Ο Τζέσε Τάιλερ Φέργκιουσον με τον σύζυγό του, Τζάστιν Μικίτα, έγιναν γονείς για πρώτη φορά.
Το πρώτο τους παιδί ήρθε στον κόσμο, χθες Πέμπτη, επιβεβαίωσε εκπρόσωπος του ζευγαριού στο ΕΤ. Ο πρωταγωνιστής του «Modern Family» με τον εδώ και καιρό σύζυγό τους ονόμασαν το παιδί τους Μπέκετ-Μέρσερ Φέργκιουσον-Μικίτα.
Ο 44χρονος ηθοποιός και ο 34χρονος αγαπημένος του είναι παντρεμένοι από το 2013. Ο Φέργκιουσον ανακοίνωσε πως περιμένουν παιδί τον Ιανουάριο, μιλώντας στην εκπομπή The Late Late Show του Τζίμι Κόρντεν. «Είμαι πολύ ενθουσιασμένος. Είμαι 44 πλέον και σκέφτομαι ας το κάνουμε επιτέλους, τικ-τοκ», είχε πει τότε.
Τον Φεβρουάριο είχαν κάνει baby shower με καλεσμένου διάφορους συμπρωταγωνιστές τους, ανάμεσά τους και η Σοφία Βεργκάρα.
Ο Φέργκιουσον είχε δηλώσει από το 2017 ότι θέλουν να γίνουν γονείς. «Είμαστε μαζί εδώ και τέσσερα χρόνια και πάντα λέγαμε, "Ας δώσουμε στους εαυτούς μας πέντε χρόνια απλώς παντρεμένοι", κι αυτό πλησιάζει, τα πέντε χρόνια».
Σχετικά με την πατρότητα, είχε πει: «Θέλω να τα έχω όλα έτοιμα, είμαι control freak. Ξέρω πως η πατρότητα δεν είναι κάτι που μπορείς να ελέγξεις ή να προετοιμαστείς απολύτως. Προφανώς θα αγοράσω κούνια και τα σχετικά, αλλά εκτός από αυτό, θα πάει βλέποντας και κάνοντας».
5 years ago today the Supreme Court decided that any US citizen had the right to legally marry the person they loved, regardless of their sex. On July 20, 2013, almost two years before that that historic moment I married @justinmikita in New York, one of 13 states where we could be legally married at that time. We were joined in matrimony by our friend, Tony Kushner. He began with: “Dearly Beloved, We’re gathered here together in the sight of God, in Whom some few of us absolutely believe and in Whom a few of us absolutely don’t and in Whom most of us locate a deep, unresolvable unknowing; and gather together in the face of this congregation, in the sight of one another - and here we’re on somewhat firmer, less metaphysical terrain – to join these two wonderful men, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, in matrimony, which some of us regard as a holy estate, and I assume the vast majority of us regard as an honorable estate, and happily all of us can regard as a legally sanctioned estate, at least in 13 states, including this one, and in the District of Columbia and five Native American tribes. And counting.” And continue we did. I am so proud that my marriage is recognized as equal in all 50 states of this great country. We must continue to protect those rights we fought so hard for while continuing to press forward with further protections for the LGBTQ community. It is so important to vote in this election. Please, please vote. Sending so much love to all of you and Happy Pride. ❤️ JTF
Happy pride from us. Today we are taking a walk around our gayboyhood 🌈
