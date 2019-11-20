Σύμφωνα με τις παγκόσμιες τάσεις αναζήτησης και τα δεδομένα που αναλύθηκαν κατά το τελευταίο έτος, η Δούκισσα του Σάσεξ, Μέγκαν Μαρκλ, είναι επίσημα στην κορυφή των ανθρώπων που άσκησαν τη μεγαλύτερη επιρροή των τρεντ στη μόδα για το 2019.
Ειδικότερα, η Lyst, μία παγκόσμια μηχανή αναζήτησης για τη μόδα, ανέλυσε τα δεδομένα για το 2019 και κατέληξε στο συμπέρασμα ότι η δούκισσα του Σασεξ άσκησε τη μεγαλύτερη επιρροή σε ότι είχε να κάνει με αναζητήσεις μόδας που αφορούσαν πωλήσεις αλλά και αναφορές σε κοινωνικά μέσα δικτύωσης.
«Η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ ήταν η πιο επιδραστική για τη μόδα του 2019 και τα ντυσίματα της, κατά μέσο όρο, έφεραν μία αύξηση της τάξης του 216%, σε αναζητήσεις για παρόμοια κομμάτια» ανέφεραν τα στατιστικά της Lyst.
Η Lyst ακόμα ανέφερε συγκεκριμένες στιγμές δημοφιλίας της Μαρκλ δημιουργώντας «κίνηση» στο διαδίκτυο . «Τα πέντε διαφορετικά φορέματα τύπου 'πουκάμισο' που έβαλε κατά τη διάρκεια της Βασιλικής περιοδείας στη Νότιο Αφρική, δημιούργησαν τάσεις αύξησης στην κατηγορίας αναζήτησης για τον συγκεκριμένο τύπο κατά 45% για το διάστημα περίπου ενός μήνα» αναφέρουν τα στατιστικά.
While in Johannesburg today, The Duchess of Sussex visited Victoria Yards, which celebrates the power of community, bringing local artisans and “makers” together to rebuild, support and learn from each other on a holistic level. It was an exceptional afternoon where The Duchess had the chance to connect with the children and founders of the phenomenal programme for kids’ development Timbuktu in The Valley. She was also struck by the local denim designer who founded eponymous brand Tshepo who shared this info about the logo for his line: “The crown on my jeans represents the three ladies who raised me. Enjoy wearing this crown.” Such a beautiful and touching sentiment! Artists, artisans, sculptors, metal workers and carpenters are all part of the fabric of Victoria Yards, but it also utilizes the power of The DICE programme which supports several other local organisations in their work with marginalised youth and women. These include: 94 Colours (run by The Duchess’ guides for the day, Hector and Sibusiso), CDP (a development programme for young unemployed and marginalised women that provides training to start creative enterprises), Enke (rebuilds the confidence and self-belief of unemployed youth through training and practical experience), 26’10 South (an architecture firm designing a local youth centre) and ReimagiNation (works with local secondary school students to create a social and creative enterprising mindset). Stay tuned for more updates from this special afternoon... #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica
Αντίστοιχα, σύμφωνα με τα ίδια δεδομένα που αναλύθηκαν, το φόρεμα «Club Monaco» ξεπούλησε σε λιγότερο από 24 ώρες μετά από μια αύξηση 570% στις αναζητήσεις, όπως και η φούστα J Crew είδε αύξηση κατά 102% στις αναζητήσεις της μάρκας.
Arch meets Archie! This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Reuters
Η ίδια λίστα με τους επιδραστικότερους ανθρώπους στον τομέα της μόδας περιλαμβάνει μεταξύ άλλων τoν Timothée Chalamet, την Zendaya, την Cardi B, τον Harry Styles, και τον Billy Porter. Η Lyst επίσης ανέλυσε τα δεδομένα για να βρει τις μεγαλύτερες στιγμές της μόδας της χρονιάς αλλά και των viral προϊόντων.
Με πληροφορίες από harpersbazaar