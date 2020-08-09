Σε μόλις 15 λεπτά η φωτογράφος Alexandra Cameron κατάλαβε πως πέτυχε την «τέλεια εικόνα»: ένα ονειρικό στιγμιότυπο της Nyome Nicholas-Williams, σε φυσικό φωτισμό, με τα μάτια κλειστά και χέρια στο στήθος της.
Η ανταπόκριση στο Instagram ήταν εκστατική: «εκθαμβωτική...πανέμορφη...θα έπρεπε να βρίσκεται σε γκαλερί». Ωστόσο μέσα σε λίγες ώρες, το Instagram διέγραψε την φωτογραφία, προειδοποιώντας τον λογαριασμό της Nicholas-Williams πως θα κατέβει.
«Εκατομμύρια εικόνες από πολύ γυμνές, κοκαλιάρες λευκές γυναίκες μπορούν να βρεθούν καθημερινά στο Instagram», σχολίασε το μοντέλο. «Αλλά απαγορεύεται μια παχύσαρκη μαύρη γυναίκα που τιμά το σώμα της; Σοκαρίστηκα. Νιώθω σαν να με φίμωσαν».
Who knew these images @alex_cameron captured of me would start such a movement, I won’t call them a problem as they are far from it. They have however opened up a much bigger conversation that must be had regardless of discomfort, and it is even more of an issue now as @mosseri pledged to amplify black voices back in June when speaking to Cosmo about the shadow banning “accusations”...As we can see nothing about that pledge has come to fruition...if anything It has gotten worse. This is only the beginning @instagram has a lot to answer for.
It took me a long time to be comfortable and confident in my frame. I will not be policed my body will not be censored as there is not a single thing wrong with it. Okay great Instagram has put @alex_cameron and I’s picture back up as they knew they made a mistake but I am getting so many messages from my followers letting me know that they still cannot post up the images in support with the hashtag #iwanttoseenyome I very much believe that an apology has to be as loud as the disrespect. It’s all well and good putting my image back up but why do you continually take them down from everyone else’s stories and grid when support wants to be given so that CHANGE can be implemented? I spoke with Instagram earlier and I was apologised to about my images being wrongly taken down, but it’s not loud enough and I am still not seeing change. I won’t stop speaking about this, a change has to be actively made or my mouth will keep running...tbh when changes are made my mouth will continue to run as there is always work to do and things can always be better.
See this photo of @curvynyome ? Well you better like it quick because Instagram is going to delete it in 3, 2, 1...
I’ve never captured a photo where you can literally feel the energy through the photo...until now. Thank you @curvynyome for, simply, being you and letting me capture that. You just got everything I wanted to capture, you ARE everything I want to capture. I suggest you follow Nyome and also implore you show your support, she has uploaded a number of images from our shoot and some arsehole keeps reporting them and subsequently Instagram keeps removing them. This image is real and bold and beautiful and art and fuck anyone who sees differently. #iwanttoseenyome
Οι followers της εξοργίστηκαν. Εκατοντάδες χρήστες άρχισαν να καταγγέλλουν την πλατφόρμα, κοινοποιώντας τις λογοκριμένες φωτογραφίες της Nicholas-Williams με το hashtag #IwanttoseeNyome, ενώ η Cameron κατηγόρησε το Instagram για ανακολουθία μεταξύ των θετικών δηλώσεων για το Black Lives Matter και την φαινομενική άδικη στοχοποίηση των μαύρων δημιουργών περιεχομένου.
Posted the beautiful @curvynyome by @alex_cameron IMMEDIATELY removed. Stop censoring plus sized black bodies. Stop banning black women. @instagram if this violates the terms of the agreement better make sure you ban all the nudity from smaller bodies, from white bodies too? Words and images from @nataliebyrne who has a much better written caption Quote @ginamartin #iwanttoseenyome
Η πλατφόρμα, με περισσότερο από ένα δισεκατομμύριο χρήστες 15.000 υπαλλήλους σε όλο τον κόσμο που ελέγχουν αναρτήσεις και ψάχνουν για απαγορευμένο υλικό, έχει επανειλημμένα κατηγορηθεί για διακρίσεις απέναντι στους μαύρους.
