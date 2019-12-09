Δύο εξερευνητές που πραγματοποίησαν σχεδόν 1.800 χιλιόμετρα στον Βόρειο Πόλο και κινδύνευσαν να ξεμείνουν από τρόφιμα, ολοκλήρωσαν με τη συνδρομή διασωστών την επική περιπέτεια τους στους πάγους.
Ο Νοτιοαφρικανός Mike Horn και ο Νορβηγός Boerge Ousland, κάλυψαν περίπου 1.800 χιλιόμετρα σε επικίνδυνους πάγους που μετακινούνταν κατά τους τελευταίους μήνες. Εξαιτίας καθυστερήσεων οι τροφές τους έπρεπε να είχαν σωθεί ήδη από την Παρασκευή, αλλά κατάφεραν να συναντηθούν με τους δύο Νορβηγούς διασώστες τους παρά τη θύελλα που είχε ξεσπάσει στην περιοχή. Ανάρτηση στο Instagram, την Κυριακή, δείχνει τους τέσσερις άνδρες να προσεγγίζουν το LANCE, ένα νορβηγικό εξερευνητικό πλοίο στο οποίο επιβιβάστηκαν.
Παλαιότερη ανάρτηση περιέγραφε τον τρόπο που κινήθηκαν εξερευνητές και διασώστες, το πώς έγιναν αντιληπτά τα φώτα από τους φακούς που έφεραν και οι τέσσερις τους και το πώς ξέσπασαν σε κραυγές χαράς. Ο Mike Horn και ο Boerge Ousland βρίσκονται πλέον στο LANCE. Στη συνέχεια θα μετεπιβιβαστούν σε ένα δεύτερο σκάφος, το PANGAEA, το οποίο θα τους μεταφέρει στο Αρχιπέλαγος Σβάλμπαρντ. Η επιχείρηση έρευνας και διάσωσης των Νορβηγών Bengt Rotmo και Aleksander Gamme, ξεκίνησε την Πέμπτη. Μαζί τους μετέφεραν και τροφή για τους δύο εξερευνητές.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Expedition Update 35: Funny how life works sometimes…when you think everything is bad and couldn’t go worse, the world has a tendency to prove you wrong. After over two months of ice drift pushing us away from our goal, all of a sudden, with one more week of expedition left to go, the conditions are finally in our favour…In a way, it makes me regret those moments of weakness, but at the end of the day, one can’t constantly feel invincible. I guess that moments of weakness are also an opportunity for moments of strength to stand out. Not that we felt particularly strong today, but at least we felt better… Part of the reason for feeling better is because we made good progress today, we haven’t had such a progress-successful day since we left the pole. I think @BorgeOusland and I both know that the end is near and that we have no choice but to make it down south quickly if we want to finish this expedition as we planned. After covering a distance of over 30km today in extreme cold and wind, we are now at 84 degrees north. This is a good place to be, but we still have at least 200km to cover if we want to try reaching Pangaea. At this stage we have one goal in mind, and that is leaving the Arctic Ocean by boat. Although resorting to the use of a helicopter remains an option, we try not to think about it too much. We are going to give this next week our best shot, and we know that we can count on our amazing teams back home in the case where we might need to be helped. We can’t deny that our tired bodies are suffering…the frozen parts are not improving, and our sores will only heal when we leave this harsh environment. We’re playing it wise though, stopping to warm up whenever we start losing sensation in our extremities and whenever we notice that we are at risk of making mistakes due to the extreme fatigue. We’re balancing on a razor blade at this moment, torn between making quick progress and ignoring our bodies and listening to our bodies by increasing our rest periods but missing out on making good progress…but in these situations I think of my loved ones and ask myself, what would they want me to do? And to that, I always have an answer.
Ο Lars Ebbesen, συντονιστής της επιχείρησης, που διατηρούσε επαφή και με τα δύο ζευγάρια μέσω δορυφορικού τηλεφώνου, ανέφερε στο BBC ότι ο Mike Horn και Boerge Ousland δεν επιθυμούσαν να διασωθούν από ελικόπτερο ωστόσο συμφώνησαν στη συνδρομή των Νορβηγών. Σε εκείνο το χρονικό σημείο οι άνεμοι ήταν ισχυροί και είχε απομείνει ελάχιστη τροφή για τους δύο εξερευνητές. Σε περίπτωση εγκλωβισμού δεν θα είχαν αρκετό φαγητό.
