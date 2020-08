View this post on Instagram

More than 200 team members across 5 countries gathered for the first townhall meeting in 2020, and the excitement is real! 🚀 This event was all about looking back to our progress in 2019, getting a sneak peek of what's coming and acknowledging a few of the top players of the InstaShop team! 🏆 We are ready for an innovative and fun year with John, our CEO, leading the way! Go team 💪 #InstaShopApp #instashopteam #InstaShopLife #2020