στη λεζάντα την αποκαλούσε «βράχο για όποιον πενθεί σε αυτήν την οικογένεια» και «την πιο δυνατή, γλυκιά και καταπληκτική γυναίκα». 

 

Η Μίνι Σαρπ, που υποδυόταν την Έμιλι στην ταινία «Teen Wolf Too» του 1987, παντρεύτηκε τον Λουκ Πέρι το 1993. Πήραν διαζύγιο το 2003 και είχαν μαζί δυο παιδιά, τον Τζακ και την Σόφι. 

 

 

Μια ημέρα μετά τον θάνατό του είχε δημοσιεύσει μια φωτογραφία με τον πατέρα της, όπου μεταξύ άλλων ευχαριστούσε τον κόσμο για την συμπαράσταση. «Δεν είμαι πολύ σίγουρη τι πρέπει να πω ή να κάνω σε αυτήν την περίπτωση, είναι κάτι που δεν έχεις καν διδαχθεί πώς να διαχειριστείς, ειδικά όταν συμβαίνει σε κοινή θέα. Οπότε δικαιολογείστε με», έγραφε στο μήνυμά της. 

 