Mε το hashtag #ChallengeAccepted έχει ξεκινήσει ένα κίνημα στα social media με στόχο την ενδυνάμωση των γυναικών. 

 

Τα ήδη γνωστά #WomenSupportingWomen και #BlackAndWhiteChallenge έχουν ήδη συνδεθεί με αυτή τη νέα τρέλα των μέσων κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, όπου περισσότεροι από 3 εκατομμύρια χρήστες έχουν ανεβάσει στους προσωπικούς τους λογαριασμούς ασπρόμαυρες φωτογραφίες. 

 

Γυναίκες προτείνουν η μία την άλλη να πάρουν μέρος σε αυτή την αλυσίδα και διάσημες μεταξύ των οποίων η Tracee Ellis Ross, η Jennifer Aniston και η Jennifer Lopez πόσταραν τις δικές τους ασπρόμαυρες φωτογραφίες και μοιράστηκαν με τους ακόλουθούς τους την αγάπη τους για τις γυναίκες στη ζωή τους.  

 

Η Kerry Washington και η Cindy Crawford προτάθηκαν από την Vanessa Bryant. Η Cindy έγραψε κάτω από τη φωτογραφία της: «Λατρεύω αυτό τον απλό τρόπο που ανεβάζουμε η μία την άλλη». Την ίδια στιγμή, η Victoria Beckham και η μελλοντική της νύφη, Nicola Peltz, πρότειναν η μία την άλλη. 

 

Το πρόσφατο βίντεο της Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez που τη δείχνει να μιλάει για τα σεξιστικά σχόλια που έκανε ο Ted Yoho πιστεύεται πως ήταν η αφορμή που ξεκίνησε αυτό το κίνημα. 

 

Δείτε παρακάτω τις αναρτήσεις των διασήμων:

 

Challenge accepted. Thank you for nominating me @vanessabryant ❤️ I am awed by the power of women loving each other and lifting each other up!!!!! And I adore you Xo

#ChallengeAccepted. Thank you @vanessabryant, @egt239 and @marielhaenn for nominating me. ❤️❤️ When women support each other incredible things happen! #WomenSupportingWomen

Thank you to all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life who sent the most uplifting messages today. Truth be told, I don’t really understand this #challengeaccepted thing…but who doesn't love good reason to support women! Soooo…. challenge accepted! ⠀ ⠀ And while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women. Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, daughters to do the same. The election is right around the corner, and we need to look out for each other AND love each other! 👩🏽‍🤝‍👩🏻👩🏻‍🤝‍👩🏼👭🏽👩🏿‍🤝‍👩🏼❤️

women supporting women is beautiful 🖤🤍 #challengeaccepted thank you for nominating me @shaninamshaik @meadowwalker @tonigarrn @cynthia_anzemo spread the love.

I accept the #challenge . Love the sisterhood of women today. ~ Acepto el #reto . Adoro la hermandad de mujeres hoy. Gracias @daniajramirez . I nominate @la_leovarela @cissaldana @marsalwebb @makeupbyvera7 @petraflannery @elsamariecollins

#Challengeaccepted! Thank you to all the magical women in my life for the endless love and support. ✨ May we all continue to shine a light on one another. This is what sisterhood is all about. #womensupportingwomen

#challengeaccepted! Love to see #womensupportingwomen 🤍🖤 Thank you for nominating me @melaniegriffith @lisarinna @heather_parry @donnakaranthewoman @joannegair @ariannephillips @jbird520 @gucciwestman @amandadecadenet

Love this simple way to lift each other up. #challengeaccepted 🖤🤍 Thank you for nominating me @vanessabryant @lisarinna @justbobbibrown @cocorocha @sarahperla1 @bensonlyndie @donnakaranthewoman...

Challenge accepted 🖤 Thank you @michellepfeifferofficial @sofisia7 and all the incredible women in my life who empower me #womensupportingwomen #challengeaccepted

#challengeaccepted Thank you @gucciwestman @samanthamcmillen_stylist I am thankful every day for the women in my life. #womensupportingwomen