Οι Mike Horn και Boerge Ousland ξεκίνησαν το ταξίδι τους στις 23 Σεπτεμβρίου και θα το ολοκλήρωναν στα μέσα του Νοεμβρίου. Πέρασαν εβδομάδες μόνοι, μέσα στον πάγο και στο σκοτάδι καθώς δεν υπήρχε φως. Αντιμετώπισαν πολλές δυσκολίες, ανάμεσά τους θερμοκρασίες που κυμαίνονταν από -40C ως +2C, συνέπεια της κλιματικής αλλαγής, σύμφωνα με τον Horn. Πολλές φορές, όταν κατασκήνωναν, οι πάγοι μετακινούνταν προς την κατεύθυνση από την οποία οι δύο εξερευνητές είχαν προέλθει με αποτέλεσμα να πρέπει να διανύσουν εκ νέου τη διαδρομή.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
The ice opening up while @borgeousland steps across a small lead. I thought for a second that he was pushing the ice apart and that he was about to fall in the water. The black cloud on the horizon in the second photo is an indication of open water, it is a reflection from the black open water into the sky. We therefore try to avoid those directions and walk towards whiter horizons when the visibility is clear. #NorthPoleCrossing #Pole2Pole #MikeHorn
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
As we continue to make slow progress towards our goal (Pangaea), to our surprise, we are still making use of our rafts to cross open water leads. Although it is a massive hassle and a great risk to cross open water, we always feel rewarded once we have successfully reached the other side without falling into the water. Rafting also breaks the monotonous rhythm we quickly get into when we walk in a straight line hours on end…I guess this is a way of looking at the bright side of something we really dislike doing. On average we make about 15km progress a day, but this is without taking into account the negative progress we make when we drift back from where we came from. Being here in these conditions makes me think about my trip across Antarctica almost 3 years ago. Back then, I thought that expedition would be toughest challenge I would ever embark on but now that I find myself with @BorgeOusland on this forever moving platform, I am starting to reconsider what I thought…After all, there are a lot more unpredictable and ever-changing factors in the Arctic, without even taking into account the complete darkness we currently find ourselves in. Oh well, every experience is different, and that’s the beauty of a life filled with unknown and adventure! #NorthPoleCrossing #Pole2Pole #MikeHorn
Ο λεπτός πάγος ήταν ένα ακόμα εμπόδιο. Σε κάποιο σημείο ο Horn έπεσε σε παγωμένα νερά με αποτέλεσμα να πάθει κρυοπαγήματα στα χέρια και στη μύτη. Και οι δύο τους έχασαν βάρος ενώ άρχισαν να νιώθουν αδυναμία και κόπωση προς το τέλος του ταξιδιού. Σκοπός του ταξιδιού ήταν η συλλογή δεδομένων για τους πάγους που λιώνουν. Το ταξίδι ξεκίνησε από την Αλάσκα και θα τελειώσει στο Αρχιπέλαγος Σβάλμπαρντ.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Expedition Update 45: We made it!!! We made it to Lance with our last day of food ration. It was an amazing arrival! From far we could see the lights of Lance and as we were skiing towards it, the lights got bigger and bigger and eventually we just stepped off the ice and onto it boat and the rest was history! The last 12 km were tough, we were doing about 2-3km/hour. We were really moving at a slow pace but remaining constant. Eventually when we managed to get onto boat, and all of a sudden we felt totally relaxed. We were welcomed with a great meal of spinach soup, steak and chocolate fondant and ice cream. Just an amazing welcome! We are feeling exhausted and very tired mentally and physically right now. But as we stepped onto the boat, our bodies could switch off survival mode and we were relieved of all stress. After eating we took a long shower and the hot water against our skin felt incredible! We are now going to sleep well and rest while we make our way back to Norway. As for Lance, we are currently stuck in the ice but trying to make our way out of it! And once we get out, we will be heading south and meeting up with Pangaea in a matter of days! photo: Jørgen Braastad/copyright VG» #vgnett #paneraiheroes #MB #swiza #crosscall #speedcast
Την περίοδο 1999 - 2000 ο Mike Horn έγινε διάσημος καθώς πραγματοποίησε ένα ταξίδι γύρω από τον ισημερινό χωρίς να χρησιμοποιήσει κανένα μηχανοκίνητο μέσο.