Τον Ιούνιο, ο CEO Adam Mosseri αναγνώρισε την ανάγκη επανεξέτασης των «αλγοριθμικών λειτουργιών» και είπε πως «αφουγκράζεται τις ανησυχίες σχετικά με την καταπίεση των μαύρων φωνών και αν τα προϊόντα και οι πολιτικές μας αντιμετωπίζουν τους πάντες ισότιμα».
Η 34χρονη φωτογράφος, που εργάζεται εδώ και περισσότερο από μια δεκαετία και έχει δημοσιεύει χιλιάδες φωτογραφίες στο προφίλ της, εξοργίστηκε με την φαινομενική ανακολουθία ανάμεσα σε όσα λέει το Instagram και τι πραγματικά κάνει.
«Έχω δημοσιεύσει φωτογραφίες πολλών γυναικών -λευκών γυναικών- με [λιγότερα] ρούχα από την Nyome, στις οποίες ποτέ δεν έγινε report ούτε διαγράφηκαν. Ήταν η πρώτη φορά που μου συνέβη και συνέχισε να συμβαίνει επειδή επέμεινα να ποστάρω τις εικόνες και εκείνη να τις διαγράφουν, οπότε αναρωτιέσαι γιατί. Τι είναι αυτό το τόσο προσβλητικό ή σεξουαλικό που έχει το σώμα μιας plus-size μαύρης γυναίκας; Το feed του Playboy είναι γεμάτο γυμνά λευκά μοντέλα και όλα προς τέρψη των αντρών, κάτι εντελώς αντίθετο από αυτό που κάνω εγώ, και του επιτρέπει να τις έχει», τόνισε η φωτογράφος.
I woke up today and felt totally overwhelmed, like I need to shout out loud or cry floods of tears. I’ve been feeling more moments of sadness and frustrations, but today it bubbled over, so I asked for help. . I rang up the nhs emergent line and asked for someone to talk to. Sometimes life doesn’t come crashing down, it’s not an extreme, you might have something that is hard but manageable and then another thing and another, and individually they’re all fairly small, nothing to freak out about, but sometimes they pile on and life gets hard...maybe you don’t see it coming, when it builds, maybe you think you’re being ungrateful or you don’t want to feel incapable, but I learned today that when it builds to the point you feel you might burst, you can ask for help. . I went to talk to someone for 2 hours and just got out, I talked about it all, and I feel like I have given myself the biggest exhale. You may know it all, but even the process of laying it all out, it purges you, it’s a release and there is no shame in needing to have a release. . Right now I feel like I did in this photo which I took the other day on my birthday when I went out into the middle of nowhere on my own and took photos. It was a release. Simply the act of being in the moment, to purge myself and release myself in art. I feel lighter. . If you ever feel like you are just having a day when your brain can’t engage, when you just feel full, full of all the little things, then try calling for help. They are there for anyone who needs it and let me tell you, I don’t feel ashamed to have asked, I feel like I did myself a massive favour.
Well hello @emmasrectangle 🙌🏼 . . Just checking in to let you know you can book a Confidence shoot too ☺️❤️ just send me an email for info and packages x
Self censored. . Don't choose for me. Don't tell me what I can show and what I can't. Don't tell me that because I'm showing skin, that I am a slut. Don't tell me that the type of underwear I choose to wear makes me culpable. Don't say he can show his nipples and I can't. . It is my body. . Let me choose.
Όπως εξήγησε, το στιλ των φωτογραφιών που τραβάει είναι κυρίως για να ενισχύει την γυναικεία αυτοπεποίθηση. «Η ειρωνεία είναι πως η φωτογραφία ήταν υποτίθεται λήψη αυτοπεποίθησης. Που θα φτάσει τώρα το επίπεδο αυτοπεποίθησης της Nyome;» σημείωσε.
