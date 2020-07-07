Η Vogue Πορτογαλίας απέσυρε το τελευταίο εξώφυλλο της για την ψυχική υγεία, μετά τις έντονες αντιδράσεις που προκάλεσε η κεντρική φωτογραφία, η οποία παρέπεμπε σε παλιά ψυχιατρεία.
Το «Τεύχος της Τρέλας» (The Madness Issue) φιλοξενούσε μια εικόνα που χαρακτηρίστηκε από πολλούς κακόγουστη και ξεπερασμένη. Σε πρώτο πλάνο φαινόταν μια γυμνή γυναίκα μέσα σε μία μπανιέρα, περιστοιχισμένη από δύο νοσοκόμες. Μία από αυτές έγερνε μία κανάτα χύνοντας νερό στο κεφάλι της «ασθενούς».
Η Vogue αρχικά υπερασπίστηκε το εξώφυλλό απέναντι στις σφοδρές επικρίσεις, υποστηρίζοντας ότι η εικόνα αποσκοπούσε στο να «ξεκινήσει έναν διάλογο». Στην πρώτη ανάρτησή της στο Twitter μετά τον σάλο επέμενε πως το εξώφυλλο εξερευνά «το ιστορικό πλαίσιο της ψυχικής υγείας και είναι σχεδιασμένο για να αντικατοπτρίζει την πραγματική ζωή και αληθινές ιστορίες».
THE MADNESS ISSUE. COVER 1/4 It’s about love. It’s about life. It’s about us. It’s about you. It’s about now. It’s about health. It’s about mental health. #themadnessissue It’s about time. . Edição julho/agosto disponível em vogue.pt/shop Nas bancas disponível a partir de 10 de julho. ___ July/August issue available at vogue.pt/shop Newsstands available from July 10th. . Photography @branislavsimoncik Styling @ninaford_ @nemamconaseba Hair @janmolnarofficial Make up @lukaskimlicka Models @simonakirchnerova Assistants Branislav Waclav / @PatrikHopjak / @fosia.rvs @exitmodelmanagement . #vogueportugal @lighthouse.publishing #editorinchief @sofia.slucas #creativedirection @jsantanagq
Όμως οι αρνητικές κριτικές ακόμα και από επαγγελματίες υγείας συνεχίστηκαν και τελικά το εξώφυλλο αποσύρθηκε. Αλλάζοντας στάση, η Vogue τώρα λέει πως αντιλαμβάνεται ότι το ζήτημα της ψυχικής υγείας χρειάζεται μία πιο προσεκτική προσέγγιση. Το εξώφυλλο παραμένει αναρτημένο στον επίσημο λογαριασμό.
«Η Vogue Portugal ζητά συγγνώμη για οποιαδήποτε προσβολή ή αναστάτωση προκλήθηκε από αυτή την φωτογράφιση», έγραψαν οι υπεύθυνοι της έκδοσης στο Instagram, παρουσιάζοντας τα υπόλοιπα εξώφυλλα για το τεύχος.
