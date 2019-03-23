Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στις Αρχές τις Νορβηγίας καθώς κρουαζιερόπλοιο που πλέει στα ανοικτά της χώρας πλέει ακυβέρνητο.

Το κρουαζιερόπλοιο Viking Sky υπέστη μηχανική βλάβη στα ανοικτά των δυτικών ακτών της Νορβηγίας, όπου πνέουν ισχυροί άνεμοι, και θα εκκενωθεί απο τους 1.300 επιβάτες του, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα η νορβηγική αστυνομία.

Η υπηρεσία θαλάσσιων διασώσεων της Νορβηγίας ανακοίνωσε πως το κρουαζιερόπλοιο πλέει ακυβέρνητο προς τη στεριά και εξέπεμψε σήμα κινδύνου.

Cruise ship “Viking Sky” with 1300 passengers aboard has sent out #MAYDAY as it drifts closer to the shore in Hustadvika on the northwestern coast of Norway. There’s bad weather in the area and eye witnesses estimate the ship is approximately 1km from the shore #vikingsky pic.twitter.com/5qfxcvIQsZ