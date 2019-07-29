Η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ μόλις έγραψε ιστορία στη βρετανική Vogue, καθώς έγινε η πρώτη guest editor του τεύχους Σεπτεμβρίου στην 103 ετών πορεία του διάσημου περιοδικού μόδας.
Η Δούκισσα του Σάσεξ συμμετέχει στο τεύχος Σεπτεμβρίου με τίτλο «Forces for Change» (σ.σ. Οι δυνάμεις της αλλαγής), που είναι αφιερωμένο σε «16 γυναίκες που θαυμάζει» η Vogue. Εκτός από την Μέγκαν Μαρκλ, το ειδικό αφιέρωμα του περιοδικού φιλοξενεί ηθοποιούς και μοντέλα, πολιτικούς και συγγραφείς, αλλά και ακτιβίστριες, που μιλούν για τα πάντα, από την διαφορετικότητα και την ψυχική υγεία μέχρι την κλιματική αλλαγή.
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
«Οι τελευταίοι επτά μήνες ήταν μια διαδικασία που με αντάμειψε, έχοντας συνεργαστεί με τον Edward Enninful, διευθυντή σύνταξης στη βρετανική Vogue, στο πιο πολυδιαβασμένο τεύχος της χρονιάς και εστιάζοντας στις αξίες, τους στόχους και τους ανθρώπους που έχουν σήμερα παγκόσμιο αντίκτυπο», ανέφερε σε επίσημη δήλωσή της η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ. «Ελπίζω οι αναγνώστες να νιώσουν εμπνευσμένοι όπως εγώ, από τις "Δυνάμεις της Αλλαγής" που θα βρουν μέσα στις σελίδες», πρόσθεσε.
Στο τεύχος φιλοξενείται μια «αυθόρμητη συζήτηση» μεταξύ της Μέγκαν Μαρκλ και της πρώην Πρώτης Κυρίας των ΗΠΑ Μισέλ Ομπάμα, μια συνέντευξη του πρίγκιπα Χάρι με την Dr. Jane Goodall, «εμπνευσμένα άρθρα των Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil κ.α. και οργανισμοί που εργάζονται ακατάπαυστα για να αλλάξουν τον κόσμο προς το καλύτερο», αναφέρει επίσημη ανακοίνωση στο Instagram των Δούκα και Δούκισσας του Σάσεξ.
A sneak peek of the #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue. Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us. Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness’ official tour of New Zealand. Above, PM Ardern says: “One change that I’ve noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarised the world is now. I do think there is a solution to that though, and that’s ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share." Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change. For more details on this special project, please see previous post and stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.
Το τεύχος Σεπτεμβρίου αποτελεί το σημαντικότερο όλης της χρονιάς για την Vogue και αυτή τη φορά επέλεξε να παρουσιάσει 16 γυναίκες που θαυμάζει, ανάμεσά τους η Τζέιν Φόντα και η Σάλμα Χάγιεκ. Ωστόσο από το εξώφυλλο απουσιάζει η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ, φωτογραφία της οποίας υπάρχει εντός του περιοδικού, καθώς σύμφωνα με τον Edward Enninful, η Δούκισσα πίστευε πως θα ήταν «αλαζονική» η παρουσία της σε αυτό.
Άλλες γυναίκες που θα περιλαμβάνονται στο αφιέρωμα είναι η πρωθυπουργός της Νέας Ζηλανδίας Τζασίντα Άρντερν, οι ηθοποιοί-ακτιβίστριες Τζέιν Φόντα και Σάλμα Χάγιεκ Πινό καθώς και η νεαρή ακτιβίστρια για το κλίμα Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ.
Για την ιστορία, η Κέιτ Μίντλετον είχε εμφανιστεί στο εξώφυλλο της βρετανικής Vogue για το επετειακό τεύχος των 100 χρόνων από την κυκλοφορία του περιοδικού.
Το τεύχος με guest editor τη Μέγκαν Μαρκλ θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 2 Αυγούστου.