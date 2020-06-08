Οδηγός έριξε το αυτοκίνητό του σε πλήθος διαδηλωτών στο Σιάτλ που είχαν συγκεντρωθεί για να διαμαρτυρηθούν για τη δολοφονία του Τζόρτζ Φλόιντ και στη συνέχεια πυροβόλησε έναν εξ αυτών.

Σε βίντεο που έχουν δημοσιευθεί στα social media διακρίνεται να οδηγεί ανάμεσα σε διαδηλωτές, να πέφτει σε οδόφραγμα και να βγαίνει από το όχημά του κραδαίνοντας όπλο και στη συνέχεια να πυροβολεί.

Η αστυνομία έδρασε άμεσα και τον συνέλαβε. Από το συμβάν υπήρξε τουλάχιστον ένας τραυματίας o οποίος φέρεται να είναι 27 ετών να έχει χτυπηθεί στο χέρι και νοσηλεύεται σε σταθερή κατάσταση.

Suspect in custody, gun recovered after man drove vehicle into crowd at 11th and Pine. Seattle Fire transported victim to hospital. Officers searched, but do not believe there are any additional victims. Will provide updates when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 8, 2020

Ο άνδρας που πυροβόλησε εμφανίζεται σε βίντεο να πηγαίνει μόνος προς το σημείο που ήταν οι αστυνομικοί και μάλιστα να υψώνει τον αντίχειρά του.

So the dude that drove behind a group of protesters in Seattle at high speed, stopped and shot a black guy that was trying to stop HIM from driving into the crowd, then casually walks towards the cops giving them a thumbs up with his hand ON THE PISTOL HE JUST SHOT SOMEONE WITH? pic.twitter.com/Z82G55SuBe — Eric Stephens (@RhymeStranger) June 8, 2020

I found video of the shooter in Seattle moving up to the police line, crazy. Was he trying to run over protesters? Did the guy he shot die? #Seattle #protests #protest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/L99bvpFqje — SARP🕴 (@Justin12393LEE) June 8, 2020







