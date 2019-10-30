Η Bryanna Marie ξεκίνησε να ζωγραφίζει πάνω σε μικροσκοπικά αντικείμενα πριν μερικά χρόνια θεωρώντας αυτήν την τεχνική ως μια καθημερινή εξάσκηση του ταλέντου της. Αρχικά, στόχος της ήταν να ζωγραφίζει όλο και περισσότερο πάνω σε αντικείμενα-μινιατούρες και έτσι εξάσκησε τις δεξιότητές της πάνω στην απεικόνιση λεπτομερειών σε μικρούς καμβάδες.

 

 

 

«Τη στιγμή που ολοκλήρωσα το πρώτο μου έργο, που ήταν ένα μικροσκοπικό τοπίο, ειλικρινά ενθουσιάστηκα με το πόσες λεπτομέρειες μπορούσα να σχεδιάσω σε μια τόσο μικρή επιφάνεια και αμέσως θέλησα να σχεδιάσω και το επόμενο. Παρά τις αρχικές μου ανησυχίες ότι αυτή η μορφή τέχνης σύντομα θα γινόταν βαρετή για μενα, γρήγορα έγινε η αγαπημένη μου διαδικασία μέσα στη μέρα».

 

 

Ο μέσος χρόνος που απαιτείται για τη δημιουργία ενός τέτοιου πίνακα μπορεί να διαρκέσει πάνω από 10 ώρες, αλλά ποτέ η Bryanna δεν έχει ολοκληρώσει μέσα σε μόνο μία μέρα ένα έργο της. «Αν δουλεύω παράλληλα πάνω σε πολλά νομίσματα, τότε ίσως να περάσουν και ολόκληρες εβδομάδες μέχρι να ολοκληρώσω έστω και ένα. Η μέθοδος στην οποία βασίζομαι για τη δημιουργία των έργων μου είναι αρκετά παραδοσιακή, γιατί χρησιμοποιώ έλαια τα οποία βοηθούν στο ποιο σχήμα θα πάρουν τελικά τα χρώματα και φυσικά μικροσκοπικά πινέλα», συμπληρώνει η ίδια. 

 

 

 

«Ο λόγος που επέλεξα τα κέρματα οφείλεται πολύ απλά στο ότι προτιμώ να ζωγραφίζω πάνω σε μέταλλα και έχω μια ιδιαίτερη αγάπη στον χαλκό, οπότε τα νομίσματα ήταν το ιδανικό εργαλείο για τη δουλειά μου. Και ναι, προτιμώ τα νομίσματα που έχουν κοπεί πριν από 1981, γιατί τότε η περιεκτικότητά τους σε χαλκό ήταν μεγαλύτερη!». 

 

 

Morning or night? Which one's your favorite?

After painting landscapes for a few weeks straight, I like to mix things up a bit with a few studies. Eye study, oil on penny.

I thought I should paint my morning view. This place is a dream 💕

The morning hills of Orquevaux

'If people sat outside and looked at the stars each night, I'll bet they'd live a lot differently.' ~Bill Watterson, Calvin and Hobbes

Completed this painting a couple months back. Oil on penny 2019 ~Available~

The Lighthouse located in the Texas Panhandle.

It's National Pet Day! Be sure to give your little loved ones some extra cuddles today 💕

Με πληροφορίες από το design you trust 

 

 

 