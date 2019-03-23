Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στις Αρχές τις Νορβηγίας καθώς κρουαζιερόπλοιο που πλέει στα ανοικτά της χώρας πλέει ακυβέρνητο.
Το κρουαζιερόπλοιο Viking Sky υπέστη μηχανική βλάβη στα ανοικτά των δυτικών ακτών της Νορβηγίας, όπου πνέουν ισχυροί άνεμοι, και θα εκκενωθεί απο τους 1.300 επιβάτες του, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα η νορβηγική αστυνομία.
Η υπηρεσία θαλάσσιων διασώσεων της Νορβηγίας ανακοίνωσε πως το κρουαζιερόπλοιο πλέει ακυβέρνητο προς τη στεριά και εξέπεμψε σήμα κινδύνου.
Cruise ship “Viking Sky” with 1300 passengers aboard has sent out #MAYDAY as it drifts closer to the shore in Hustadvika on the northwestern coast of Norway. There’s bad weather in the area and eye witnesses estimate the ship is approximately 1km from the shore #vikingsky pic.twitter.com/5qfxcvIQsZ— Alexander Hansen (@AlexanderXV) March 23, 2019
Norwegian cruise ship Viking Sky has lost propulsion and is adrift in severe weather off Norway. 1300 people are being evacuated. ☹️— Daniel Wilson 🇫🇮 🇪🇺 (@danielw_rosala) March 23, 2019
Cruiseskip fra Bergen har problemer i uværet – 1300 passasjerer evakueres https://t.co/ijBeqVpOOo
Με πληροφορίες από ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