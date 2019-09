View this post on Instagram

As much as I love seeing them & dream of being creative enough to style the perfect #shelfie shot, I haven’t the time nor the energy for a pretty #skincareshelfie 🤩 So here’s my “current” set-up (or at least was current at the time I shot it last week) skincare cabinet, for everyday use complete with the girls’ Aveeno 😅 I took the liberty of taking out my lenses & eye drops from the shot so I could feel like I’ve demonstrated even a little bit of flair 😎 Spot any products here you’ve used & loved/hated? Do you think #shelfies will ever lose their appeal?*this image contains PR/Gifted products (unpaid ad)