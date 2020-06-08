Οδηγός έριξε το αυτοκίνητό του σε πλήθος διαδηλωτών στο Σιάτλ που είχαν συγκεντρωθεί για να διαμαρτυρηθούν για τη δολοφονία του Τζόρτζ Φλόιντ και στη συνέχεια πυροβόλησε έναν εξ αυτών.

 

Σε βίντεο που έχουν δημοσιευθεί στα social media διακρίνεται να οδηγεί ανάμεσα σε διαδηλωτές, να πέφτει σε οδόφραγμα και να βγαίνει από το όχημά του κραδαίνοντας όπλο και στη συνέχεια να πυροβολεί.

 

 

 

 

 

Η αστυνομία έδρασε άμεσα και τον συνέλαβε. Από το συμβάν υπήρξε τουλάχιστον ένας τραυματίας o οποίος φέρεται να είναι 27 ετών να έχει χτυπηθεί στο χέρι και νοσηλεύεται σε σταθερή κατάσταση.

 

 

Ο άνδρας που πυροβόλησε εμφανίζεται σε βίντεο να πηγαίνει μόνος προς το σημείο που ήταν οι αστυνομικοί και μάλιστα να υψώνει τον αντίχειρά του.

 

 

 

 



 

 

 