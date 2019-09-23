Το Game of Thrones και το Fleabag της Phoebe Waller-Bridge είναι οι μεγάλοι νικητές της 71ης τελετής απονομής των βραβείων Emmy.

Το Game of Thrones κέρδισε το μεγάλο βραβείο για καλύτερη δραματική σειρά και το Fleabag της Phoebe Waller-Bridge, σάρωσε τα περισσότερα βραβεία κωμωδίας.

Το Game of Thrones ήταν υποψήφιο για συνολικά 32 βραβεία, τα περισσότερα που έχει διεκδικήσει πoτέ πρόγραμμα στα Emmy και είχε ήδη κερδίσει 10 βραβεία σε τεχνικές κατηγορίες την περασμένη εβδομάδα. Χθες, το GoT, πήρε το κορυφαίο βραβείο της βραδιάς ενώ ο Peter Dinklage (Tyrion), κέρδισε το βραβείο για β' ρόλο. Κάπως έτσι, το GoT φεύγει φέτος με 12 βραβεία και έσπασε το δικό του ρεκόρ του 2015, για τα περισσότερα βραβεία που έχει λάβει ποτέ μια σειρά σε τελετή.

Η Phoebe Waller-Bridge και το καστ της σειράς Fleabag

Στην κατηγορία της καλύτερης κωμωδίας, το Fleabag κέρδισε το μεγάλο βραβείο, αφήνοντας πίσω του μεγάλους ανταγωνιστές όπως το Veep και το Russian Doll. H Jodie Comer από το Killing Eve αναδείχθηκε νικήτρια στην κατηγορία του Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά, ενώ ο Billy Porter του Pose είναι από χθες ο κάτοχος του αντρικού αντίστοιχου βραβείου.

H Phoebe Waller-Bridge, δημιουργός και πρωταγωνίστρια του Fleabag, αναδείχθηκε νικήτρια στην κατηγορία του Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά. Η μίνι σειρά Chernobyl με θέμα το πυρηνικό δυστύχημα στην Ουκρανία, μια σειρά που αγαπήθηκε πολύ και στην Ελλάδα, απέσπασε το πρώτο βραβείο στην κατηγορία της καλύτερης μίνι σειράς.

Ο «κυρίαρχος» τη βραδιάς ήταν χθες το HBO, που πέρυσι είχε ισοφαρίσει το Netflix με 23 νίκες. Φέτος, το ΗΒΟ έφυγε με 32 βραβεία, ενώ το Netflix με 27. Στην τρίτη θέση βρίσκεται η Amazon με 15 νίκες.

Νικητές και υποψήφιοι σε βασικές κατηγορίες:

Καλύτερη δραματική σειρά

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Καλύτερη κωμική σειρά

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep

Α' γυναικείος ρόλος σε δραματική σειρά

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Σκηνοθεσία σε δραματική σειρά

David Benioff, DB Weiss (Game of Thrones, The Iron Throne)

David Nutter (Game of Thrones, The Last of the Starks)

Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, The Long Night)

Daina Reid (The Handmaid's Tale, Holly)

Lisa Bruhlmann (Killing Eve, Desperate Times)

Jason Bateman (Ozark, Reparations)

Α αντρικός ρόλος σε δραματική σειρά

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Β γυναικείος ρόλος σε δραματική σειρά

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Καλύτερο σενάριο σε δραματική σειρά

Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, Winner)

Jed Mercurio (Bodyguard, Episode 1)

David Benioff, DB Weiss (Game of Thrones, The Iron Throne)

Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve, Nice And Neat)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession, Nobody Is Ever Missing)

Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder (The Handmaid's Tale, Holly)

Β' ανδρικός ρόλος σε δραματική σειρά

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Outstanding variety talk series

The Daily Show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding variety sketch series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Καλύτερη τηλεταινία

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Καλύτερος ριάλιτι διαγωνισμός

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Α' γυναικείος ρόλος σε κωμική σειρά

Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Α' αντρικός ρόλος σε δραματική σειρά

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Σκηνοθεσία για κωμική σειρά

Alec Berg (Barry, The Audition)

Alec Berg (Barry, ronny/lily)

Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Episode 1)

Mark Cendrowski (The Big Bang Theory, Stockholm Syndrome)

Dan Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, We're Going to the Catskills!)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, All Alone)

Σενάριο κωμικής σειράς

Alec Berg, Bill Hader (Barry, ronny/lily)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Episode 1)

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle (Pen15, Anna Ishii-Peters)

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler (Russian Doll, Nothing In This World Is Easy)

Allison Silverman (Russian Doll, A Warm Body)

Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan (The Good Place, Janet(s))

David Mandel (Veep, Veep)

Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

Leaving Neverland

Love, Gilda

Minding the Gap