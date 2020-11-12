Η Ντέμι Μουρ έγινε 58 ετών την Τετάρτη και ο πρώην σύζυγός της Μπρους Γουίλις με τη νυν σύζυγό του έσπευσαν να στείλουν τις ευχές τους.
Ο ηθοποιός, πρώην σύζυγος της Ντέμι Μουρ και ο πατέρας των τριών κόρων της, καθώς και η τωρινή σύζυγός του, Έμα Γουίλις, δημοσίευσαν μια σέλφι με τους δυο τους να κρατούν την αυτοβιογραφία της ηθοποιού, Inside Out.
«Χρόνια πολλά @demimoore. Σε λατρεύουμε!» έγραψε το ζευγάρι.
Η Ντέμι παντρεύτηκε τον Μπρους Γουίλις το 1987 και έμειναν μαζί ως το 2000.
Ανάλογες ήταν οι ευχές και από τις 3 κόρες που έχει με τον Μπρους Γουίλις.
HBD TO LITERAL THE HOTTEST WOMAN UGHHHH YOUR BODY IS MY FIRST ADDRESS AND IM BLESSED 4 THAT
She is an iconic mother, iconic woman, iconic partner, iconic force of fucking nature. And that’s because she is a real human being who is vulnerable and brave and has always been on a journey of self evolution. She is powerful in her fierceness ( a la shaved head bad bitch on slide two shaking up the paradigm of the kind of roles women were allowed at that time) and in her softness (aka slide 1 holding her smol bebecito me) she pushes the boundaries and continues to, which is why so many people relate to her (myself very much included) she is a work in progress as WE ALL ARE! And by allowing herself the space and dignity to grow she shows us all that it’s possible! She is weird, she is sexy, she is hilarious, she is the queen of finding the absolute strangest shit on eBay, and luckily she is my mom. I consider myself especially lucky that she is one of my best friends in the entire planet. I love you mama.
