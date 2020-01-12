Ο πασίγνωστος Αμερικανός ηθοποιός DJ Qualls έκανε coming out ως γκέι.

Με μία ανάρτησή του στο Twitter, ο 41χρονος ηθοποιός των Road Trip, Supernatural και Τhe Man in the High Castle, είπε πως κουράστηκε να ανησυχεί για το τι θα σκεφτεί ο κόσμος. «Είναι στις 11:20 μ.μ. Μόλις έκανα coming out στην εκπομπή τoυ Jim Jefferies στο Σαν Ντιέγκο. Ναι, είμαι γκέι, είμαι γκέι όλο αυτό το διάστημα, κουρασμένος να ανησυχώ για το τι θα σκεφτεί ο κόσμος, κουρασμένος να ανησυχώ για το τι θα κάνει στην καριέρα μου».

«Μπράβο φίλε μου, είμαι υπερήφανος για εσένα», σχολίασε κάτω από την ανάρτηση ο Γάλλος ηθοποιός Sebastian Roché, ο οποίος επίσης πρωταγωνίστησε στο Supernatural και στο The Man in the High Castle που προβάλλεται στην συνδρομητική πλατφόρμα του Amazon.

