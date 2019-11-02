Τον τελευταίο μήνα η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ έχει προκαλέσει έναν ορυμαγδό σχολίων μετά την εξομολόγηση της για τα μίντια και την πίεση που δέχεται.
Όμως η Δούκισσα του Σάσεξ συνεχίζει να δείχνει την ευάλωτη πλευρά της και σε μια σπάνια δήλωση σε βρετανική εφημερίδα απάντησε στον σάλο που προκάλεσε η συνέντευξή της.
Η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ μίλησε σε δημοσιογράφο της εφημερίδας The Telegraph που ήταν μαζί της στο φούρνο Luminary Bakery, ο οποίος ανήκει σε μια οργάνωση που στηρίζει άνεργες και αδύναμες γυναίκες,
Κατά τη διάρκεια της επίσκεψης, ο δημοσιογράφος παρατήρησε τις συγκινητικές αλληλεπιδράσεις της Μέγκαν με τις γυναίκες στο φούρνο, και είπε πως οι στιγμές ήταν «πολύ ανθρώπινες». «Ένα από τα πράγματα που συνειδητοποίησα από τότε που βρίσκομαι εδώ στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο είναι ότι οι άνθρωποι έχουν μεγάλες προσδοκίες όταν πάω κάπου. Και εγώ κοιτάω πως να χαλαρώσουμε, γιατί στο στο τέλος της ημέρας είμαστε όλες γυναίκες», δήλωσε .
Τον περασμένο μήνα, η Μαρκλ μίλησε ανοιχτά για τις δυσκολίες που αντιμετωπίζει και αμέσως το ντοκιμαντέρ του ντοκιμαντέρ ITV έγινε πρωτοσέλιδο. Η Μαρκλ είπε πως είχε προειδοποιηθεί πριν παντρευτεί τον πρίγκιπα Χάρι, ότι οι εφημερίδες θα καταστρέψουν τη ζωή της. «Ελάχιστοι με ρώτησαν αν είμαι καλά» είπε η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ μιλώντας για την ψυχολογική της κατάσταση κατά τη διάρκεια της εγκυμοσύνης της. Η φράση της αυτή προκάλεσε ποικίλα σχόλια.
Και τώρα η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ απάντησε στο δημοσιογράφο πως αυτό που θέλει δεν είναι να την αγαπάνε οι άνθρωποι, αλλά απλά να μπορούν να την ακούνε. Η Μαρκλ δεν έκανε κάποιο περαιτέρω σχόλιο, αλλά στη σελίδα της στο Instagram μοιράστηκε φωτογραφίες με τις γυναίκες εργαζόμενες που γνώρισε.
The Duchess of Sussex came to officially open our new bakery! You can read more about the visit in today’s @telegraph article by @bryonygordon - there were some incredibly powerful moments shared by the Duchess and our training programme graduates, who got to share a little of their journey with her. A truly special day for the Luminary family! Photo by the wonderful @lizzieblix ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #eastlondonbakery #londonbakery #empoweringwomen #royalvisit #womensupportingwomen #bakeryopening #camdenbakery #openingvisit
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @LuminaryBakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location. It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed. Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery. This addition will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women. Luminary Bakery - a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London - is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Video © SussexRoyal