Αυτές είναι οι 100 καλύτερες ταινίες του 21ου αιώνα για τους New York Times

Με έναν θεσμικό τόνο και μια δόση pop culture ενθουσιασμού, οι New York Times αποκάλυψαν την κορυφαία λίστα των 100 καλύτερων ταινιών του 21ου αιώνα, μια κατάταξη που συζητιέται έντονα στα social media και τον κινηματογραφικό κόσμο από την πρώτη στιγμή της δημοσίευσής της.

Η διαδικασία ξεκίνησε πριν από εβδομάδες, με εκατοντάδες σκηνοθέτες, ηθοποιούς, σεναριογράφους και επαγγελματίες της βιομηχανίας του κινηματογράφου να καλούνται να ψηφίσουν τις δικές τους αγαπημένες ταινίες. Στην κορυφή, βρέθηκε μια δημιουργία που, όπως αναφέρουν οι συντάκτες της λίστας, «επαναπροσδιόρισε την κινηματογραφική αισθητική και συγκίνησε βαθιά το κοινό παγκοσμίως».

Η λίστα των Times δίνει έμφαση στην ποικιλομορφία του σύγχρονου σινεμά: από ευρωπαϊκούς auteur μέχρι εμπορικά φαινόμενα και ανεξάρτητες παραγωγές που άφησαν ιστορία. Δεν απουσιάζουν τα έργα των Paul Thomas Anderson, Bong Joon-ho, Céline Sciamma, Jordan Peele και άλλων πρωτοπόρων της εποχής μας.

Ανάμεσα στις 20 πρώτες θέσεις, ξεχωρίζουν ταινίες που σάρωσαν στα Όσκαρ, αλλά και φιλμ που απέκτησαν cult status με τα χρόνια. Μπορείτε να δείτε ολόκληρη τη λίστα και να συγκρίνετε τις δικές σας επιλογές με εκείνες των ειδικών, ενώ στο bio του λογαριασμού των NYTimes υπάρχει και εργαλείο για να φτιάξετε το δικό σας Top 10.

Η λίστα δεν λειτουργεί απλώς ως κατάταξη· είναι ένα αποτύπωμα της πολιτιστικής και κινηματογραφικής ταυτότητας των τελευταίων δύο δεκαετιών. Από την παγκόσμια επιτυχία του "Parasite" μέχρι το βαθιά προσωπικό "The Tree of Life", και από τον πολιτικό αντίκτυπο του "12 Years a Slave" έως την αποθέωση της φόρμας στο "The Master", η συλλογή αντικατοπτρίζει το εύρος του σύγχρονου κινηματογράφου.

Οι 100 καλύτερες ταινίες του 21ου αιώνα για τους New York Times

100. Superbad — Greg Mottola

99. Memories of Murder — Bong Joon Ho

98. Grizzly Man — Werner Herzog

97. Gravity — Alfonso Cuarón

96. Black Panther — Ryan Coogler

95. The Worst Person in the World — Joachim Trier

94. Minority Report — Steven Spielberg

93. Michael Clayton — Tony Gilroy

92. Gladiator — Ridley Scott

91. Fish Tank — Andrea Arnold

90. Frances Ha — Noah Baumbach

89. Interstellar — Christopher Nolan

88. The Gleaners & I — Agnès Varda

87. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring — Peter Jackson

86. Past Lives — Celine Song

85. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy — Adam McKay

84. Melancholia — Lars von Trier

83. Inside Llewyn Davis — Ethan Coen & Joel Coen

82. The Act of Killing — Joshua Oppenheimer & Anonymous

81. Black Swan — Darren Aronofsky

80. Volver — Pedro Almodóvar

79. The Tree of Life — Terrence Malick

78. Aftersun — Charlotte Wells

77. Everything Everywhere All at Once — Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

76. O Brother, Where Art Thou? — Ethan Coen & Joel Coen

75. Amour — Michael Haneke

74. The Florida Project — Sean Baker

73. Ratatouille — Brad Bird

72. Carol — Todd Haynes

71. Ocean’s Eleven — Steven Soderbergh

70. Let the Right One In — Tomas Alfredson

69. Under the Skin — Jonathan Glazer

68. The Hurt Locker — Kathryn Bigelow

67. Tár — Todd Field

66. Spotlight — Tom McCarthy

65. Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

64. Gone Girl — David Fincher

63. Little Miss Sunshine — Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris

62. Memento — Christopher Nolan

61. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 — Quentin Tarantino

60. Whiplash — Damien Chazelle

59. Toni Erdmann — Maren Ade

58. Uncut Gems — Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie

57. Best in Show — Christopher Guest

56. Punch-Drunk Love — Paul Thomas Anderson

55. Inception — Christopher Nolan

54. Pan’s Labyrinth — Guillermo del Toro

53. Borat: Cultural Learnings… — Larry Charles

52. The Favourite — Yorgos Lanthimos

51. 12 Years a Slave — Steve McQueen

50. Up — Pete Docter

49. Before Sunset — Richard Linklater

48. The Lives of Others — Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

47. Almost Famous — Cameron Crowe

46. Roma — Alfonso Cuarón

45. Moneyball — Bennett Miller

44. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino

43. Oldboy — Park Chan-wook

42. The Master — Paul Thomas Anderson

41. Amélie — Jean-Pierre Jeunet

40. Yi Yi — Edward Yang

39. Lady Bird — Greta Gerwig

38. Portrait of a Lady on Fire — Céline Sciamma

37. Call Me by Your Name — Luca Guadagnino

36. A Serious Man — Ethan Coen & Joel Coen

35. A Prophet — Jacques Audiard

34. Wall‑E — Andrew Stanton

33. A Separation — Asghar Farhadi

32. Bridesmaids — Paul Feig

31. The Departed — Martin Scorsese

30. Lost in Translation — Sofia Coppola

29. Arrival — Denis Villeneuve

28. The Dark Knight — Christopher Nolan

27. Adaptation — Spike Jonze

26. Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet

25. Phantom Thread — Paul Thomas Anderson

24. Her — Spike Jonze

23. Boyhood — Richard Linklater

22. The Grand Budapest Hotel — Wes Anderson

21. The Royal Tenenbaums — Wes Anderson

20. The Wolf of Wall Street — Martin Scorsese

19. Zodiac — David Fincher

18. Y tu mamá también — Alfonso Cuarón

17. Brokeback Mountain — Ang Lee

16. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon — Ang Lee

15. City of God — Fernando Meirelles

14. Inglourious Basterds — Quentin Tarantino

13. Children of Men — Alfonso Cuarón

12. The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer

11. Mad Max: Fury Road — George Miller

10. The Social Network — David Fincher

9. Spirited Away — Hayao Miyazaki

8. Get Out — Jordan Peele

7. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind — Michel Gondry

6. No Country for Old Men — Ethan Coen & Joel Coen

5. Moonlight — Barry Jenkins

4. In the Mood for Love — Wong Kar‑Wai

3. There Will Be Blood — Paul Thomas Anderson

2. Mulholland Drive — David Lynch

1. Parasite — Bong Joon Ho