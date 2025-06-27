Αυτές είναι οι 100 καλύτερες ταινίες του 21ου αιώνα για τους New York Times

Με έναν θεσμικό τόνο και μια δόση pop culture ενθουσιασμού, οι New York Times αποκάλυψαν την κορυφαία λίστα των 100 καλύτερων ταινιών του 21ου αιώνα, μια κατάταξη που συζητιέται έντονα στα social media και τον κινηματογραφικό κόσμο από την πρώτη στιγμή της δημοσίευσής της.
Η διαδικασία ξεκίνησε πριν από εβδομάδες, με εκατοντάδες σκηνοθέτες, ηθοποιούς, σεναριογράφους και επαγγελματίες της βιομηχανίας του κινηματογράφου να καλούνται να ψηφίσουν τις δικές τους αγαπημένες ταινίες. Στην κορυφή, βρέθηκε μια δημιουργία που, όπως αναφέρουν οι συντάκτες της λίστας, «επαναπροσδιόρισε την κινηματογραφική αισθητική και συγκίνησε βαθιά το κοινό παγκοσμίως».
Η λίστα των Times δίνει έμφαση στην ποικιλομορφία του σύγχρονου σινεμά: από ευρωπαϊκούς auteur μέχρι εμπορικά φαινόμενα και ανεξάρτητες παραγωγές που άφησαν ιστορία. Δεν απουσιάζουν τα έργα των Paul Thomas Anderson, Bong Joon-ho, Céline Sciamma, Jordan Peele και άλλων πρωτοπόρων της εποχής μας.
Ανάμεσα στις 20 πρώτες θέσεις, ξεχωρίζουν ταινίες που σάρωσαν στα Όσκαρ, αλλά και φιλμ που απέκτησαν cult status με τα χρόνια. Μπορείτε να δείτε ολόκληρη τη λίστα και να συγκρίνετε τις δικές σας επιλογές με εκείνες των ειδικών, ενώ στο bio του λογαριασμού των NYTimes υπάρχει και εργαλείο για να φτιάξετε το δικό σας Top 10.
Η λίστα δεν λειτουργεί απλώς ως κατάταξη· είναι ένα αποτύπωμα της πολιτιστικής και κινηματογραφικής ταυτότητας των τελευταίων δύο δεκαετιών. Από την παγκόσμια επιτυχία του "Parasite" μέχρι το βαθιά προσωπικό "The Tree of Life", και από τον πολιτικό αντίκτυπο του "12 Years a Slave" έως την αποθέωση της φόρμας στο "The Master", η συλλογή αντικατοπτρίζει το εύρος του σύγχρονου κινηματογράφου.
Οι 100 καλύτερες ταινίες του 21ου αιώνα για τους New York Times
100. Superbad — Greg Mottola
99. Memories of Murder — Bong Joon Ho
98. Grizzly Man — Werner Herzog
97. Gravity — Alfonso Cuarón
96. Black Panther — Ryan Coogler
95. The Worst Person in the World — Joachim Trier
94. Minority Report — Steven Spielberg
93. Michael Clayton — Tony Gilroy
92. Gladiator — Ridley Scott
91. Fish Tank — Andrea Arnold
90. Frances Ha — Noah Baumbach
89. Interstellar — Christopher Nolan
88. The Gleaners & I — Agnès Varda
87. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring — Peter Jackson
86. Past Lives — Celine Song
85. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy — Adam McKay
84. Melancholia — Lars von Trier
83. Inside Llewyn Davis — Ethan Coen & Joel Coen
82. The Act of Killing — Joshua Oppenheimer & Anonymous
81. Black Swan — Darren Aronofsky
80. Volver — Pedro Almodóvar
79. The Tree of Life — Terrence Malick
78. Aftersun — Charlotte Wells
77. Everything Everywhere All at Once — Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
76. O Brother, Where Art Thou? — Ethan Coen & Joel Coen
75. Amour — Michael Haneke
74. The Florida Project — Sean Baker
73. Ratatouille — Brad Bird
72. Carol — Todd Haynes
71. Ocean’s Eleven — Steven Soderbergh
70. Let the Right One In — Tomas Alfredson
69. Under the Skin — Jonathan Glazer
68. The Hurt Locker — Kathryn Bigelow
67. Tár — Todd Field
66. Spotlight — Tom McCarthy
65. Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
64. Gone Girl — David Fincher
63. Little Miss Sunshine — Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris
62. Memento — Christopher Nolan
61. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 — Quentin Tarantino
60. Whiplash — Damien Chazelle
59. Toni Erdmann — Maren Ade
58. Uncut Gems — Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie
57. Best in Show — Christopher Guest
56. Punch-Drunk Love — Paul Thomas Anderson
55. Inception — Christopher Nolan
54. Pan’s Labyrinth — Guillermo del Toro
53. Borat: Cultural Learnings… — Larry Charles
52. The Favourite — Yorgos Lanthimos
51. 12 Years a Slave — Steve McQueen
50. Up — Pete Docter
49. Before Sunset — Richard Linklater
48. The Lives of Others — Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
47. Almost Famous — Cameron Crowe
46. Roma — Alfonso Cuarón
45. Moneyball — Bennett Miller
44. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino
43. Oldboy — Park Chan-wook
42. The Master — Paul Thomas Anderson
41. Amélie — Jean-Pierre Jeunet
40. Yi Yi — Edward Yang
39. Lady Bird — Greta Gerwig
38. Portrait of a Lady on Fire — Céline Sciamma
37. Call Me by Your Name — Luca Guadagnino
36. A Serious Man — Ethan Coen & Joel Coen
35. A Prophet — Jacques Audiard
34. Wall‑E — Andrew Stanton
33. A Separation — Asghar Farhadi
32. Bridesmaids — Paul Feig
31. The Departed — Martin Scorsese
30. Lost in Translation — Sofia Coppola
29. Arrival — Denis Villeneuve
28. The Dark Knight — Christopher Nolan
27. Adaptation — Spike Jonze
26. Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet
25. Phantom Thread — Paul Thomas Anderson
24. Her — Spike Jonze
23. Boyhood — Richard Linklater
22. The Grand Budapest Hotel — Wes Anderson
21. The Royal Tenenbaums — Wes Anderson
20. The Wolf of Wall Street — Martin Scorsese
19. Zodiac — David Fincher
18. Y tu mamá también — Alfonso Cuarón
17. Brokeback Mountain — Ang Lee
16. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon — Ang Lee
15. City of God — Fernando Meirelles
14. Inglourious Basterds — Quentin Tarantino
13. Children of Men — Alfonso Cuarón
12. The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer
11. Mad Max: Fury Road — George Miller
10. The Social Network — David Fincher
9. Spirited Away — Hayao Miyazaki
8. Get Out — Jordan Peele
7. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind — Michel Gondry
6. No Country for Old Men — Ethan Coen & Joel Coen
5. Moonlight — Barry Jenkins
4. In the Mood for Love — Wong Kar‑Wai
3. There Will Be Blood — Paul Thomas Anderson
2. Mulholland Drive — David Lynch
1. Parasite — Bong Joon Ho