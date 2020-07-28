Mε το hashtag #ChallengeAccepted έχει ξεκινήσει ένα κίνημα στα social media με στόχο την ενδυνάμωση των γυναικών.
Τα ήδη γνωστά #WomenSupportingWomen και #BlackAndWhiteChallenge έχουν ήδη συνδεθεί με αυτή τη νέα τρέλα των μέσων κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, όπου περισσότεροι από 3 εκατομμύρια χρήστες έχουν ανεβάσει στους προσωπικούς τους λογαριασμούς ασπρόμαυρες φωτογραφίες.
Γυναίκες προτείνουν η μία την άλλη να πάρουν μέρος σε αυτή την αλυσίδα και διάσημες μεταξύ των οποίων η Tracee Ellis Ross, η Jennifer Aniston και η Jennifer Lopez πόσταραν τις δικές τους ασπρόμαυρες φωτογραφίες και μοιράστηκαν με τους ακόλουθούς τους την αγάπη τους για τις γυναίκες στη ζωή τους.
Η Kerry Washington και η Cindy Crawford προτάθηκαν από την Vanessa Bryant. Η Cindy έγραψε κάτω από τη φωτογραφία της: «Λατρεύω αυτό τον απλό τρόπο που ανεβάζουμε η μία την άλλη». Την ίδια στιγμή, η Victoria Beckham και η μελλοντική της νύφη, Nicola Peltz, πρότειναν η μία την άλλη.
Το πρόσφατο βίντεο της Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez που τη δείχνει να μιλάει για τα σεξιστικά σχόλια που έκανε ο Ted Yoho πιστεύεται πως ήταν η αφορμή που ξεκίνησε αυτό το κίνημα.
Δείτε παρακάτω τις αναρτήσεις των διασήμων:
Thank you to all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life who sent the most uplifting messages today. Truth be told, I don’t really understand this #challengeaccepted thing…but who doesn't love good reason to support women! Soooo…. challenge accepted! ⠀ ⠀ And while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women. Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, daughters to do the same. The election is right around the corner, and we need to look out for each other AND love each other! 👩🏽🤝👩🏻👩🏻🤝👩🏼👭🏽👩🏿🤝👩🏼❤️
women supporting women is beautiful 🖤🤍 #challengeaccepted thank you for nominating me @shaninamshaik @meadowwalker @tonigarrn @cynthia_anzemo spread the love.
Challenge accepted! Thank you for the nomination @nicolaannepeltz ❤️ empowering women has always been at the heart of VB. I’ll be nominating all the inspirational women in my life (of which there are many!) x vb #blackandwhitechallenge #womensupportingwomen Photo by @lachlanbailey for @britishvogue
challenge accepted @victoriabeckham 💖 I’m beyond lucky to have so many strong women in my life that empower me and those around them. what a blessing to have a mom and future mother in law that are both as beautiful inside as they are outside and who are incredible role models for me. i feel so lucky i get to look up to these inspiring woman everyday. @nancylbanks @alex.schack and @lesliefremar you all show up for me everyday i love you all so so much! #womensupportingwomen
Challenge accepted. #istanbulconventionsaveslives #womenempowerment #womensupportingwomen - I’ve been told that the true meaning of this hashtag and this b&w photo- ‘It is to shed light onto the Istanbul Convention, women are being subjected to violence and this convention is to end forgiveness for the attacker/murderers.’ With that in mind, adjust your hashtags if you didn’t already do so. Thank you @jessicaroseweiss, @bellathorne and @edibow for inviting me. Let’s ride gals. Post your b&w in support of this movement, these women need the world to hear.
#challengeaccepted Thank you @gucciwestman @samanthamcmillen_stylist I am thankful every day for the women in my life. #womensupportingwomen