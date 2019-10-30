Η Bryanna Marie ξεκίνησε να ζωγραφίζει πάνω σε μικροσκοπικά αντικείμενα πριν μερικά χρόνια θεωρώντας αυτήν την τεχνική ως μια καθημερινή εξάσκηση του ταλέντου της. Αρχικά, στόχος της ήταν να ζωγραφίζει όλο και περισσότερο πάνω σε αντικείμενα-μινιατούρες και έτσι εξάσκησε τις δεξιότητές της πάνω στην απεικόνιση λεπτομερειών σε μικρούς καμβάδες.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
The office of Dolores Umbridge, complete with pink curtains and velvet chair, all the way down to her floral teapot and ornamental kitten plates. I swear, she was worse in my eyes than Voldemort. . . . . . . . #brymariearts #brymariepainter #coinart #coinartist #harrypotter #hp #hogwarts #doloresumbridge #oils #gamblin #painting #miniatures #miniart #tinyart
«Τη στιγμή που ολοκλήρωσα το πρώτο μου έργο, που ήταν ένα μικροσκοπικό τοπίο, ειλικρινά ενθουσιάστηκα με το πόσες λεπτομέρειες μπορούσα να σχεδιάσω σε μια τόσο μικρή επιφάνεια και αμέσως θέλησα να σχεδιάσω και το επόμενο. Παρά τις αρχικές μου ανησυχίες ότι αυτή η μορφή τέχνης σύντομα θα γινόταν βαρετή για μενα, γρήγορα έγινε η αγαπημένη μου διαδικασία μέσα στη μέρα».
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I painted this last year while living in Tucson, AZ wishing for cooler weather. Now living in Michigan with all the leaves changing around me, I feel like I'm living in a fairy tale. For all the Fall lovers out there, the print of this painting is on sale for the next week. Use AUTUMN19 at checkout and receive 20% off. . . . . . #brymariearts #oilpaints #painter #artist #miniartist #coinart #prints #printsale #fall #autumn #michigan
Ο μέσος χρόνος που απαιτείται για τη δημιουργία ενός τέτοιου πίνακα μπορεί να διαρκέσει πάνω από 10 ώρες, αλλά ποτέ η Bryanna δεν έχει ολοκληρώσει μέσα σε μόνο μία μέρα ένα έργο της. «Αν δουλεύω παράλληλα πάνω σε πολλά νομίσματα, τότε ίσως να περάσουν και ολόκληρες εβδομάδες μέχρι να ολοκληρώσω έστω και ένα. Η μέθοδος στην οποία βασίζομαι για τη δημιουργία των έργων μου είναι αρκετά παραδοσιακή, γιατί χρησιμοποιώ έλαια τα οποία βοηθούν στο ποιο σχήμα θα πάρουν τελικά τα χρώματα και φυσικά μικροσκοπικά πινέλα», συμπληρώνει η ίδια.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Here’s a little work in progress, Irish landscape painted on a euro. Ireland is still one of the most beautiful places I’ve traveled to. What’s the dream location on your travel bucket list? . . . . . . #brymariearts #artist #painter #paintersofinstagram #miniatureart #miniartist #coinart #coinpainting #ireland #ireland_daily #irishpainting #europetravel #seaside #oilpaint #oilpaintings #artlover #travelbug
«Ο λόγος που επέλεξα τα κέρματα οφείλεται πολύ απλά στο ότι προτιμώ να ζωγραφίζω πάνω σε μέταλλα και έχω μια ιδιαίτερη αγάπη στον χαλκό, οπότε τα νομίσματα ήταν το ιδανικό εργαλείο για τη δουλειά μου. Και ναι, προτιμώ τα νομίσματα που έχουν κοπεί πριν από 1981, γιατί τότε η περιεκτικότητά τους σε χαλκό ήταν μεγαλύτερη!».
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Completed this Hogwarts painting last fall. It's that time of year again when I want to reread the series. Which one is your favorite?? I'd have to say mine is the Half-Blood Prince⚡ . . . . . #harrypotter #hp #hogwarts #brymariearts #coinart #minipainting #tiny #tinyart #oilpainting #galleries #london
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Morning or night? Which one’s your favorite? #oilpainting #coinart #brymariearts
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
🐞This little guy will be available on my website tomorrow along with a few others. This time of year always seems to sneak up on me but I’m ready this time around! I will do my best to keep my store updated with new paintings and I’m now taking commissions for holiday gifts. . . . . . . . #brymariearts #coin #coinart #miniartist #tinyart #ladybug #nature #painting #oilpainting #instarts #artwork
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
One of the most peaceful walks I’ve ever had the pleasure of taking. The french countryside is exactly what you would hope for on your morning strolls. Painted on a 2 cent euro in oils. . . . . . . . . #brymariearts #coinart #coinartwork #coinartist #tinyart #miniatureart #miniatureartist #oilpainter #oilpainting #landscape #france #frenchcountryside #tonalism
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
After painting landscapes for a few weeks straight, I like to mix things up a bit with a few studies. Eye study, oil on penny. . . . . . . . #brymariearts #brymarieartist #coinartist #miniartist #minipainter #oilpainting #oilstudy #tinyart #oilpainting #eye #eyestudy #zornpalette
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
It’s been a very busy month, sorry I haven’t been able to keep you all up to date! I was accepted to an Artist in Residence in France and I’ve just had the chance to get settled in. I’ll be painting in the French countryside for the next couple weeks and I’ll try my best to show my day to day while I’m here. If anyone has any suggestions for paintings, let me know. . . . . . . @chateau_orquevaux #pleinair #landscapepainting #painting #oilpainting #france #brymariearts #artist
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
‘If people sat outside and looked at the stars each night, I’ll bet they’d live a lot differently.’ ~Bill Watterson, Calvin and Hobbes . . . . . . . #miniatureartist #miniatureart #tinyart #space #nebulas #brymarie #brymarieart #stars #stargazing #painting #oilpainting @gamblincolors
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Completed this painting a couple months back. Oil on penny 2019 ~Available~ . . . . . . . . . #miniatureartist #miniatureart #coinart #coinpainting #brymarie #brymariearts #landscape #snowy #moonlight #oilpainting #oilpaintings #artwork #artgallery #galleries #losangeles #newyork #chicago #london
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
“They say if you dream a thing more than once, it’s sure to come true.” -Aurora Sleeping Beauty’s Castle- oil on penny 2018 . . . . . . . . . #disneyland #disneylandcalifornia #sleepingbeauty @disney @disneyland #sleepingbeautycastle #castle #painting #oilpainting #miniaturepainting #miniart #miniatureart #tinyart
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
It’s National Pet Day! Be sure to give your little loved ones some extra cuddles today 💕 . . . . . . . . . . #pets #dogs #dogportrait #petday #brymarie #brymariearts #animals #animallover #minipainting #miniart #coinart #contemporarypainting #oils #oilpainting
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Working on my second Whomping Willow and I couldn’t be happier. The painting has already been claimed but when this piece is finished I will be making prints! . . . . . . . . #hp #harrypotter #whompingwillow #contemporarypainting #contemporaryart #forest #oilpainting #brymarie #brymariearts #miniatureart #miniart
Με πληροφορίες από το design you trust