On such an important issue such as mental health we cannot be divided. Vogue Portugal has taken the decision to pull one of the four covers of our July/August issue, which depicts a scene of a psychiatric hospital as well as the inside cover story based around the topic of mental health. Vogue Portugal deeply apologises for any offence or upset caused by this photo shoot. On reflection, we realise that the subject of mental health needs a more thoughtful approach. We sincerely apologise for this. Num assunto tão importante como a saúde mental, não podemos estar divididos. A Vogue Portugal tomou a decisão de retirar da próxima edição uma das quatro capas do número de julho/agosto, cuja imagem retrata uma cena num hospital psiquiátrico, bem como o restante editorial que estaria dentro da revista sobre o tópico da saúde mental. A Vogue Portugal lamenta profundamente qualquer ofensa ou incómodo que este editorial possa ter causado. Após reflexão, compreendemos que o assunto da saúde mental requer uma abordagem mais ponderada. As nossas sinceras desculpas pelo sucedido. . #vogueportugal @lighthouse.publishing #editorinchief @sofia.slucas
THE MADNESS ISSUE. COVER 3/4 It’s about love. It’s about life. It’s about us. It’s about you. It’s about now. It’s about health. It’s about mental health. #themadnessissue It’s about time. Edição julho/agosto disponível em vogue.pt/shop Nas bancas disponível a partir de 10 de julho. ___ July/August issue available at vogue.pt/shop Newsstands available from July 10th. . Photography @alexblonde_ Art Director @alexblonde_ Producer @nolwen21 Styling @joanadacheville_stylist Hair @hikageyumiko Make up @annabelle__petit Models @marjanjonkman Assistants @glenmban @agathephilippart @romainmelchior Casting @timiletonja Set design @sylvaincabouat @walterschupfermanagement . #vogueportugal @lighthouse.publishing #editorinchief @sofia.slucas #creativedirection @jsantanagq
THE MADNESS ISSUE. COVER 2/4 It’s about love. It’s about life. It’s about us. It’s about you. It’s about now. It’s about health. It’s about mental health. #themadnessissue It’s about time. Edição julho/agosto disponível em vogue.pt/shop Nas bancas disponível a partir de 10 de julho. ___ July/August issue available at vogue.pt/shop Newsstands available from July 10th. . Photography @debora_brune Styling @carmenwolfschluckner Hair & Make up @ana.buvinic.mua from @basicsberlin Models @robinajanee Assistants @emma.artistry.de @kim.bo11 . #vogueportugal @lighthouse.publishing #editorinchief @sofia.slucas #creativedirection @jsantanagq
Πριν το σάλο, το μοντέλο στη μπανιέρα, η Σιμόνα Κιρτσνέροβα από τη Σλοβακία, έγραφε στο Instagram ότι είναι μια σημαντική στιγμή στην καριέρα της, καθώς στη φωτογραφία πλαισιώνεται από μέλη της οικογένειάς της που υποδύονται τις νοσοκόμες. «Εξώφυλλο στη Vogue με τη μαμά μου και τη γιαγιά μου».
Ενώ πλήθαιναν οι αντιδράσεις, η Κιρτσνέροβα έγραψε δύο ημέρες αργότερα πως τα μοντέλα δεν είναι υπεύθυνα για τις φωτογραφίες. «Εξακολουθώ να πιστεύω πως η τέχνη πρέπει να σοκάρει και να είναι αληθινή» έγραψε διευκρινίζοντας ωστόσο πως δεν ήθελε να προσβάλει κανέναν.
Two days ago I appeared on the cover of @vogueportugal . Since then I’m getting so much criticism, that I feel I can’t take it anymore. Please realize that the model is not in charge of any photo shoot. After all this criticism I still feel that art has to be shocking and truthful. I didn’t want to offend anyone , I’m sorry that people got offended but please understand that the intention of this cover was to open the topic of mental health and bring to the discussion the institutions, the science and the people that are involved with mental health today. The cover story explores the historical context of mental health and is designed to reflect real life and authentic stories, inspired by deep research of hundreds of reportage photographs from some of the most relevant and famous documentarists who have captured mental health hospitals. This cover shouldn’t DIVIDE us ! We shall all openly talk about mental health , because mental illness is very common , and it’s happening to almost everyone and also to me. I suffered from hard depression and I took lot of therapy to get better. As a person who also had mental issues, I stand by that cover and by @vogueportugal and @branislavsimoncik ! I’m posting this picture from my previous editorial for @vogueportugal , also shot by @branislavsimoncik , trying to say that we are all in this together and we shouldn’t be divided . And to all people commenting on my posts and sending me hateful DMs - please realize that this is causing me mental issues and it’s very hard to take it. Last time I’m saying I don’t mean to offend anyone and I wish you all the best ! Thank you