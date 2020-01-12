Ο πασίγνωστος Αμερικανός ηθοποιός DJ Qualls έκανε coming out ως γκέι.
Με μία ανάρτησή του στο Twitter, ο 41χρονος ηθοποιός των Road Trip, Supernatural και Τhe Man in the High Castle, είπε πως κουράστηκε να ανησυχεί για το τι θα σκεφτεί ο κόσμος. «Είναι στις 11:20 μ.μ. Μόλις έκανα coming out στην εκπομπή τoυ Jim Jefferies στο Σαν Ντιέγκο. Ναι, είμαι γκέι, είμαι γκέι όλο αυτό το διάστημα, κουρασμένος να ανησυχώ για το τι θα σκεφτεί ο κόσμος, κουρασμένος να ανησυχώ για το τι θα κάνει στην καριέρα μου».
«Μπράβο φίλε μου, είμαι υπερήφανος για εσένα», σχολίασε κάτω από την ανάρτηση ο Γάλλος ηθοποιός Sebastian Roché, ο οποίος επίσης πρωταγωνίστησε στο Supernatural και στο The Man in the High Castle που προβάλλεται στην συνδρομητική πλατφόρμα του Amazon.
It is 11:20pm. I just came out on stage at a @jimjefferies show in San Diego. Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career.— DJ Qualls (@TheOnlyDJQualls) January 11, 2020