Η Nyome Nicholas-Williams, που έχει συνεργαστεί μεταξύ άλλων με Adidas, Boots και Dove, ανέφερε πως έδινε μάχη με μια διατροφική διαταραχή όταν ήταν στην εφηβεία και πως έχει προσπαθήσει σκληρά για να αγαπήσει το σώμα της. «Είναι μια διαδικασία, αλλά πλέον δεν μετανιώνω, θέλω να προωθήσω την αγάπη για τον εαυτό μας επειδή έτσι αισθάνομαι πια και θέλω κι άλλες γυναίκες να νιώσουν το ίδιο», πρόσθεσε.
«Έχει σημασία για μένα να κυκλοφορώ εκεί έξω ως μια παχύσαρκη, μαύρη γυναίκα και να νιώθω περήφανη. Ολοένα και περισσότερες μαύρες γυναίκες έρχονται σε επαφή μαζί σου για να μου πουν πως τους συνέβη το ίδιο. Οπότε ξ΄ρω πως δεν είμαι μόνη», σχολίασε το 28χρονο μοντέλο.
Why is my body always being censored!? It’s always Black women with bigger bodies and I am tired, I am out here sharing my art and trying to normalise ALL body types and I keep getting shut down at every turn but don’t worry I’ll keep doing my thing though. Image by @rachelanthiasherlock
As I take this picture having received a phone case with an illustration of me on it, it’s bittersweet! On one hand I am of course gassed that I’m on a phone case and that people can buy it...but on the other hand the illustrator @lettershoppenation @womenofillustration who did it drew me without asking and was selling merchandise with my illustration on it and didn’t send me any of the T-shirt’s, Phone cases or posters made with me on them. This isn’t the first time either and only after Dina was questioned about it by @evyan.whitney was I compensated (only $75) and sent the items of my likeness on it and given the money from the bits the illustration of me sold. This is in no way a drag as Dina and I have spoken and I told her it was unacceptable and that I would like to continue to be compensated if any of the other bits with my illustration continue to sell on the website. I needed to do this post to let the other white illustrators, artists, photographers etc that are so inspired by us Black people to please ask before you draw us and then compensate us and if you are using an image someone else has captured of me to ASK their permission also. I should not even have to say to ASK before using something of someone else’s but this is white privilege at its finest. CHECK YOUR RASS WHITE PRIVILEGE and hold yourself accountable. If this happens again I won’t be so cool about it! Swipe to see original image taken by @sophiaadnyana
Knowing how to work and light black skin correctly on a set is a skill. Black photographers know how to do this and can work with ALL people and skin colours. I’m going to need white photographers to learn how to capture us exactly as we are! @sophiemayanne did an excellent job capturing my melanin in this picture and all of the images we did together! The racial biases runs deep and it really does seep into everything. For things to change every single subconscious or conscious bias needs to be addressed. Also @calvinklein hire fat black models! Thanks
Η Gina Martin, η συγγραφέας που κατάφερε επιτυχώς, ξεσηκώνοντας κύμα διαμαρτυρίας, να αλλάξει το νόμο καθιστώντας το upskirting ποινικό αδίκημα, στήριξε την Nicholas-Williams στην υπόθεση. Μέχρι την Παρασκευή, φωτογράφος και μοντέλο είδαν ξανά τις επίμαχες φωτογραφίες αναρτημένες στους λογαριασμούς τους.
«Όταν κόσμος πιο εύσωμος, μαύρες γυναίκες και άνθρωποι άλλου χρώματος μιλούν για αυτή τη λογοκρισία, η απάντηση είναι απλώς, "ναι εντάξει, συμβαίνουν αυτά"», λέει η Martin. «Είναι ντροπιαστικό που χρειάζεται μια καταξιωμένη λευκή γυναίκα να μιλήσει σχετικά στο Instagram για να γίνει κάτι. Και αυτή είναι μόνο μία περίπτωση. Συμβαίνει εδώ και χρόνια», δήλωσε η ίδια.
Με πληροφορίες από Guardian